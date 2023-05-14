Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Q1 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Eileen McLaughlin - Vice President of Investor Relations

Scott Wells - Chief Executive Officer

Brian Coleman - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Justin Cochrane - Chief Executive Officer, UK and Europe

Conference Call Participants

Avi Steiner - J.P. Morgan

Daniel Osley - Wells Fargo

Cameron McVeigh - Morgan Stanley

Aaron Watts - Deutsche Bank

James Goss - Barrington Research

Lance Vitanza - TD Cowen

Eileen McLaughlin

Good morning, and thank you for joining our call. On the call today are Scott Wells, our CEO, and Brian Coleman, our CFO. Scott and Brian will provide an overview of the 2023 first quarter operating performance of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and Clear Channel International BV.

We recommend you download the earnings conference call investor presentation located in the financial section in our investor website and review the presentation during this call.

After an introduction and a review of our results, we'll open the line for questions. And Justin Cochrane, CEO of Clear Channel UK and Europe, will participate in the Q&A portion of the call.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that, during this call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding the company, including statements about its future financial performance and its strategic goals. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs, or projections, will be achieved or that actual results will not differ from expectations. Please review the statements of risk contained in our earnings press release and our filings with the SEC.

During today's call, we will also refer to certain performance measures that do not conform to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. We provide schedules that reconcile these

