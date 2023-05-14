Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 2:25 PM ETMiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.26K Followers

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Zack Armen – Head-Investor Relations

Jennifer Buell – President and Chief Executive Officer

Marc Van Dijk – Chief Scientific Officer

Christine Klaskin – Principal Financial and Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Emily Bodnar – H.C. Wainwright

Jack Allen – Baird

Matthew Phipps – William Blair

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the MiNK Therapeutics’ First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call. I would now like to turn the call over to Zack Armen, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Zack Armen

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us today. Today’s call is being webcast and will be available on our website for replay. I’d like to remind you that this call will contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our clinical development, regulatory and commercial plans as well as time lines for data release and partnership opportunities. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and we refer you to our SEC filings for more details on these risks.

Joining me today on the call are Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Marc Van Dijk, Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Joy Zhou, Head of Manufacturing; and Christine Klaskin, Principal Financial and Accounting Officer.

Now I’d like to turn the call over to Dr. Buell to highlight our progress from the quarter.

Jennifer Buell

Thank you very much, Zack. Good morning, and thank you for joining our first quarter 2023 earnings call. We’re very happy to be here with you and to present on an exciting first quarter, which actually culminates in a significant presentation at the American Association of Cancer Research Conference or the AACR conference just a couple of weeks ago.

Dr. Benny Carneiro, a

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.