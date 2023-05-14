Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Schaeffler AG (SFFLY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 1:51 PM ETSchaeffler AG (SFFLY), SCFLF
Schaeffler AG (OTC:SFFLY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Renata Casaro - Head of Investor Relations

Klaus Rosenfeld - Chief Executive Officer

Claus Bauer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christoph Laskawi - Deutsche Bank

Sanjay Bhagwani - Citi

Michael Punzet - DZ Bank

Renata Casaro

Dear investors, dear analysts, thank you for joining the Schaeffler Group First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. As usual, our call will be conducted under the disclaimer.

Without further ado, I will pass the floor over to Mr. Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of the Schaeffler Group; and Mr. Claus Bauer, CFO. Klaus, the floor is yours.

Klaus Rosenfeld

Renata, thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our quarterly earnings call for the first quarter. You have the presentation in front of you in a new refreshed format. And I think with some very encouraging numbers for the year 2023. If you follow me please to Page number 4, where you have the overview with the key messages. I think you saw the results already 10.4% growth in the first quarter, all divisions contributing and Region Europe leading with double-digit growth. An improvement in the gross profit margin of 0.5 percentage point over the first quarter 2022, mainly driven by the exceptionally strong quarter in automotive aftermarket and then an EBIT margin of 8.1%, certainly above the guidance range.

Also here, we can say that the 2 automotive divisions contributed most of the improvement first quarter 2022, €6.9 million, so 1.2 percentage points better than previous year. Free cash flow slightly negative. If you include the restructuring cash out €105 million in the German wage inflation lump sum of 35, you see that the underlying free cash flow is positive. It's better than expected. And we see this again as a strong sign for the cash

