Nikolay Pandev

UK's latest GDP numbers were hardly inspiring, with a ~0.3% sequential contraction in March coming in below expectations. But digging deeper, there remains a glimmer of hope for the year. Not only did weather-related seasonality headwinds for the month play a role but growth numbers in previous months were also revised upward, implying a modest quarterly GDP expansion in Q1. Any optimism on the GDP side hasn't been reflected in valuations, however, with the P/E discount of UK equities widening relative to their US and European counterparts (now at multi-year highs). But until the UK sufficiently addresses its lack of capital markets depth, a result of lacking domestic investor allocations, this discount is likely to persist, in my view. Using the MSCI United Kingdom Index as a proxy, consensus EPS growth estimates appear to be faltering as well, with further downside likely as commodity-related earnings come under pressure amid slower global growth. So even with the Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) on offer at a historically discounted ~10x fwd P/E, it's hard to make a case for value here.

Data by YCharts

Fund Overview – Ultra Low-Cost Vehicle for Exposure to UK Large Caps

The NYSE-listed Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF tracks the performance, before fees and expenses, of the free float-adjusted, market cap-weighted FTSE UK Capped Index, which comprises UK large and mid-cap equities. Like the other FTSE 'Capped' indices, constituents are subject to a <20% cap of the index's weight quarterly, with the cumulative contribution of constituents carrying a >4.5% weight capped at 48% of the overall index. The ETF held $576m of net assets at the time of writing and charged an industry-low 0.1% expense ratio. Key data on the ETF is as per the graphic below:

Franklin Templeton

As reflected in the chart below, the fund's sector allocation is led by Consumer Staples at 18.3%, followed by Financials at 17.8% and Health Care at 12.5% of the portfolio. Other sectors making up >10% of the FLGB portfolio include Energy (12.5%), Industrials (11.6%), and Materials (10.3%). The only other sector making up >5% of the portfolio is Consumer Discretionary at 7.1%. With the top-five sectors accounting for a combined ~73% of the total portfolio, FLGB is a fairly concentrated fund from a sector perspective.

Franklin Templeton

The ETF's single-stock holdings comprise the UK's leading multinationals (majority with an >$50bn market cap), with pharmaceutical and biotech company AstraZeneca (AZN) topping the list at 8.7%, along with oil and gas company Shell plc (SHEL) at 8.2%. British multinational bank and financial services company HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is third at 5.9%, followed by consumer goods company Unilever (UL) and the UK's second-largest oil and gas company, BP p.l.c. (BP). With the top-five contributing ~32% of the 111-stock portfolio, FLGB isn't too concentrated from a single-stock perspective.

Franklin Templeton

Fund Performance – Near-Term Track Record Helped by Cyclical Energy/Commodity Upswing

FLGB started the year strongly, with the YTD return now at 8.7% following the price rally in March/April. Since the fund's inception in 2017, performance has still been far from impressive at +3.9% annualized (in NAV and market price terms). On a five-year timeline, the annualized return has been similarly lackluster at +3%, though the fund has excelled over one and three-year timelines at +8.7% and +14.0% in NAV terms, respectively (+10.1% and +14.3% in market price terms). Comparable funds like the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) have posted similar gains, also helped by the cyclical upswing in commodities/energy names. Where FLGB has shined, though, is its industry-low expense ratio (0.1% for FLGB vs. 0.5% for EWU), allowing the fund to outperform by a small margin across all timelines.

Franklin Templeton

The semi-annual distribution has been a strong point as well - last year's ~$0.97/share payout, for instance, implies a ~4% trailing yield. While the energy/materials contribution means there is a cyclical component to the payout, the contribution from cash generators in consumer staples and financials has kept the recurring income stream stable through the cycles. So even in the likely scenario that UK corporate earnings growth underwhelms in the coming quarters, the fund should have little issue maintaining its low to mid-single-digit % distribution yield.

Franklin Templeton

A Persistent but Justified Relative Valuation Discount

With the UK valuation gap relative to US and European peers nearing new multi-year highs, a growing list of UK companies is now looking to relist in the US. At the core of the UK capital markets' declining appeal is its lack of domestic investor support, particularly on the institutional side. Of note, domestic pension funds have downsized their equity allocations by a significant 46%pts on asset/liability matching grounds since 1997; expect further selling pressure here as pensions cope with the growing liability that comes with a structurally aging population. This has left the onus on more volatile foreign flows to prop up the market, with non-UK ownership now at a massive >60%. Stickier than expected core inflationary pressures and an extended rate hike cycle (UK policy rates now set to peak at <5%) aren't helping valuations either. Efforts by regulators to attract more new listings are a step in the right direction but will unlikely be a long-term solution to its lack of market depth (relative to the US/EU markets).

FT

Compounding the technical headwind is the worsening near-term fundamentals for UK corporates. From +22% YoY earnings growth in 2022, UK MSCI constituents are now expected to see a ~8% earnings decline this year, followed by +3% growth in 2024. More downside revisions could be on the horizon as well, given the sensitivity of commodity-related sectors, the primary drivers of last year's outperformance, to a weaker global growth outlook. And while recent GDP data has been resilient, the BoE's optimistic +0.4% YoY forecast means there remains room for downside going forward.

Yardeni

Conclusion

UK economic growth numbers have so far remained resilient, and though the headline March contraction raised alarm bells, seasonality headwinds were a key factor. Growth in previous months was also revised up, so the UK still appears poised to avoid a recession (albeit narrowly) in 2023. While this would seem to justify a narrower valuation discount relative to its US/Europe counterparts, the issues that plague UK capital markets (e.g., lack of depth, institutional rebalancing, etc.) are unlikely to be resolved anytime soon. And with consensus EPS numbers consistently being revised lower, led by key energy and commodity names, the setup for UK equities, and by extension, FLGB, isn't ideal.