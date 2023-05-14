Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Trend Micro Incorporated (TMICF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 1:21 PM ETTrend Micro Incorporated (TMICF), TMICY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.26K Followers

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCPK:TMICF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mahendra Negi - Group CFO

Eva Chen - Co-Founder and Group CEO

Kevin Simzer - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Makoto Ueno - Daiwa Securities Group

Satoru Kikuchi - SMBC Nikko Securities

Hiroko Sato - Jefferies Securities

Hiroto Segawa - Morgan Stanley Securities

Mahendra Negi

[Interpreted] Now this is the summary of the first quarter, and we have 16% growth in net sales. And we have a 14% decrease in operating income and 25% increase in total operating expenses. And then, we have a net 9% increase if currency exchange rates used for '22 were applied for the first quarter of '23. And on a pre-GAAP basis, so we have these numbers, and it's a negative number for the operating income. But you may remember that in the first quarter in regard to software, there are certain situations. And after the second quarter, there will be changes, so compared to the first quarter, we have these situations. And well, our guidance has not changed in terms of increased sales as well as income.

Next, sure, the pre-GAAP numbers. And in the first quarter, you may wonder why we have a decrease from the fourth quarter. But we are seeing that the expenses are still high. And in that sense, we have seen that the income ratio has gone down. But as the net sales increases, then we will see changes taking place. And this is net sales growth by region. And we see growth in all of the regions, especially in Europe and AMEA.

And as described here, last year, in regard to the deferred revenue -- for last year, there was JPY 988 million, which should have been recognized as sales. But -- so we have this coming in, in the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.