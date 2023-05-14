Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AgileThought, Inc. (AGIL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 11:35 AM ETAgileThought, Inc. (AGIL), AGILW
AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mariana Franco - Head-Investor Relations

Manuel Senderos - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Eric Purdum - Chief Revenue Officer

Amit Singh - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Maggie Nolan - William Blair

Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partners

Josh Siegler - Cantor Fitzgerald

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Company

Joseph Vafi - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good morning, and welcome to AgileThought’s First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Participants of this call are advised that the audio of this conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through August 3, 2023.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mariana Franco, the company's Head of Investor Relations.

Mariana Franco

Good day and thank you for joining AgileThought’s first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Our speakers today are Manuel Senderos, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Eric Purdum, Chief Revenue Officer; and Amit Singh, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, allow me to remind you that some of the comments on our call today, including our business and financial outlook, and the answers to some of your questions may be considered forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties as discussed in the company's earnings release and other filings with the SEC.

The content of this call contains time sensitive information that is accurate only as of today, May 12, 2023. Except as required by law, AgileThought disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any information

