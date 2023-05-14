Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rodny Nacier - Investor Relations

Vijay Manthripragada - President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Allan Dicks - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Samuel Kusswurm - William Blair & Company

Christopher Grenga - Needham & Company

David Ridley-Lane - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Wade Suki - Capital One

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today's event is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to your host today, Rodny Nacier, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Rodny Nacier

Thank you, operator. Welcome to our first quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me on the call are Vijay Manthripragada, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Allan Dicks, Chief Financial Officer. During our discussion today, we will be referring to our presentation which is available on the Investors section of our website. Our earnings release is also available on the website.

Moving to Slide 2. I would like to remind everyone that today's call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ in a material way due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that should be considered in evaluating our operating performance and financial outlook. We refer you to our recent SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 which identify the principal risks and uncertainties that could affect any forward-looking statements as well as future performance. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

In addition, we will be discussing or providing certain non-GAAP financial measures today, including consolidated adjusted

