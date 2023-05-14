Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CSP Inc. (CSPI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 11:32 AM ETCSP Inc. (CSPI)
SA Transcripts
CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Polyviou - Investor Relations

Victor Dellovo - Chief Executive Officer

Gary Levine - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Nerges - Segren Investments

Brett Davidson - Private Investor

Operator

Good morning, everybody and welcome to CSPI Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Michael Polyviou. You may begin.

Michael Polyviou

Thank you. Hello, everyone and thank you for joining us to review CSPI’s fiscal 2023 second quarter results which ended March 31, 2023. With me on the call today is Victor Dellovo, CSPI’s Chief Executive Officer; and Gary Levine, CSPI’s Chief Financial Officer. After Victor and Gary conclude their opening remarks, we will then open the call for questions.

Statements made by CSPI’s management on today’s call regarding the company’s business that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as the term is identified in federal securities laws. The words may, will, expect, believe, anticipate, project, plan, intend, estimate and continue as well as similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results. The company cautions you that these statements reflect current expectations about the company’s future performance or events and are subject to several uncertainties, risks and other influences, many of which are beyond the company’s control that may influence the accuracy of the statements and the projections upon which the segment and statements are based.

Factors that may affect the company’s results include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Risk Factors section of the annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly

