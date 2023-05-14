Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 5:01 PM ETCipher Mining Inc. (CIFR), CIFRW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.26K Followers

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Josh Kane - Head of IR

Tyler Page - CEO

Ed Farrell - CFO

Conference Call Participants

John Todaro - Needham

Joseph Vafi - Canaccord

Will Carlson - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Cipher Mining First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on use to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you.

I'd now like to welcome Joshua Kane with Investor Relations to begin the conference. Josh, over to you.

Josh Kane

Good morning. Thank you for joining us on this conference call to discuss Cipher Mining's first quarter 2023 business update. Joining me on the call today are Tyler Page, Chief Executive Officer; and Ed Farrell, Chief Financial Officer. Please note that you may also review our press release and presentation, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. Please note that this call will also be simultaneously webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. This conference call is the property of Cipher Mining and any taping or other reproduction is expressly prohibited without prior consent.

Before we start, I'd like to remind you that the following discussion, as well as our press release and presentation, contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, Cipher's financial outlook, business plans and objectives, and other future events and developments, including statements about the market potential of our business operations, potential competition and our goals and strategies. The forward-looking statements and risks in this conference call, including responses to your questions, are based on current expectations as of today, and Cipher assumes no obligation to update or revise

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.