Upstart: The Inflection Point?

May 14, 2023 9:50 PM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)
Summary

  • Upstart is at a critical juncture, with the company making progress in key areas.
  • Securing funding commitments can be a game-changer for the stock.
  • Management claims that recent loan vintages are meeting or exceeding expectations.
  • Cost efficiencies should allow the company to deliver strong earnings growth when economic conditions improve.
  • Upstart is a high-risk investment in this environment, but the upside potential is also massive.
Business prop-trade team using option market open shorts position in europe stockmarket and cryptocurrency

primeimages/iStock via Getty Images

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) delivered a very interesting quarter in Q1. The numbers were above Wall Street expectations, although fundamentals are still depressed.

Importantly, Upstart is starting to secure long-term funding commitments, which could be a game-changer for the

Upstart model

Upstart

Upstart financial performance

TIKR

What the Fed said and what they did

Ciovacco Capital

Upstart credit ratings performance

Upstart

Upstart UMI

Upstart

Upstart Market Opportunity

Upstart

Upstart earnigns estimates

TIKR

Chart

YCharts

Chart

YCharts

Upstart stock chart

TradingView

