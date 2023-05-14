VSDA: This Dividend Growth ETF Beats NOBL, But What About VIG?

Mongkol Onnuan

The main investment objective of the VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) is to provide investors with higher income by investing in companies with sustainable dividend growth rates. Its three- and five-year dividend growth rates are 21% and 14%, so it looks like it lives up to its name. However, the key negatives are an above-average 0.35% expense ratio and a high 22x forward earnings for only average quality selections. This article contrasts VSDA with the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) and the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), two funds with similar investment objectives. In my view, VSDA falls in the middle, and I look forward to explaining which ETF I feel is the better choice in more detail below.

Strategy

VSDA tracks the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator Index, selecting 75 securities (excluding the Real Estate sector) based on the duration of previous dividend growth and the likelihood that solid dividend growth will continue. A bias is toward securities with stable earnings patterns, an approach that should result in less volatility. Other factors used in the selection process are:

dividend yield and five-year dividend growth consistency

return on equity and return on invested capital

pre-tax income to debt ratio

five-year sales and income stability

market capitalization

Based on dividend payment history, securities are placed in buckets, suggesting most stocks are at least U.S. Dividend Achievers (10+ consecutive years of dividend growth). Two-thirds of the portfolio have 20+ dividend growth track records.

The Index is modified dividend-yield and income stability-weighted by bucket. The split for buckets one, two, and three are 75/25, 50/50, and 25/75. High-yield securities with long dividend growth track records are most prominent.

Sector Exposures and Top Ten Holdings

The following table highlights sector exposures for VSDA, VIG, and NOBL. Morningstar places VSDA and VIG in the Large Blend category while NOBL is considered Large Value. However, all three equity styles are Large Core.

However, it's NOBL and VSDA that look more similar. Each overweight Consumer Staples and Industrials and are similar in most other sectors except Technology. Recall how the second and third buckets require only ten and five consecutive years of dividend growth and place less emphasis on dividend yield. That's the primary way VSDA manages 10% exposure to the sector.

Several of VSDA's top ten holdings are household names like 3M (MMM) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL). However, a few mid-cap stocks are included, like Flowers Foods (FLO), Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY), and Lancaster Colony (LANC). As for Technology, Apple (AAPL) leads the way with 2.93% exposure. NetApp (NTAP), CDW (CDW), Texas Instruments (TXN), Microsoft (MSFT), and QUALCOMM (QCOM) are further down the list.

Performance Analysis

The following chart compares the performance of VSDA, VIG, and NOBL since May 2017, assuming your dividends were reinvested. Since April 28, 2017, VSDA delivered a 93.48% total return compared to 90.85% and 82.70% for VIG and NOBL. VSDA and NOBL each have a 0.35% expense ratio, while VIG is a low-cost leader in the category at 0.06%.

Portfolio Visualizer provides additional risk information. However, performance is constrained to July 1, 2023. Still, VSDA did as well as VIG on a risk-adjusted returns basis (Sharpe and Sortino Ratios). NOBL is the outlier, and it's an ETF I haven't considered much lately based on poor growth and profitability.

Dividends

As stated earlier, VSDA has lived up to its name by delivering strong three- and five-year dividend growth rates. VSDA's overall "C" appears negatively impacted by the consecutive years of dividend payment metrics in the final two rows. These are errors currently being addressed by Seeking Alpha's data team. VSDA's dividend history page confirms it's made monthly distributions since its inception date, with only the odd payment in January missed for some years. When the error is resolved, I expect the grading system to show VSDA as a top dividend ETF.

The monthly payment feature is a crucial reason for the high dividend growth rates. VSDA's holdings do not grow dividends anywhere near that rate. Instead, it's a combination of compounding dividend payments and rotating into higher-yield securities at reconstitutions. Investors attempting this with individual stocks would experience tax consequences, while ETFs do not. VSDA's website confirms no short- or long-term capital gains were distributed over the last year.

VSDA Fundamentals

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for VSDA's top 25 holdings, totaling 54% of the fund. Summary metrics for VSDA, VIG, and NOBL are in the final rows.

VSDA vs. NOBL

VSDA is a suitable alternative to NOBL. It doesn't substantially underweight Technology stocks, a problem NOBL faces for at least another decade. Furthermore, nearly all other key metrics are close. VSDA and NOBL have 4-5% estimated sales and earnings growth rates, similar gross dividend yields, and trade at about 22x earnings. They also have similar profitability scores (8.56/10 vs. 8.68/10). While NOBL's constituents had a better quarter, as measured by its 9.13% earnings surprise figure, VSDA's constituents have a higher five-year dividend growth rate (8.38% vs. 7.46%), and the monthly payment frequency means dividends should grow faster when reinvested. Reinvesting is the key with these dividend growth funds because their yields are typically insufficient.

VSDA vs. VIG

VIG's posted three- and five-year dividend growth rates are much lower: 9.95% and 2.69%, respectively. However, the December 2022 payment is missing from the calculation.

Instead, I calculated a 13.00% and 9.87% three- and five-year dividend growth rate using Vanguard distribution figures listed at this link. It's still solid but below VSDA's growth rates. Again, I attribute most of this to the frequency and reinvestment of distributions. Had shareholders accepted cash payment instead, here is how the portfolio income generated on a $10,000 investment from July 2017 to March 2023 looked each year:

I chose those months to not unfairly advantage VSDA. Otherwise, the chart would include VSDA distributions for months when VIG wasn't scheduled to distribute. As shown, the dividend growth is roughly equal, but VSDA has made up a lot of ground in the last few years.

VIG's constituents actually have a 2-3% edge on the three- and five-year dividend growth rate metric. Crucially, its higher profitability score (9.41/10 vs. 8.56/10) and superior sales and earnings growth rates suggest its holdings are better positioned to raise dividends moving forward. VSDA's holdings will still likely raise theirs regardless because maintaining Dividend Aristocrat status is important. However, it's not well-advised if not supported by sales and earnings growth. 3M, VSDA's second-largest holding, is a perfect example. It's on a 64-year dividend growth streak, but its share price is down 52% over the last five years. Sales and EBITDA growth are negative.

On volatility, VSDA's 0.84 five-year beta indicates its holdings are less volatile than VIG. However, the slight difference doesn't offset the lower profitability and growth. VIG is superior, and you can read more about why in my analysis from March.

Investment Recommendation

VSDA selects 75 U.S. stocks based on several fundamental factors and weights them by dividend yield and income stability measures. The primary objective is accelerated dividend growth, which is met. VSDA's three- and five-year dividend growth rates are 21% and 14%, among the best in the category. Furthermore, its focus on dividend growth reminds me of the U.S. Dividend Aristocrats. This article compared VSDA with NOBL, and I've concluded it's a suitable alternative. VSDA is more balanced in the Technology sector, so it's likely a better long-term hold.

VSDA is a monthly dividend payer, providing an advantage over most popular dividend funds. However, it's not a better choice than VIG, which offers higher sales and EBITDA growth rates and a superior profitability score. These metrics indicate VIG's constituents are better positioned to raise dividends. I have no doubt VSDA's constituents will continue their strong dividend growth track records, too. However, that doesn't mean they should. Dividend increases without adequate sales and earnings growth is not wise.

In conclusion, I rate VSDA a hold primarily because I believe VIG is stronger. Still, it looks better than NOBL and, therefore, is worth reviewing more regularly. I look forward to doing that and answering any questions you may have in the comments section below.