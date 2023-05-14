Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 1:55 PM ETVentyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.26K Followers

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Raju Mohan - Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Marty Auster - Chief Financial Officer

Bill Sandborn - President & Chief Medical Officers

Conference Call Participants

Michael Yee - Jefferies

Yasmeen Rahimi - Piper Sandler

Derek Archila - Wells Fargo

Alex Thompson - Stifel

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs

Emily Bodnar - H.C. Wainwright

Sam Slutsky - LifeSci Capital

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Ventyx Biosciences First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode, and the floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Dr. Marty Auster, Ventyx's Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Marty Auster

Thank you, Angela. Thank you everyone for joining us today. And good afternoon. Welcome to Ventyx’s Biosciences conference call and webcast, where we will be discussing our first quarter 2023 financial results and providing a business update. As a reminder, the company's most recent investor presentation can be found on our website at www.ventyxbio.com, under the Investors tab in the News & Events section.

Before we begin today, I’d would like to remind everyone that, this conference call and webcast will contain forward-looking statements about the company, including without limitation statements about the anticipated timing of commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials for product candidates, the anticipated timing of release of clinical trial data, and other information about our product candidates, the market opportunities for product candidate and the expected time frame for funding operations with current cash equivalents and marketable securities.

These statements are subject to risks and

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.