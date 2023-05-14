tina shen/iStock via Getty Images

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) has been jolted. The REIT is down 54% year-to-date with a short interest that has grown to just over 11% of its shares outstanding. The reason for the decline is multifaceted and perhaps poses an existential risk to the REIT. Everything that can go wrong has seemingly gone wrong at the worst possible time. Holding the Series C cumulative preferreds (NYSE:HPP.PC) over the last few months has at times felt like chewing sand. To own a security that was already purchased at a marked discount to par move so aggressively against you has been beyond humbling. Hudson and many other office REITs face the perfect cocktail of disastrous events. The Feds funds rate has been hiked to a high not seen since the 2008 financial crisis, inflation remains elevated, and the regional banking crisis that sprung up still has no concrete end. At the core of Hudson's current fall is a total collapse of investor confidence in office properties from the WFH zeitgeist and in San Francisco. This is against the backdrop of pertinent concerns around the health of US commercial real estate.

The preferreds are currently swapping hands at $7.87 per share, around a $17.13 difference to its $25 par value, or a 68.5% discount. This discount has pushed the yield on cost to 15.09%. However, against the current macroeconomic backdrop, such a high yield usually portends disaster and is absolutely a liability. To be clear here, the current pricing of the preferreds is the stock market voting with money that Hudson faces a near-term Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. Murphy's law is at play as the Writers Guild of America kicked off a strike earlier this month due to an impasse about pay and working conditions with Hollywood studios. This will work to wreck demand for Hudson's studio properties just as WFH continues to slim demand for office space and as quarterly interest payments shoot up due to actions by the Fed to combat inflation.

The Debt Maturities And Halving Of The Dividend

Bankruptcy happens when an entity cannot service its debts from operations and Hudson held total debt of $4.9 billion as of the end of its fiscal 2023 first quarter. The REIT's trailing 12-month debt-to-capital ratio currently stands at 56%, roughly 13.6% higher than its sector median and rated a C- by Seeking Alpha. Whilst not unmanageable, the risk here is that its asset base is currently under intense pressure and is worth materially less than the REIT's current balance sheet numbers. Hence, bears think bankruptcy is in play with the possibility that the REIT is unable to refinance its upcoming maturities or pay them off from assets that stand to be impaired.

Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson recorded fiscal 2023 first-quarter revenue of $252.26 million, a growth of 3.2% over its year-ago comp but a miss by $9.19 million on consensus estimates. Same-store cash net operating income was up 7.2% year-over-year at $125.6 million on the back of new lease commencements. Cash rent for Hudson's One Westside office redevelopment to Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) commenced post-period end and is expected to contribute $43.2 million of NOI per year. The upcoming secured and unsecured maturities are what the bears are nervous about and Hudson has $210 million coming due this year, rising to $339.2 million next year, and then $627.4 million to be repaid in 2025. This is set against cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, of $163.3 million.

Good Times Again

Hudson is set to cut its common share dividend by 50% next month with FFO falling to $0.35 per share from $0.50 per share in the year-ago comp. This cut is a prudent decision as the yield had grown too high and should result in a reduction in cash outflows by roughly $73 million per year. This is as the REIT's quarterly interest expense grew to $53.8 million during the quarter from $30.8 million in the year-ago comp. Hence, Hudson is very much now in its bunker-down mode but has not gone as far as office REIT peer Vornado Realty (VNO) who entirely suspended its payouts to common shareholders through 2023.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

At the core of the current bankruptcy move of the preferreds is that the company will be unable to meet its near-term maturities. However, with the Fed likely expected to pause rates at their June meeting the period of rapidly rising interest rates could be set to end. Will there be a cut this year? Unlikely. But the market is pricing in rates being less than half their current range of 5% to 5.25% from 2025. Hudson should be able to refinance its debt from this year at cheaper rates than the current rates. Or to put this another way, interest rates are going to be cheaper than they are now and I'd hope the regional banking crisis has ended by 2025.

Hudson Pacific Properties

it's also important to note that whilst Hudson is one of the largest owners of office real estate its San Francisco, it's not a San Francisco-only real estate property investor. San Francisco accounts for 7 of its 46 office properties and around 20% of Hudson's share of annualized base rent of $564.4 million. The broader Bay Area has been hit by the tech recession, broader corporate layoffs, and the collapse of VC funding. US venture capital exit activity has collapsed and the overall buoyancy of fundraising in the Bay Area has reached lows. This has an impact on the overall economy of the Bay Area and the broader demand for office space.

PitchBook Data

So what do preferred bulls have to look forward to? In the near term absolutely nothing. In the longer term, falling interest rates should boost the value of the preferreds due to the positive duration impact. The headline yield on the Series C is just 4.75%, lower than the rates available on CDs. It's hard to know when the WGA strike will come to an end and the current disruption must be painful for Hudson. A near-term deal between the studios and the WGA would of course provide a boost to the REIT and so too would a general recovery of tech. San Francisco's office vacancy rate of 29.4% is an obvious headwind. However, rents at $75.17 per square foot on an annual, full-service gross basis have remained stable.

CBRE

San Francisco is not standing still and is taking moves to make office-to-residential conversion easier and cheaper with a number of planning codes being amended to make the process more streamlined. Not all office properties will be ideal for any such conversion with the vast floor space of office buildings not entirely ideal for apartments. A rebound in tech and a slow and progressive transformation of office space to residential form marginal but long-term tailwinds.

The title of the article is a reference to the 2006 book Half of a Yellow Sun by Nigerian Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. In this, she chronicles the life of two sisters whose previously serene lives are ripped apart by civil war. For Hudson, this is it. The REIT faces a perfect storm of extinction events. Never in the history of US capitalism has office property faced such headwinds simultaneously. But I'm comfortable with my position. The bankruptcy risks are important to raise and could be the outcome if inflation stays sticky and interest rates remain high. However, the same market that has driven the preferreds to Chapter 11 pricing is expecting interest rate cuts in 2024. The preferreds remain a hold.