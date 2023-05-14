Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Tech Titans Aren't The Only Game In Town, Consider Biotech And, Yes, Financials

May 14, 2023 9:08 PM ETAXP, BLUE, DFS, GS, GS.PA, GS.PC, GS.PD, GS.PJ, GS.PK, IMGN, LLY, SOFI2 Comments
David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Regional Bank Fiasco is a classic “Baby with the Bathwater” scenario. Rising rates are great for Insurance companies and “hidden banks”.
  • Since ETFs are a very popular way to participate in the market, whole sectors are being pressured. In this case, non-bank financials.
  • The pain trade is still staying long, just look for niche opportunities. To me, Biotech/Pharma is the most bullish sector, while financials are the least. They both have interesting opportunities.
  • We could be in for some volatility as we approach the default deadline. It could be soon if June 1 is the real D-Day. I doubt that it is so. Yellen is just doing her duty as Treasury Secretary to get the ceiling raised.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Group Mind Investing get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Man Carrying Heavy Dollar Debt Burden

Devrimb/iStock via Getty Images

We have a very useful data point to reveal the message of this market. Is there a true concern about the debt ceiling or fear of recession?

Tomorrow on May 15, the actual tax revenue from

Goldman Chart

trading view

Have you ever bought a stock that everyone's saying is great, only to find you bought near or at the all-time high that stock drops 20% immediately? What happened? By the time the average stock purchaser gets a stock idea, usually, it's already overbought. 

If this sounds like you, join our community Group Mind Investing which adheres to a Cash Management Discipline. We watch the market for you and uncover fresh trading and investing ideas. We identify sectors, trends, and individual stocks. You learn how to target a stock, buy and sell. Try our 2-week trial

This article was written by

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
28.64K Followers
Proven quantitative & qualitative strategies generating consistent returns
I have been writing about stocks for about a decade. I take a multi-disciplined approach but I am not doctrinaire. I come from a technology background having a software consulting business for a number of decades and also took part in business development for tech media startups. I employ technical analysis when it's called for. I believe that market psychology plays a huge role. My favorite explanation for charting is that charts are essentially a psychograph of sentiment about a stock. Market participants rely on narratives to explain a stock's appeal. If you can identify a narrative or trend as it is forming that can pay outsized rewards. I have an eclectic style and it might take you a few articles to "get" me. We now offer a subscription service: Dual Minds Research. I am partnering with Serop Elmayan, a quantitatively oriented trader that takes an engineer's approach to setting up trades. The chat room opens at 5 am. I have already been up since 4 am scouring the news feeds, commodities, and futures to suss out how the day will start,  I provide live minute-by-minute updates on the standard indicators and a few that we surface on our own. The chat officially closes at 430 pm, but I will often check at around 8 pm to post updates. Our Community utilizes the Cash Management Discipline, a simple trading style that we use as a discipline to counter the wild volatility we have to deal with today. Trading ideas will be surfaced almost daily. Serop will only provide trades that he has determined to have a high probability of success. Check us out.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IMGN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.