Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

VSDA: This Dividend Growth ETF Beats NOBL, But What About VIG?

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • VSDA selects 75 stocks with excellent dividend growth track records. Monthly payments accelerate dividend growth and it's a suitable alternative to the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF.
  • VSDA's 3Y and 5Y dividend growth rates are 21% and 14%. The 1.90% trailing dividend yield isn't enticing today, but the future yield on cost should be substantial.
  • This article details VSDA's selection process and compares its fundamentals with NOBL and VIG. While VSDA appears an excellent alternative to NOBL, it doesn't match up as well with VIG.
  • The primary reason is lower growth and profitability rates, indicating VSDA might not perform as well in a market downturn.
  • Still, VSDA is a fairly well-designed fund flying under the radar. A 0.35% expense ratio and low trading volume may limit AUM growth moving forward, but VSDA's returns since inception are impressive.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

Financial and business background for Stacking of money coins. Savings and Accounts, Finance Banking Business Concept Ideas, Investments, Funds, Bonds, Dividends and Interest.

Mongkol Onnuan

Investment Thesis

The main investment objective of the VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) is to provide investors with higher income by investing in companies with sustainable dividend growth rates. Its three- and five-year dividend growth rates are 21% and

VSDA Index Selection Process

Victory Capital

VSDA vs. VIG vs. NOBL Sector Exposures

Morningstar

VSDA Top Ten Holdings

Victory Capital

VSDA vs. NOBL vs. VIG Performance

Morningstar

VSDA vs. VIG vs. NOBL Performance

Portfolio Visualizer

VSDA Dividend Grade

Seeking Alpha

VSDA vs. VIG vs. NOBL Fundamental Analysis

The Sunday Investor

VIG Dividend Grades

Seeking Alpha

VSDA vs. VIG Dividend Growth Comparison

Portfolio Visualizer

3M MMM 5Y Price Returns

Seeking Alpha

The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder

The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
4.76K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, VIG, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.