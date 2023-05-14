SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNCAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCPK:SNCAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Denis Jasmin - Vice President of Investor Relations

Ian Edwards - President & Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey Bell - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Chris Murray - ATB Capital Markets

Yuri Lynk - Canaccord Genuity

Benoit Poirier - Desjardins Capital Markets

Devin Dodge - BMO Capital Markets

Michael Tupholme - TD Securities

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Dmitry Khmelnitsky - Veritas

Denis Jasmin

Thank you, Sheri. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. For those dialing in, we invite you to view the slide presentation that we have posted in the Investors section of our website which we will refer to during this call. Today's call is also webcast. With me today are Ian Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeffrey Bell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I would like to ask everyone to limit themselves to one or two questions to ensure that all analyses have an opportunity to abate. You are welcome to return to the Q4 any follow-up questions.

I would like to draw your attention to Slide 2. Comments made on today's call may contain forward-looking information. This information, by its nature, is subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties and as such, actual results may differ materially from the views expressed today. For further information on these assumptions, risks and uncertainties, please consult the company's relevant filings on SEDAR. These documents are also available on our website. Also during the call, we may refer to certain non-IFRS financial measures. Reconciliations of these amounts to the corresponding IFRS financial measures are reflected in our earnings release and MD&A which can be found on SEDAR and on our website.

Ian Edwards

Thank you, Denis. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. We began the year on a strong footing as Q1 results were solid across our SNCL services businesses. Our core purpose is engineering a better future for the planet and its people. And we're only able to do so through the hard work and dedication of our employees, whose contributions help us achieve our long-term growth aspirations. I'm very proud of this growing team. On Slide 3, we outline our accomplishments in relation to our pivoting to growth strategy as we have become a professional services and project management company. As a reminder, our goal was to wind down our LSTK projects and grow our SNCL services businesses in our chosen geographies to drive long-term value creation.

Our results in Q1 further emphasize that our plan is now working. SNCL services continued to grow, expanding its revenue by 10.8% year-on-year, while segment adjusted EBIT grew 23.4% as we were able to deliver strong margin percentages. We achieved another record backlog this quarter, totaling $12.1 billion at March 31 as demand for our services remains very strong in our core end markets and geographies. We purposely pivoted into these geographies when we developed our strategy and we are excited by the progress we've made in these markets. We continue to be recognized as leaders in the nuclear sector.

During the first quarter, our backlog grew 23% year-over-year to just under $1 billion. This quarter's growth represents the largest backlog growth since 2016 and highlights the long-term potential of this business. As we indicated last quarter, our 2 Ontario LSTK projects are largely physically complete. Testing and commissioning is proceeding as planned and they remain on track to be handed over to our clients later this year. We recognized a $9 million loss in this quarter, in line with the expectations we provided on the fourth quarter call. And as anticipated, the robust cash flow generated from our SNCL Services business offset the cash used on our LSTK projects.

Our success this past quarter further emphasizes that the strength of our new strategy, the resilience of the business through times of uneconomic certainty and our growth opportunities are unfolding as planned. We continue to have great confidence in our forward trajectory and we are well on track to deliver our stated goals for 2023. On Slide 4, we highlight our backlog growth across SNCL services. Our 8% growth in the first quarter of 2023 versus the first quarter of last year was mainly driven by wins across our engineering services and nuclear businesses. The public sector focus on converting to a greener grid for baseload power for greener infrastructure has resulted in continued key wins across our core geographies as well as in other markets such as Saudi Arabia.

Turning to Slide 5. Our engineering services business continues to drive robust growth for SNC-Lavalin and outperformed year-over-year during the first quarter. Acceleration across our core geographies led to a 17.5% organic revenue growth versus the first quarter of 2022. We -- our year-over-year progression highlights our ability to capture market share and provides a clear road map for near-term and long-term growth prospects for sustainable infrastructure demand. Segment adjusted EBIT margin and segment adjusted EBITDA over net revenue margin were 8.4% and 14%, respectively, during the quarter. We continue to achieve record backlog results with another quarter of growth. It now stands at approximately $4.8 billion which represents 25% growth versus our backlog as at March 31, 2022.

On Slide 6, we provide further insight into each of our core geographies of the U.K., the U.S. and Canada. In addition to organic revenue growth, we also earned several key wins across these markets that took all of the engineering services that SNC-Lavalin provides. In the U.K. and Europe, we saw continued revenue growth which speaks to the focus of governments to spend on defense and energy. Performance this quarter emphasizes the resilience of our business as market dynamics appear positive despite underlying uncertainty in global economies. Our key wins this quarter include a contract to upgrade railways in the south of England over the next 5 years and leading the design of the new Dublin Metro Link in Ireland.

In the U.S., we continue to achieve record high backlog in this growing market. Our positioning in the U.S. is a key pillar of our pivoting to growth strategy. Our robust pipeline and long-term commitment by the government to expand infrastructure spending as evidenced by wins this quarter sets us up well to maintain and accelerate our recent revenue and margin performance. At Home in Canada, we're also seeing increased government spending on infrastructure. Growth end markets included the focus on energy transition, energy storage and mining operations. We secured a number of key wins in Canada across the industrial, power and EV battery markets as well as road improvements.

Looking out, demand remains robust for our services, driven by generational investments in infrastructure and climate resiliency, reshoring of manufacturing and the energy transition. Here in Canada, for example, the $180 billion infrastructure investment program spread over 12 years and established in 2016 by the government of Canada still has more than half of the budget left to spend. In the U.S., the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the inflation Reduction Act provided a strong tailwind for future growth opportunities. Our robust pipeline sets us up well to top line and bottom line growth in our engineering services business across each of the geographies for the foreseeable future.

I'd now like to move to Slide 7 and the results of our nuclear business. Our positioning in the expanding nuclear marketplace continues to bear fruit as we achieved approximately 5% organic revenue growth versus the first quarter of 2022 and see strong demand trends across each of our core geographies with particularly noteworthy growth in Europe. Our nuclear backlog now stands at $986 million which represents a 23% growth versus our backlog at March 31, 2022. This backlog growth further confirms SNC-Lavalin's position as a leader in the nuclear services marketplace.

Results this quarter highlight the long-term growth trajectory of this business as public entities continue to seek alternative energy sources for a cleaner planet. Commitments to net zero carbon by 2050 will significantly increase demand for low carbon sources of reliable base load power where nuclear facilities are poised to meet that demand.

On Slide 8, we highlight achievements in each of our nuclear services business that we provide. Nuclear new-builds represent a significant potential opportunity for SNC-Lavalin. Across the globe, nuclear facilities are being seen as low-carbon energy source alternatives. We are underway on small modular reactor projects in the U.K. and Canada, while we are well positioned for upcoming major new build projects in Romania and the U.K. We remain active and react to support and life extension projects as indicated by our work across many of our core geographies. In Ontario, we continue to be actively supporting can do life extension work at Darlington and the Bruce Power sites, where we are making excellent progress.

In Romania, we signed our second pre-engineering contract for the Sonavo1-CaNdu reactor life extension program, the primary contributor to the increased nuclear backlog this quarter. While in U.K., we are providing support to the EDF fleet reactors. Furthermore, we see opportunity for continued work on life extensions in the coming years. On waste management and decommissioning, we're seeing continued progress in the U.K. and the UAE on 2 major projects. In the U.S., our subsidiary, IsoTec, continues to remediate nuclear waste and produce critical medical acetopes. The pipeline in the U.S. for our decommissioning and waste management services remains robust.

And now moving to Slide 9 and our O&M and Links on business. Our O&M segment generated $126 million in revenue during the first quarter, a 9% organic revenue decrease due to lower additional services year-over-year on existing contracts. Segment adjusted EBIT margin was 7.5%, above our long-term target of 5% to 7%. And we're well prepared for our Eglinton Trillium and REM South Shore branch projects moving into operations this year. We continue to see opportunity for growth and expansion in the U.K. through a building and road infrastructure improvements. And we're also utilizing our strategic partnerships with key industry players and leveraging our capital group to maximize bidding opportunities for future growth in our core markets.

Our link some business saw growth in new orders across the U.S. and the Middle East which added to the backlog in Q1 which now stands at just under $1 billion at March 31. However, revenue was lower compared to the same period last year due to lower backlog generated in '22 and equipment supply chain delays in Q1. Our strategic review to optimize our portfolio of businesses, including Linson, remains ongoing and we will provide an update when applicable.

Moving to Slide 10 and our LSTK projects and capital business. As we announced in March, our 2 Ontario projects, Eglinton and Trillium, are largely physically complete. Our last project rent continues to progress really well and is more than 75% complete at the end of March 23. The quarterly loss is in line with our outlook. We believe a significant portion of the additional costs related to the pandemic supply chain disruption, inflation and labor strike action should be recoverable under the contracts we have with our customers. And discussions remain ongoing as we vigorously pursue recovery for these losses.

Turning to our capital business; first quarter revenues and segment adjusted EBIT were flat as we did not receive any dividend from our holding interest in the Highway 407 ETR. However, in April 23, we received $10.2 million in dividend payments. Traffic volumes continue to accelerate, albeit at levels lower than pre-pandemic as traffic volume grew 28% compared to the first quarter 2022.

With that, I'll now turn it over to Jeff to discuss the financial highlights.

Jeffrey Bell

Thank you, Ian and good morning, everyone. Turning to Slide 12. As Ian said, we had a strong start of the year with total revenues for the quarter, increasing 7% to $2 billion compared to Q1 2022. SNCL services revenue totaled $1.8 billion, 10.8% higher than 2022 or 10.1% on an organic revenue growth basis. Total segment adjusted EBIT for the quarter was $159 million, a 46% increase compared to Q1 2022 and was comprised of $156 million for SNCL services, $12 million for capital and negative $9 million for LSTK projects. SNCL Services adjusted EBIT margin was 8.5%, in line with our target range of 8% to 10%. Corporate SG&A expenses from PS&PM for the quarter was $29 million and restructuring and transformation costs were $15 million. We continue to expect that these expenses should be about $100 million and $30 million, respectively, for the full year 2023 as the first quarter had a slightly higher phasing of the total expected full year costs.

Net financial expenses for the quarter were $47 million higher than Q1 2022 due to a higher level of gross debt and higher interest rates on variable rate debt. We expect a similar level of quarterly expense to continue for the rest of the year. The IFRS net income from continuing operations this quarter was $28 million compared to $25 million in Q1 2022 and was composed of a net income from PS&PM of $26 million and a net income from capital of $2 million. Adjusted net income from PS&PM for the quarter increased by 41% to $55 million, representing $0.32 per diluted share. Backlog at the end of the quarter totaled $12.6 billion, an increase of 4% compared to March 31, 2022, as the significant increase in SNCL services backlog was largely offset by a decrease in the LSTK projects backlog. SNCL services backlog increased to $12.1 billion at the end of the quarter which included a 25% increase in the Engineering Services segment backlog. This segment was awarded $1.5 billion of work in the quarter, representing a 1.13 book-to-bill ratio. It is also noteworthy to mention that the nuclear backlog had another solid quarter with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.21, ending the quarter at $986 million.

If we now turn to Slide 13. At the end of March 2023, the company's net limited recourse and recourse debt was $1.4 billion. And the net limited recourse and recourse debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.9x, the same level as at the end of 2022. This ratio is above the company's target range of 1.5 to 2x at the end of 2024 but we remain confident that we will be meeting the target at that time. Note that under our credit agreement, the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was calculated differently. And at the end of March 2023 was approximately 2.5x. Due to our continuing efforts on cash collection, our days sales outstanding for engineering services remained strong and stood at 62 days at the end of the quarter.

If we now move on to Slide 14 and free cash flow. As expected, net cash generated from operating activities was negative in the first quarter due to the cash outflows from the LSTK projects. We expect slightly higher cash outflows for the LSTK projects in the second quarter. These cash outflows should then reduce in the second half of 2023 as the supply chain is paid out and testing and commissioning activities wrap up. We also continue to actively pursue claims associated with the increased costs we've experienced on the LSTK projects. SNCL Services had another strong quarter, generating cash flows of $94 million. After cash taxes, interest, corporate items and capital, you can see that we generated $46 million of operating cash flow. We continue to expect the total operating cash flow should be negative in the first half of the year, while they should be positive in the second half of the year.

With that, I'll now hand the presentation back to Ian.

Ian Edwards

Thank you, Jeff. So we began the year on a high now with robust results in engineering services showcasing the strength of our businesses. Our LSTK projects are progressing in line with our expectations and we continue to pursue recoveries relating to outstanding payments due on these projects. We remain focused on executing our pivoting to growth strategy with the objective to deliver consistent earnings and cash flow to fuel value creation and the long-term success of the company.

We are winning through our unique competitive differentiators and our ability to fully service the entire life cycle of an asset from design to decommissioning, generational effort will continue to be taken to offset the negative impacts of climate change and we are well positioned to utilize our capabilities to enhance our footprint in the new infrastructure for low carbon future. We strongly are positioned with a leading presence across our core markets of Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. and we continue to see several opportunities for long-term value creation for SNC-Lavalin across these core geographies and our end markets.

So with that, let's open it up for your questions. Thank you.

Chris Murray

Chris Murray

Chris Murray

Yes. Thanks folks. Ian, I guess thinking about some of the stuff you've talked about and where you want to go in terms of the pivoting to growth strategy. One part you didn't touch on was M&A. And as we get closer, I think, to the end of LSTK, can you just talk about where you're feeling in terms of accelerating growth? It sounds like it works like organic growth has certainly been very, very strong, probably stronger than we thought it was going to be. Can you just maybe give us an idea if organic growth is where you're going to stay for now, given the rate of growth or that as we get past Q2, we could be looking for more for you folks to come work was okay.

Ian Edwards

Ian Edwards

We will ultimately be producing positive free cash flows and we're looking forward to that towards the back half of this year, as Jeff articulated. But we also are very fixed on our capital allocation strategy that we articulated in the Investor Day going back to the end of '21. In that, we have a process to first strengthen the balance sheet. Second, look at how we create value through potential M&A. And third, look how we might return value to shareholders. So that's still the case. And clearly, when we get to the right point, we want to accelerate our growth through M&A. And that would be, for sure, part of our land and expand strategy in the U.S. and we've talked about that previously as well. So yes, we're definitely on that journey but it's still a work in progress, so to speak.

Chris Murray

Chris Murray

Ian Edwards

Ian Edwards

Chris Murray

Chris Murray

Yuri Lynk

Yuri Lynk

Yuri Lynk

Good morning, guys. Nice quarter. Yes. In 17.5% organic growth in Engineering Services, quite strong. Wondering if there was any particularly lumpy award in there or one end market. Just any more color on the strength that you saw there because it was on a very tough comp, too, I think, 10% in the same quarter last year. And related to that, how does pricing play into your ability to outgrow the market on organic growth? How aggressive are you being on price?

Ian Edwards

Ian Edwards

Yuri Lynk

Yuri Lynk

Ian Edwards

Ian Edwards

Jeffrey Bell

Jeffrey Bell

Yuri Lynk

Yuri Lynk

Benoit Poirier

Benoit Poirier

Benoit Poirier

Yes. Good morning everyone and congrats for third quarter results. Just in terms of free cash flow, could you maybe provide some color about what we should be looking for in terms of free cash flow for Q2, the magnitude of the loss versus Q1 and maybe DSOs still remain very low at 60 days. I'm just wondering how sustainable it is.

Jeffrey Bell

Jeffrey Bell

Benoit Poirier

Benoit Poirier

Jeffrey Bell

Jeffrey Bell

Benoit Poirier

Benoit Poirier

Jeffrey Bell

Jeffrey Bell

Benoit Poirier

Benoit Poirier

Devin Dodge

Devin Dodge

Devin Dodge

Good morning. So I wanted to start by picking up on one of your earlier questions on organic growth and Engineering Services. I think clearly, there was -- you guys have made a lot of progress in expanding the workforce in 2022. Just wondering how you're thinking about -- or should we be expecting like a similar pace of hiring in 2023? Or do you think this will maybe moderate a little bit?

Ian Edwards

Ian Edwards

Devin Dodge

Devin Dodge

Ian Edwards

Ian Edwards

Devin Dodge

Devin Dodge

Jeffrey Bell

Jeffrey Bell

Devin Dodge

Devin Dodge

Michael Tupholme

Michael Tupholme

Michael Tupholme

Thanks. Good morning. Just a quick question on Link. I realize -- well, first of all, nice to see that segment returned to positive EBIT in the quarter, although it was still quite modest relative to, I think, what you would like to see that segment doing. Obviously, it remains to see what happens with that business as you work through your strategic review. But as long as it's part of the results, just wondering how we should think about performance in that business over coming quarters.

Jeffrey Bell

Jeffrey Bell

Michael Tupholme

Michael Tupholme

Okay. Helpful. And then a couple of questions about nuclear. First off, another quarter-over-quarter improvement in nuclear backlog. I guess, can you just -- I think there's some commentary about this but maybe you can just touch on the drivers to the improving backlog there. And then the second part of the question is when we look at the margins for the nuclear segment, 13.4% in the quarter, that is within your 13% to 15% range that you've talked about in the past but it's certainly lower than we've seen that segment do for quite some time. So I guess, just wondering what's pushing the margins down a little bit versus what we've seen in the last few years? And how should we think about nuclear margins going forward here?

Ian Edwards

Ian Edwards

So we're seeing work flow through now from sizable and that will continue. But going forward, just a range of opportunity in small modular reactors, a range of opportunities, both domestically and overseas for the can-do technology, range of opportunity to support over technologies such as GE, Attachie, Rolls-Royce, the French technology, where they really need project management and nuclear kind of engineering, general capability that we have. So we're going to see a lot more fuel here. I think the margins, because of the barriers to entry will remain in the range that we've got. We're confident that this is a differentiated high barite entry business. The work is obviously done under contract conditions which are favorable to ourselves. And we're in this sort of transition of winning work. And there's no real pressure on the margins here. It's really about winning work and catering to customers.

Michael Tupholme

Michael Tupholme

Jeffrey Bell

Jeffrey Bell

Michael Tupholme

Michael Tupholme

Sabahat Khan

Sabahat Khan

Sabahat Khan

Great. Thanks and good morning. There was a bit of a discussion about the U.S. business earlier. I just want to get an understanding in terms of your positioning in that market and given your current footprint, obviously, M&A is a bit further out, do you think you're well positioned given a lot of the infrastructure spending that's coming? Do you see yourself doing maybe some smaller M&A in the in term to better position yourself for the IIA or the IRA spending? Just some thoughts on that.

Ian Edwards

Ian Edwards

Ultimately, we will get to an M&A program. It will be a sensible step-by-step M&A program in the U.S., where we build on the business that we already have with Tokin-type acquisitions to give us a greater reach geographically and capability-wise and relationships with customers to build on our aspirations. But we have 4,200 people in the U.S. and we want a lot more than that to be equal to our peers. So we have a plan that we're confident in and that the market had to support that.

Sabahat Khan

Sabahat Khan

Great. And then looking at the U.K. market, obviously, Atkin has historically been a pretty large player there. I guess based on your read of the market, is it the kind of base level infrastructure spend that's driving demand in that market? Or are you seeing contribution from some of the larger sort of whether it's a leveling up agenda or kind of the larger onetime spend program? I just want to understand how that market is doing and maybe any end markets that stand out to the positive or the negative?

Ian Edwards

Ian Edwards

Sabahat Khan

Sabahat Khan

Great. And then just maybe one last quick one. There used to be a project, the White Rose project a while back. It used to be an LSTK. I think you got canceled and it came back in under a different contract structure. Could you maybe just talk through sort of the new structure for that contract and -- or for that project and maybe how that project is progressing?

Ian Edwards

Ian Edwards

Sabahat Khan

Sabahat Khan

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Hey and thank so much for taking my question. I wonder if you can disclose the amount of disputed receivables that are recorded on the balance sheet as possible.

Jeffrey Bell

Jeffrey Bell

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Jeffrey Bell

Jeffrey Bell

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Understood. Okay. And I wonder if you can maybe talk a little bit about what gives you the confidence as to the ultimate outcome of the recovery. For example, are they under the force majeure provisions and call it and, I guess, the ensuing inflation qualified force majeure. So when you think that could indicate what gives you the comfort that most of those will be to.

Ian Edwards

Ian Edwards

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Ian Edwards

Ian Edwards

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Thanks for that. And what are the key variables or I guess, moving parts related to full year cash flow guidance that may swing the number significantly. Just trying to understand why are you a little hesitant in providing the annual number? Obviously, understanding there's a lot of moving parts. Some of them are bender control. Just trying to see what are the key variables there?

Jeffrey Bell

Jeffrey Bell

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Yuri Lynk

Yuri Lynk

Yuri Lynk

Yes. Just a quick one on the strategic review as it pertains to the capital assets, excluding Highway 407, how active are you on that part of the strategic review? And do you envision divesting those assets in a package deal? Or would they be piecemealed out? Just -- and any idea on timing? Is that something that can happen this year or it's 2024?

Ian Edwards

Ian Edwards

Obviously, we're in the capital part of our business to win work and to fuel the growth of the company. And we hold a small portion of some of them where we have an operation and maintenance obligation. So nothing that comes to mind specifically. But the strategic review is going well. I mean it's all really about profitability and fine tuning, making sure that we push all parts of the business forward to the right place as we now are professional services and project management company.

Yuri Lynk

Yuri Lynk

But Ian, I think collectively, those assets have a book value of around $600 million, why not look to divest of them and you could immediately put the balance sheet in a much stronger footing and potentially accelerate your capital allocation program.

Jeffrey Bell

Jeffrey Bell

Yuri Lynk

Yuri Lynk

Operator

Denis Jasmin

Thank you very much, everyone, for joining us today. If you have any further questions, please don't state to contact me. Thank you and have a nice day. Bye, bye.

Ian Edwards

Thank you.

