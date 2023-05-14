Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Presents at BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference May 11, 2023 1:00 PM ET

John Jacobs - President & Chief Executive Officer

Filip Dubovsky - President-Research and Development

Alec Stranahan - Vice President & Senior Biotech Analyst

Alec Stranahan

Hey, everyone. Good afternoon and welcome to -- or I guess good morning. Welcome to day three of the 2023 BofA Healthcare Conference. Thanks for joining the session with Novavax.

My name is Alec Stranahan. I'm Vice President and Senior Biotech Analyst covering Novavax at BofA. And I'm pleased to be joined by John Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novavax as well as Filip Dubovsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. Thanks for being here guys.

John Jacobs

Our pleasure. And thanks to those of you who joined us live as well. This is one of the last sessions of the conference. I appreciate you being here.

Alec Stranahan

Saving the best for last. Yes.

Q - Alec Stranahan

Yes. So let's just jump into it. We've got 30 minutes for Q&A. But if there's any questions from the audience just feel free to raise your hand throughout and you'll be brought a microphone and you can ask your question. So maybe just to start John, you're new to the company you've been you now have a quarter plus of your...

John Jacobs

Yes. About 12 weeks.

Alec Stranahan

Yes, under your belt. So how have the first few months on the job been at Novavax and what have you guys accomplished and what's your key focus next six months?

John Jacobs

I would say exhilarating. We've accomplished a lot in 12 weeks and moved very quickly. And I came to the company because I really believe in the science. I did an awful lot of homework looking at it. And to me all of the ingredients for potential success are here for a biotech. You've got a proven technology platform, Alec. You've got a fully integrated global team a set of capabilities all the way from R&D through commercialization with a global footprint and a proven product that's registered and authorized in over 40 countries that had over $2 billion in sales yet the company is coming in I knew the company is under distressed financially, right? So we've got to make some bold moves and aggressive moves quickly.

And normally when you come in as a new executive to a large global organization, you want to take a few months to listen and learn and think and talk to everyone and then set a strategy and then you roll it out. Here we had to come right in immediately with our -- with Dr. Dubovsky and Jim Kelly, our CFO; and the rest of our leadership team and board make decisive moves right away. And that's been -- it's been exciting. It's been thrilling and it's reconfirmed for me the potential value that this company has. We still have a long way to go before we can claim success, but we're pleased with the progress we've made so far in the first quarter.

Alec Stranahan

That's great. Great to hear. And you guys reported earnings on Tuesday. Maybe we could just start with an update on execution of the three priorities…

John Jacobs

Sure.

Alec Stranahan

that you've laid out to redirect the company?

John Jacobs

Sure. Thank you. I like to keep things simple and our entire team is aligned around these objectives and priorities across the global organization. I mean one of our employees knows what they are if you ask them they can tell you what they are and what their role is in helping to achieve that. So priority one is updating our Nuvaxovid COVID vaccine in line with regulatory authority requirements for this upcoming fall season and doing so on time in the right quantity and in a competitive product presentation. For instance, unit dose vials lower dose unit vials. That's our top priority. Everybody is focused on that.

What we've done there accomplishments so far we're working differently internally over the last 12 weeks different levels of cross-functional teaming. Every function has a seat at the table and the planning sessions and we're looking at every item in the time line to see where we can save time and be more efficient and effective while not sacrificing quality. In addition, we've had a remarkably improved relationship with regulatory authorities including FDA we speak multiple times a week and we're very aligned in the conversation.

In fact we were invited for a seat at the table on the FDA strain selection committee and have a voice in that conversation that's active and frequent right now. So we like the way that's going. We feel it's a collaborative environment with global regulatory authorities. We've made much progress. We think we've put ourselves in a position to have a very good chance for success this coming fall. Obviously, the VRBPAC is coming up on the 15th of June and we'll learn more. Perhaps later in the conversation Filip can discuss a little bit more about that.

Pillar 2, we work to really financially stabilize the company, improve our cash flow, reduce our current liabilities aggressively. You heard some of that on the earnings call. We paid down over $500 million in Q1 of current liabilities another $140 million including a settlement with Par in April alone. We still have a lot of work to do, but that's good progress on removing that burden on the company financially.

We also and it was a really tough decision for our employees for our executives, but we did it decisively and with courage have a cost reduction initiative that's targeting a 40% to 50% reduction in R&D and SG&A expenses versus 2022 last year by 2024. Obviously, we can't realize the full annualized benefit of that immediately now we're kicking it off in May. But by next year we should realize that full benefit. So that's a significant step in the right direction to get the right ratios operating expense ratios et cetera for an organization of our kind.

Last but not least Pillar 3. We have quite a unique technology platform. We really believe we're sitting on something special here at Novavax. And that was further reinforced for me with the data we just unveiled. Dr. Dubovsky shared with the public on three different vaccines in the Phase II trial showing remarkable immunogenicity and safety. And we believe we can take those forward from a position of strength should we continue to execute successfully and we succeed the way we think we may be able to by the end of this year from that position of strength and think through our strategy for those assets enter 2024 with quite a future ahead of us.

Alec Stranahan

Very good. Yes, it seems like a lot of progress was made in 1Q and I think there was a positive reaction after the print. And like you said you hit the ground running. You came in with a clear mission that you've outlined for your employees, but I think it also helps frame the company's plan at least for the next 12 months for investors as well. And there is not necessarily a ticking clock, but you have disclosed a going concern language last quarter maybe we can just address that upfront? Any updates on this and any additional context on your cash flow situation next 12 months?

John Jacobs

Absolutely. Look, that language is still there and it needs to be. And it's never a fun thing for a company to do, but I was proud to be part of that, when I first came in, because I think total transparency is really important for the investor community. There's a lot of operational risk still ahead of us at Novavax. Yes, we've made tremendous progress. I believe and our executive team believes, we have the right plan. We've made really good progress on that plan to date. But now that's water under the bridge, right? We're looking forward. We're focused on continued execution. If we execute successfully on the pillars, by the end of the year, the company should be in a much more stable position. And hopefully in the future then, we would be lifting that language at the right time when we have enough cash on hand and much more stable organization and a position of strength to grow in our future. We're not there yet, work to do still.

Alec Stranahan

Great. And I think the revenue guidance you provided, added some additional comfort and clarity sort of on what we could expect from your COVID vaccine pipeline, $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion revenue guidance for 2023. Could you maybe talk about, what feeds into this and the expected seasonality you've mentioned?

John Jacobs

Sure. Good question. And Jim Kelly addressed this on our earnings call very well. I'll break it into just a few simple top line pieces for our investor audience. And what gave us more confidence potentially giving that guidance now was a little bit more. It is never total certainty, but a little bit more certainty towards pieces of that revenue. So let's describe that in three pieces. The first is an $800 million committed book of business for the calendar year 2023. So, as the company has said all along, toward the end of last year, we have a $2.1 billion committed book of business from APAs outside the US government purchases. That's a commitment that we hope to extract the full value of over the coming three years or so. We were in the process of negotiating that. Those negotiations are completed for calendar year 2023 regarding orders of our vaccine, our old Wuhan plus our new updated vaccine in Q4 to the total of roughly $800 million calendar year '23.

Now we still need to produce the vaccine, ship those orders on time in order to realize that potential revenue. But assuming, we execute that's a committed book of business at this point right now for the calendar year. So that gave us enough confidence to at least share that component of guidance. The second piece US grant revenue. $340 million to $360 million midpoint of $350 million out of the approximately $415 million that we entered January this year with -- out of the remaining warp-speed grant that was originally given to the company. The work -- the clinical work that Dr. Dubovsky and his team are doing to pull that grant money down is underway for the vast majority or the most part. And it would be very unlikely that FDA would try to pull that back in the middle of that. Though any thing is possible, but that gave us more certainty or more comfort at least in sharing that component of guidance in that range.

The last piece, midpoint is roughly $350 million or so on a sales projection of what we think could be possible in the US. And that's low single-digit market share. We're not having a high bar out there. We're not looking to promise the world. We're a late follower coming in for the first time to a US commercial market. And though we have a very experienced team, the first time Novavax itself would be launching our vaccine into a commercial market. So that has yet to be proven. So, when you look at the analogs for that low single digit is reasonable, should we continue to execute and have the vaccine produced on time.

Alec Stranahan

Okay. And you've got some potential ways to ease the uptick to in terms of the single-dose vials that you're developing?

John Jacobs

Correct.

Alec Stranahan

I guess one question I've got in from the bear camp is, what is the risk within that $800 million? What is the risk within the BARDA funding the grants? I guess how money -- how much of that money is assured. And is there a risk that there could be renegotiations similar to what you've done to look at?

John Jacobs

I mean, I'll never sit here and promise anything is 100% certain. I think that would be a mistake for any executive to do. Things happen in life and business we cannot control. It's our belief and understanding that, there's a strong level of confidence and a strong level of belief that that's there. That's why we were comfortable enough giving the guidance. We still need to execute to pull it through. So there's much more risk in my opinion on the execution side, the ball is in our court to make the vaccine on time, to deliver it, to pull through those revenues. Those negotiations are done.

Now, any government can change their mind at any time. We're not anticipating that. We've been in constant and recent discussions with them and just concluded this. So, it's unlikely that a week later they'll change after we just went through months of discussion on it. Anything is possible, but we're relatively confident that's there to grant money and the $800 million we need to execute to pull that through. We could fail. We could miss that. That's not our intent or our plan.

The US is a projection of what might be possible. And I've received questions, I'm sure you have on what's possible. Is there a vaccine fatigue? What's going on? We hear Pfizer Moderna others talking about roughly 100 million doses in the US for COVID et cetera. Look, we don't know exactly where that will land. Our data triangulates in that general arena as well. But even if you cut that in half or by two-thirds, we're not looking to get a massive piece of that for us to get a foothold and begin to grow our business in this market.

Alec Stranahan

Right, right. That makes sense. And looking to the second half of the year, the pandemic is officially set to end this month potentially. It feels like being at the conference that is behind us, which is a good thing. But could you maybe speak to what this means for EUAs for COVID? It sounds like, you'll still be able to sell commercially, as you work on the BLA?

John Jacobs

Absolutely. We don't see that as an impediment this year and we plan on filing our BLA second half of this year for the coming years. I don't know Filip, you wanted to add anything on this context.

Filip Dubovsky

Just to the updated strain, it's going to be under our EUA and not under the BLA, because BLA won't be actioned yet by the FDA. And that's consistent with all the discussions we've had with the agency.

Alec Stranahan

Okay. Okay. And maybe along those same lines, Filip, ahead of the June 15 VRBPAC, what's your expectation around the scope of the discussion? And what have you been doing to prepare for the strain change selection?

Filip Dubovsky

Yes. So we've been interacting very closely with all the regulators not just the FDA, but also WHO and EMA primarily, and we talk to them a lot. So just like influenza side of the business we share our data with them. They share their insights into where they're heading with us.

In that way when the VRBPAC comes to a head, it's -- it will be recommendations for screens that the manufacturers can make. As an influencer, they never put out strains that the manufacturers can't make. So our expectation is that it's a complementary vote at VRBPAC. We'll be presenting our data there. And the vote will be the final starting place to where we can start really planning in a very robust way what we are pushing forward.

Our approach has been to manufacture multiple strains at risk. And we have those different strains up through commercial manufacture, which can be either used for clinical studies or for the commercial market depending on what required.

Alec Stranahan

Okay. Do you have any predictions what the strain is going to be? And do you have your bases covered already with those potential strains?

Filip Dubovsky

Yes. I mean, we still think that -- so first of all, as you know, we have this concept like an influenza like strains. So you may not need to be the exact strain as long as your immune responses are comparable and relevant for the strain that's selected. But it really looks like it's going to be some variant of the XB1 pipeline in our opinion 116 is coming up fast. We have data on that as well and we're making much of our seat for that just in case.

So we'll see. I mean, I think that the -- there's a lot of public health policy, which is going to go into the precise wording that the various agencies used to put out their recommendations. And I'm hoping or really expecting there to be pretty broad to allow all the manufacturers to succeed.

Alec Stranahan

Okay.

John Jacobs

And Alec, one of the things we -- thank you, Filip. One of the things, we've done differently is bring multiple strains forward in parallel to take some risk and do work at risk. And we can't change our technology it's five to six months or so. If we sat on the bench and waited to hear here's your strain go your five to six months from that point forward.

So that we cannot change. What we could do is work differently internally to take some of that time already and put it behind us. So when we do finally land on the final strain we've already taken a lot of those steps enabling us to be ready for the fall. And that's what we've done internally in the company for the first time to really try to give us the best chance for success this fall season.

Alec Stranahan

Okay. That makes sense. That actually, I guess, partially answers my next question, which is on the preemptive strain selection in parallel as a strategy to accelerate the vaccine turnaround. You mentioned the turnaround time for the platform mRNA is faster, but do you think that you can still be competitive?

John Jacobs

Absolutely. And as we just said, and you're right that what I said before helps to address that. From time point zero mRNA will be faster than a protein-based vaccine like ours. But if we do some of that work upfront then you're not starting from time point zero, but the time you say go right? That's the goal.

Filip Dubovsky

And I guess the other point is that when you think of a season, which will last several months you don't even want all your stock to be prepared upfront. You need to -- because they have shelf life so you need to make sure competitive proper cadence throughout the season. So in that respect there's an automatic release valve set on the amount of stocking unit front

Alec Stranahan

Okay. And one question I've received from investors is just trying to wrap their head around the COGS of doing the parallel strategy. What's sort of the burden in terms of OpEx for that strategy assuming that at the end of the day just one of them will probably.

John Jacobs

Yes, it's a relatively light burden. It does not cost us a lot to take those particular steps, which is actually a good thing. If it costs too much we probably couldn't have done it to the extent we have.

Filip Dubovsky

And I guess the other point is that we're extremely dynamic. So if we're pushing forward a strain and we see that it's no longer emerging then we stop that activity right exactly. And we take it through drug substance the expensive bits happen after that when you have to fill it, and et cetera.

Alec Stranahan

So what's next in terms of development and preparedness of a new vaccine for this fall? I guess you're waiting for the confirmation of what the strain is going to look like? And then what are sort of the next steps between then and launching in the fall.

John Jacobs

Go ahead, Filip.

Filip Dubovsky

Yes, I guess, it assumes really what is recommended. So we anticipate that the strains we have in manufacturer right now one of them will be the strains that it is selected. And in that case it's quite easy. What we need to do is really pull forward the data from a strain change study as a study that's ongoing right now. And we'll be delivering that data in the July time frame.

So that's a prerequisite for the strain change and then some manufacturing data, which is mostly about stability and quality data of the product. So that gets delivered up to the agency and they allow the strain to go forward.

Alec Stranahan

Okay. Okay. Great. And John maybe you could talk a little bit about the COVID market dynamics you see evolving as we emerge from the pandemic. What are sort of the drivers of success in the endemic market in your view? Is it price access? Is it durability against new variants? Is it ease of administration and logistical considerations, or is it all that sort of wrapped up?

John Jacobs

I think you've laid out a great list right there. That's a good answer, Alec to your question. So I would say yes to all of those things, they're all levers and they're all components of a good strategy at the right level and the right mix. What we're encouraged by is our market research that shows a reasonably healthy preference share for protein-based vaccine like ours.

And John Trizzino shared some of that on our earnings call. So there's a desire. Though mRNAs are excellent vaccines I've had them myself. I've had protein-based vaccines as well. I think having diversity of choice and I believe global regulatory authorities are aligned with us and that is very important for global public health. And there's a fair segment of the population, physician, pharmacist, consumer that would like an alternative. I think it's important. So there's – I think we believe there will be healthy demand for our product. Our job is really to execute and bring that product forward in the right format on time.

Alec Stranahan

Okay. Could you maybe just touch on the logistical benefits because I think that is an important consideration for shelf life distribution, et cetera that might be a strength for you guys actually?

John Jacobs

It could be. There's a differentiation there. Filip I don't know if you wanted to comment on storage refrigeration freezing, et cetera.

Filip Dubovsky

Yes. I mean this has been true of our product from the very beginning is that we're refrigerate stable for shipping storage and use. So in that regard if you're thinking about physicians office, specifically, where we may not have the freezer space required for other formats. And that's some place we can play in.

That's true even more so globally where the infrastructure just isn't as solid as it is in the US. So that's a place we think we can have a differentiation really as it's just a platform itself. People are familiar with it. And the market share data that John shared before, I think it's really why we have some confidence in that respect as well.

And then I guess the final thing that we will be talking about and sharing data about is just how people react to the vaccine itself, meaning we have almost a negligible fee per signal with their vaccine. The regency seems to be quite good. So there may be – if you fall into annual vaccination cadence that may be a feature that people find important.

Alec Stranahan

Okay. Do you think that could help with managing inventories on your side as well? I know you had taken some of that collection actually last year. Do you think you'll have better vision sort of into the demand and being able to address it in real time so you can...

John Jacobs

It could be a component of that. I mean obviously, we're going to be thoughtful and strategic about planning, planning around our COGS and potential returns as all companies have to manage that and be thoughtful about that as part of our planning. But that could be an element of that consideration yes.

Alec Stranahan

Okay. Okay. Very good. And last question on the commercial dynamic. Have you had any interactions with payers around reimbursement for vaccs clinics?

John Jacobs

Absolutely, and ongoing for the last couple of months at least. And we have a fully deployed commercial team, globally and in the US and they're an experienced team though Novavax itself. This will be the first time as a company we're launching into a commercial arena. The team members that we've hired have deep experience and relationships there and know how to do that type of job well.

Alec Stranahan

Okay. Okay. Maybe we can turn then to cash $650 million, roughly end of 1Q. How much of this is money in the bank versus money which you may need to repay. And can you discuss the additional outstanding liabilities that still need to be addressed?

John Jacobs

Yes. Let's discuss that and that's obviously, one of our three pillars is to aggressively address current liabilities and put the company in a more stable financial position with more appropriate ratios on our what it takes to run the business. And then separately these onetime events. And I think you saw we disclosed a bit more from a non-GAAP perspective this quarter to give investors some of the pieces so they could start to do that math.

So as you said, it was roughly $650 million. So it was $637 million in cash as of March 31. And then as Jim Kelly said to the investor audience, we paid down roughly another $140 million in current liabilities in April alone including a payment to Par that was a settlement and a UK payment of $113 million and change. So we're aggressively taking this on. We still have work to do. We're not there yet but we're making progress to remove this larger liability for the company.

As Jim also said then, so if you do the math you got $637 million then you have that extra $140 million, we're expecting through Q2 and Q3, a little more than $500 million in incoming cash and that's a combination of payments from renegotiated APAs, grant revenue that Filip and his team are pulling in through clinical research with the US government, as well as vaccine sales from our Wuhan vaccine for part of APA deliveries to ensure supply until the new variants strain could be available for the fall season. So that would carry us through to the end of Q3.

We would have roughly $1 billion then if you do the math right? So $637 million minus about $140 million is roughly $500 million plus roughly $500 million coming in assuming, we execute against those things that's business we expect to achieve if we're successful is roughly $1 billion then to take you through Q2 and Q3. And then about two-thirds of the guidance we gave two-thirds of that $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion would come late Q3 into Q4. And that's reflective of the seasonality we're seeing emerge as COVID moves from a pandemic to an endemic opportunity. Hopefully, that's helpful to give you some of the pieces.

Alec Stranahan

Yes. No that's very helpful. Very good. Well maybe we can actually...

John Jacobs

One other thought. I'm sorry. So one of the current liabilities I mean obviously, the matter with Gavi is ongoing. And though I can't comment, there's not much I can say about legal matters as part of company policy, I can confirm again that we are in arbitration with Gavi right now. We believe we have the better merit in the case and that we don't owe the money. But arbitration is inherently uncertain. So we're not in control of that outcome. So it leads to some uncertainty. And we feel frustrated that we're still in that situation. We'd like to put it behind us as quickly as possible because we respect Gavi and we share their global vision. And in fact I think everyone should be familiar with the R21 malaria vaccine that was recently approved. Oxford University Serum Institute using our Matrix-M adjuvant and technology platform. That should save millions of lives in Africa. And you can imagine Gavi might be one of the organizations that would like to help distribute that vaccine as part of their mission to low-income countries. So we definitely share that mission and that desire and it would be great if both companies could see a way to the end of that.

That being said, we've been advised by our US and UK council who have deep experience in these matters on relative timing and that it would be unlikely at this point but if it did go through the final arbitration and we didn't settle outside of that or before that it would be unlikely that any final judgment would occur in 2023. It would be much more likely that that would go into some time in 2024. Though anything is possible, it could be resolved in 2023, it would be unlikely.

Alec Stranahan

Okay, okay. That's helpful in terms of framing when the resolution could happen. I know that is something people are focused on. I did want to spend some time. You recently announced top line results for your Phase II for the combo -- the flu COVID combo. Filip, could you remind us of the result and next steps for the program?

Filip Dubovsky

Sure. So the study is a Phase II study and it was really designed to select the dosage levels to be finalized for the combination vaccine between influenza and COVID. But it had two other arms in it. It had a stand-alone influenza arm, as well as a high-dose COVID arm.

And we -- the competitors we chose were Fluzone High-Dose and Fluad, which are the market leaders. They're the premium priced highly immunogenic vaccines and we compare immune responses against those. And for the combination product, we also compare the COVID responses to our stand-alone COVID vaccine. And for the flu side we were pretty gratified because our immune responses were non-inferior to all four strains for both vaccines and we're actually superior for all the A strains. And those are the -- for both vaccines and those are the strains, which cause the vast majority of disease. So we've essentially de-risked the flu stand-alone program to a very large extent we feel confident that if we were to take that into an efficacy study the results will be very good.

On the combination side, we had really comparable results to both these high-dose premium priced flu vaccines as well as our own vaccine. So once again a way forward we have at least two formulations, which look promising to us. And on the high-dose COVID side this is a product, which we think could be beneficial for highly primed older adults in the boosting market or the annual vaccination market. We also saw increased immune response.

And importantly all the tolerability was really quite good. It was really comparable to what we saw with the flu vaccines. And that's really the hallmark of our technology. We can really load up this platform with a lot of antigen and it doesn't cause a lot of problems to the vaccine.

So all very positive, but preliminary top line. We're going to have additional immune results reading out over the next two or three months. And that's going to really help define really the value of all three of these. We know the platform is quite well in generating a very broad immune response both for flu, for breast cancer, as well as for variance and COVID. And our T-cell responses are also going to be really quite favorable compared to the stand-alone flus. We know this. We've done this surround before. So we're looking forward to seeing those results.

Alec Stranahan

Okay. And would the plan B, this coming flu season to run maybe a registration intent study for both the mono and the combo inform?

Filip Dubovsky

Yeah. So what we previously announced is that we're really focused on the first pillar John is talking about. All of our resources are going to delivering the updated COVID this fall. And all the resources, we're really taking away for further clinical work for any of these products with the exception of the high-dose COVID vaccine we have a Phase 2 study as planned in third quarter.

We plan to finalize the dosage levels we would use for the high-dose COVID. And the pathway forward and John can talk about this a bit more for both influenza and the combination. It's going to require additional resources whether it, be through partnerships or other means? John, do you want to touch on it?

John Jacobs

Very well said, Filip. Yeah. So really well said, our focus -- and you can see everyone in our company knows the focus from our senior leadership all the way down through every employee who has a task.

I remember, when President Kennedy was about to launch a ship to the moon. And he saw a janitor in NASA. And he said, sir, what are you working on? And the janitor said, I am working on bringing a rocket to the moon.

So everyone knew the mission. Everyone in Novavax knows the mission. We need to execute, but we're laser-focused on getting this vaccine out in the fall. We're laser-focused on addressing our liabilities, reducing our cost footprint and have already taken decisive action.

We haven't claimed success yet at all. We have a risk ahead of us and a lot of hard work to do, but we're pleased with where we are. And yet, here we are, with this remarkable data that we just shared with the medical committee.

Its top line Phase 2, it's not conclusive yet, but it's very encouraging to us. We believe we're sitting on something special. And then, our opening comments out, we talked about, why I wanted to come here.

The ingredients for success are here. And further reinforce and I was thrilled to see the results of that Phase 2 study which even surprised us a little bit on how strong some of those results were. We do not have in our current operating plan like, Filip eloquently stated the budget to bring forward three entire vaccines with large programs like that.

But what we want to do is, put the company should we succeed with our plan in a much stronger position by the end of the year. And from that position of strength to bring forward that portfolio to optimize value for our shareholders and for global health. That's our mission.

In the next coming months and it's not years, it's months, we'll be sitting as a leadership team and reframing our long-range plan thinking about our priorities and how we take Novavax to the next stage of growth after we potentially succeed this year with what we need to do now to stabilize the company and generate the right revenues to give us that platform to optimize value from this remarkable technology and this platform of assets.

And at that time then, should we succeed. From a position of strength we should have options on how to do that either, go along with one or more of those products, joint venture, partnerships et cetera but from a position of strength and a position of leverage we will then execute on those decisions for it. We still have a long way to go before we get to that point in the coming months to show you results.

And I'll close this particular series of comments here by saying, it's our mission to approach this with hard work and humility and balance in how we share our risks with our investor community as well as our opportunities. These businesses are never a guarantee. It takes an entire village in a symphony and some good luck, to get there.

We think we're on the right track. We do believe have the right plan. I'm here for a reason and for mission. And it's been nothing but encouraged over the last 12 weeks. I feel better than ever before that we have a great chance for success. We're not there yet. We can't claim it yet. We appreciate everyone's patience. And with humility and gratitude we're going to work hard to try to not let you down.

Alec Stranahan

Well, great. I think that's a great note to end on. Really appreciate the discussion, and look forward to tracking the progress. Thanks guys.

John Jacobs

Thank you so much. I appreciate your time.

Alec Stranahan

Thank you everyone for joining us.