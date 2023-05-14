Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 11:26 AM ETImmunic, Inc. (IMUX)
Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jessica Breu - Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Daniel Vitt - Chief Executive officer, President & Director

Glenn Whaley - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andreas Argyrides - Wedbush

Matt Kaplan - Ladenburg

Tom Smith - SVB Securities

Jessica Breu

Good morning, and welcome to Immunic's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Jessica Breu, Head of Investor Relations and Communications at Immunic. I will also be the moderator on today's call. Speaking on the call are Dr. Daniel Vitt, our Chief Executive Officer and President, as well as Glenn Whaley, our Chief Financial Officer. Please note that all participants will be in listen-only mode and this event is being recorded. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. If you joined the webcast via this new platform, there are two ways to submit questions.

You can either submit your question in writing via the Q&A tool of the Zoom portal or if you would like to speak with us directly, please use the raise hand function in the Zoom portal to queue your question. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements can be identified by words such as may, will, expect, anticipate, estimate, or words with a similar meaning and such statements involves a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Immunic's actual results to differ materially from those discussed here.

Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect Immunic's opinions only as of the date of this presentation and it undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. Please

