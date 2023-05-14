Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 2:07 PM ETCPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS)
CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Q1 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Salop - Head of Investor Relations

Scott Scheirman - President and Chief Executive Officer

Amintore Schenkel - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street Capital Markets

Edward Najarian - EF Hutton

Operator

Welcome to the CPI Card Group's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Bailey and I will be your operator today. [Operator Instructions].

Now, I will turn the call over to Mike Salop, CPI's Head of Investor Relations.

Mike Salop

Thanks, operator. And good morning, everyone. Welcome to the CPI Card Group first quarter 2023 earnings webcast and conference call. Today's date is May 9, 2023. And on the call today from CPI Card Group are Scott Scheirman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Amintore Schenkel, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements as they are defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see CPI Card Group's most recent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements made today reflect our current expectations only, and we undertake no obligation to update any statements to reflect the events that occur after this call.

Also, during the course of today's call, the company will be discussing one or more non-GAAP financial measures, including, but not limited to, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net leverage ratio and free cash flow. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the press release and slide presentation we issued this morning.

