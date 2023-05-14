Matrix Service Company (MTRX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Kellie Smythe - Senior Director of Investor Relations

John Hewitt - President & Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Cavanah - Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

John Franzreb - Sidoti

Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson

Good morning, and welcome to Matrix Service Company's third quarter fiscal 2023 earnings call. Participants on today's call will include John Hewitt, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Cavanah, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The presentation materials we will be referring to during the webcast today can be found under Events and Presentations on the Investor Relations section of matrixservicecompany.com.

Before we begin, please let me remind you that on today's call, we may make various remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects for Matrix Service Company that constitutes forward-looking statements for the purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings made by the company with the SEC. To the extent we utilize non-GAAP measures, reconciliations will be provided in various press releases, periodic SEC filings and on our website.

John Hewitt

Thank you, Kelly. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I'd like to open the call with congratulations to our operations team for being recognized for contractor safety achievement at 5 separate refineries by the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers Association. These safety recognitions represent a strong commitment and leadership our people bring to the workplace every day. Thanks to all our employees for making safety a critical parts of your mission.

Our business update; we continue to see very strong award momentum as reflected in total project awards of $309 million in the third quarter. This resulted in a book-to-bill of 1.7, our seventh consecutive quarter at or above 1.0. Year-to-date, we have been awarded $862 million in projects, up 35% over the same period in the prior fiscal year. This has resulted in a book-to-bill of 1.3 or greater in each of our segments and consolidated book to bill of 1.5. We are seeing positive trends in our business as event projects, build backlog and execute with our transformed organization. Bidding activity remains robust across all segments, and we're confident the strong award cycle will continue. At the end of the quarter, project backlog was $832 million, a 42% increase from the start of the fiscal year with backlog of across each of our segments. Timing of awards aside, our proposal activities suggest that we will return to a more normalized backlog of more than $1 billion in the near term. Keep in mind that many of the larger projects we're putting into backlog may take upwards to 6 months before they have a material impact on revenue and a rare instances perhaps longer.

In any case, as this improved quality, size and growing backlog flows more steadily through the business, financial results will improve along with higher and more stable revenues. From a segment perspective, Storage and Terminal solutions, our third quarter book-to-bill was 1.3 on awards of $66 million. This segment includes significant near-term opportunities for storage infrastructure projects related to LNG, Ammonia, Hydrogen and NGLs. We believe specialty vessel internal project and in LNG and Hydrogen will be key growth drivers for this segment.

At our Utility and Power Infrastructure segment, our book-to-bill was 0.7% on award of $26 million, primarily comprised of power delivery maintenance and smaller capital projects. Power delivery bidding is very active, and the opportunities are expanding as we grow our core utility electrical business through market capture, client expansion and geographic reach. For LNG peak shaving projects, also part of this segment, the market opportunities continue to be strong and our proposal teams are very busy. These projects have a long proposal process, a much larger in size on an individual basis, and less frequent but provide a much longer sustainable backlog for the segment. We expect to expand this part of the segment backlog in the next 2 quarters as we convert opportunities to live projects.

Finally, in Process and Industrial Facilities, our book-to-bill was exceptionally strong at 2.2 on awards of $217 million, which included a large construction project to upgrade a natural gas compressor station. Other construction projects of a similar size and nature are currently in the proposal process. We also continue to see demand for refinery and maintenance turnaround work as well as increasing opportunities in mining and minerals, chemicals and renewables processing facilities.

Over the past year, our project opportunity pipeline has stabilized and now consists of $5.6 billion in projects greater than $5 million. This pipeline does not include our normal day-to-day and recurring maintenance and small project activities which represents approximately 1/3 of our business revenue across all 3 segments. We continue to actively support and pursue work with our clients in the traditional energy and chemical space, which represents approximately 26% of our consolidated opportunity pipeline. We are also supporting many of these same clients as they invest in projects that deliver on more support, the delivery of low-carbon energy and industrial infrastructure; these represent 72% of our pipeline.

The skills and expertise that Matrix offers as an engineering and construction contractor position us well to bid and win our fair share of this work and more so will provide us for long sustainable runway of quality projects. This runway is supported by key market drivers that provide strong tailwinds as client spending decisions are made based on concerns by energy security globally, aging infrastructure, energy, reliability domestically, the clean energy transition and the need for commodities to support these investments. As it relates to federal infrastructure investments, the Inflation Reduction Act is forecast to unlock $3 trillion of infrastructure investments over the next decade with the large equipment from the government expected to bring the springboard for private sector spending.

Down to the third grade energy revolution, this will significantly accelerate upgrades to electrical infrastructure as well as growth across the hydrogen ecosystem in the U.S. and internationally. From a services and expertise perspective, Matrix has a significant role to play across nearly every aspect of these infrastructure investments, which impacts all 3 of our segments.

With respect to Hydrogen specifically, this is a mid- to long-term opportunity given the market as effectively in the first inning of what will be a multi-decade investment cycle. While several companies in the U.S., including Matrix, that build project storage spears for butane and propane only 2, one of which is Matrix, have engineered and constructed cryogenic hydrogen spheres. Considering the massive investment to build out the hydrogen infrastructure, both domestically and globally, today the bidding environment for Hydrogen spear storage as they react and we expect it to be added to our backlog in the coming quarters.

We are working on pre-FEED studies with several energy majors to help them develop hydrogen storage solutions, both domestically and abroad. Additionally, in support of growing opportunities abroad, we have just signed an exclusive relationship with France-based Tassal [ph] industry to offer total engineering, procurement and construction solutions for liquid hydrogen storage across the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland and the European Union. Expect to see a press release about this relationship later today.

As I said earlier, we are in the early innings of an energy revolution, one that will occur globally and Matrix has positioned itself with technology and business partners, key employees, strong brand awareness and blue-chip clients to play a very active role of bringing these various projects to life.

Overall, in both the short and long term, the market supports our vision for the future, a growing award of backlog position, and a return to normalized financial performance as this backlog flows through the business.

Kevin Cavanah

Thanks, John. Overall, the operating results for the third quarter were in line with our expectations, except for some additional cost growth as we move towards completion and closeout of our midstream gas processing work more on this shortly. Our third quarter revenue of $187 million was in line with our expectations as certain projects awarded in prior periods continue to work off, while the contribution to revenue of newly awarded projects are still limited, that they progress through engineering and planning stages. We anticipate higher revenue volumes in the fourth quarter as the newly awarded projects enter the revenue stream. The added revenue of these newly added projects will also have a positive impact on our gross margins.

Our gross margin in the third quarter was 2.4%, as a result of under recovery of construction overhead costs on lower revenue in some parts of the business. This impacted the gross margin by approximately 400 basis points. The company also incurred an additional $3.3 million in the quarter related to forecasted costs to complete and close out certain midstream gas processing work, which we expect to be mechanically complete by the beginning of July 2023. This additional cost negatively impacted the gross margin by 180 basis points. Gross margins for the remainder of our work improved as we move toward historical margins. The margin profile of our backlog also continues to improve as we book new projects in line with previously stated ranges.

Consolidated SG&A expenses were $16.9 million in the third quarter, which is consistent with the first 2 quarters of the year. The company continued our focus on cost control and expects to leverage the cost structure as revenues improved beginning in the fourth quarter. During the first 2 quarters of the year, our effective tax rate was zero. That continued in the third quarter with 1 positive exception, interest of 400,000 received tax refunds which recorded a tax benefit in the quarter. We continue to place valuation allowances on newly generated deferred tax assets and we'll realize the benefit associated with the reserve deferred tax assets as the company returns to profitability.

For the 3 months ended March 31, 2023, we had a net loss of $12.7 million or $0.47 per fully diluted share. On an adjusted basis, we had a net loss of $8.9 million or $0.33. The primary difference between unadjusted and adjusted earnings in the quarter relates to the valuation allowance placed on deferred tax assets.

Now turning to our segments; starting with Utility and Power Infrastructure. Revenue for the segment decreased to $35 million in the third quarter compared to $51 million in the second quarter, following the completion of peak shaver work included in the first half of the year. Revenue from the awarded peak shaver project added in the second quarter will not begin to benefit revenue until late in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Third quarter gross margin was 8%. This margin was driven primarily by good execution on our mix of reimbursable power delivery work. As the volume of LNG peak shaving work increases in this segment, we will be able to sustain and exceed this gross margin level.

In Process and Industrial facilities, revenues increased 0.3% to $100 million in the third quarter compared to $81 million in the second quarter. The increase was primarily related to refinery turnarounds and maintenance. The third quarter gross margin of 3.2% was negatively impacted by increased forecasted costs to complete midstream gas processing work discussed previously, which reduced gross profit by $3.3 million for the quarter. After work in the segment, including refinery turnaround and maintenance, aerospace and mining and minerals, which amounted to approximately 80% of segment revenue, produced a gross margin of approximately 10% on strong project execution.

And finally, in Storage and Terminal Solutions, revenues decreased to $52 million in the third quarter as compared to $62 million in the second quarter. While project awards have been strong for this segment, with the year-to-date book-to-bill of 1.6, these awards will not begin to generate additional revenue until the fourth quarter. The third quarter gross margin for the second was a negative 1.6% as the low revenue volume resulted in substantial under-recovered construction overhead costs. The under recovery impacted gross margins by 950 basis points. Revenue volume is expected to significantly increase in the fourth quarter as award work accelerates on projects that have a higher gross margin profile. This added revenue will virtually eliminate under-recovery of construction overhead costs for this segment.

Now, turning to liquidity. During the third quarter, our liquidity increased to $11.9 million as a result of an expected decrease in working capital investment and the receipt of tax refunds. Liquidity of $92.4 million is comprised of $48.2 million of unrestricted cash and $44.2 million of borrowing availability. The company also has $25 million of restricted cash to support the credit facility and borrowings of $15 million. The company's financial position is sufficient to support the needs of the business and pending growth that will come from the strong award activity achieved throughout fiscal 2023.

Thanks, Kevin. Before we open up for questions, just for some closing thoughts here. So I want to make sure that it's clear that the business is making progress toward normalized levels of operations with many parts of the company on plan. While getting there has taken longer than we expected, and by the end of this fiscal year, we have worked -- we will have worked through substantially the lower-margin projects that were awarded and impacted during the pandemic period. We've also transformed our organization to be better able to leverage our cost structure as revenues return, improve efficiency, competitiveness and quality of our deliveries. We strategically focused the company's business development approach and services platform by a narrower list of existing and new markets with opportunities for sustainable growth now and in the future, and significantly improved our project awards and backlog in terms of both size and margin profile, which we expect to continue.

As we move into our fourth quarter of the fiscal year and to our fiscal 2024, we are positioned to continue our business improvement progress by reaching $1 billion plus in backlog, achieving our revenue expectations, and returning our margin profile to a more historical ranges.

John Franzreb of Sidoti.

John Franzreb

John Franzreb

John Hewitt

John Hewitt

Kevin Cavanah

Kevin Cavanah

John Franzreb

John Franzreb

John Hewitt

John Hewitt

On the Utility and Infrastructure side, again, I think we're finding -- it's very active on the power delivery side with our bidding environment. We're expanding our client base and a little bit of our geography. From an organic perspective, we are -- our revenues in that space include more transmission work than they have historically for us, that's been helping to drive revenues and margins. And so we expect that trend to continue. And then we did put in a relatively smaller peak shaving facility into backlog in the first, I think it was the first or second quarter, second quarter and again, that has some upfront engineering work and things that had to get done before we could start placing orders for equipment and move into the field. And so that activities will start here later in the fourth quarter.

John Franzreb

John Franzreb

John Hewitt

John Hewitt

Kevin Cavanah

Kevin Cavanah

Brent Thielman of D.A. Davidson.

Brent Thielman

Brent Thielman

Kellie Smythe

Kellie Smythe

Brent Thielman

Brent Thielman

Kellie Smythe

Great.

John Hewitt

John Hewitt

Brent Thielman

Brent Thielman

John Hewitt

John Hewitt

Brent Thielman

Brent Thielman

John Hewitt

John Hewitt

Brent Thielman

Brent Thielman

John Hewitt

John Hewitt

Kellie Smythe

John Hewitt

John Hewitt

