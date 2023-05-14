Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 11:42 AM ET180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.26K Followers

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Wolfe - President & Portfolio Manager

Kevin Rendino - Chief Executive Officer & Portfolio Manager

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Wolfe

Good morning and welcome to 180 Degree Capital Corp.'s First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Update Call. This is Daniel Wolfe, President and Portfolio Manager of 180 Degree Capital. Kevin Rendino, our Chief Executive Officer and Portfolio Manager, and I would like to welcome you to our call this morning. All participants are currently in listen-only mode. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the line to questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would like to remind participants that this call is being recorded and that we will be referring to a slide deck that we have posted on our Investor Relations website at ir.180degreecapital.com under financial results.

Please turn to our Safe Harbor slide on slide two. This presentation may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. Statements contained in this presentation that are forward-looking event statements are intended to be made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions.

These statements reflect the company's current beliefs and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed herein. Please see the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more detailed discussions of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business that could affect our actual results. Except as otherwise required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or uncertainties.

I would now like to turn the call over

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.