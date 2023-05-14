Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Week In Review: BlissBio Announces Potential $2 Billion Deal With Eisai For HER2 ADC

May 14, 2023 2:20 PM ETESALF, ESAIY, SHJBF, RDY, RHHBY, RHHBF, ACOR, LIAN, IVBXF, EQRX, CSPHF
Summary

  • Bliss Biopharma (Hangzhou) announced it may out-license global rights (ex-China) for its HER2 ADC to Japan’s Eisai Pharma in a deal with a potential value of $2 billion.
  • Shanghai Junshi Bio out-licensed regional rights for its anti-PD-1 mAb to India’s Dr. Reddy’s Labs in a deal worth up to $728 million.
  • Suzhou Zion Pharma out-licensed ex-China global rights for its lead HER2 candidate to Roche in a $680 million agreement ($70 million upfront).
  • Shanghai LianBio announced that Camzyos (mavacamten), its therapy for obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, has been approved to launch in Macau.

Deals and Financings

Bliss Biopharma (Hangzhou), a clinical-stage ADC company, may out-license global rights (ex-China) for its HER2 ADC to Japan’s Eisai Pharma (OTCPK:ESALF, OTCPK:ESAIY) in a deal with a potential value of $2

China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

