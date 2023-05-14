Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IWF: Rate Pivot Less Likely Than A Staying Of Rates

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Our view on things is that a rate-stay is more likely than an actual pivot, even if banking issues continue.
  • Persistent consumer buying signals expectations that there will be inflation, and the Fed will want to stomp that out even though inflation is easing slightly.
  • The IWF has a lot to gain on a rate pivot because of technical effects around tech stocks, but we don't think it's coming.
  • IWF mainly has the AI factor to gain from for now with at least 20% allocated to stocks with an AI proposition, but that's possibly already priced in.
  • Nothing clearly compelling about IWF.
Human Vs Robot

imaginima

The iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is a tech basket of stocks from the US. It's gaining from the AI factor, and it's unclear how long that will last, which is probably for the benefit of the IWF. However, the matter of

IWF sectors

Sectoral Exposures (iShares.com)

top holdings

Top Holdings (iShares.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
3.74K Followers
Leader of The Value Lab
A long-only voice with eclipsing growth through 2020 and 2022 bear markets.

Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.

DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.

DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.

