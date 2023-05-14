Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stella-Jones Inc. (STLJF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 9:32 PM ETStella-Jones Inc. (STLJF), SJ:CA
Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCPK:STLJF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Eric Vachon - President and Chief Executive Officer

Silvana Travaglini - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital Markets

Gabriel Nicholson - CIBC Capital Markets

Michael Kypreos - Desjardins Securities

Michael Tupholme - TD Securities

Operator

Good afternoon and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Stella-Jones First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will hold a question-and-answer session to queue up for the questions. [Operator Instructions] If anyone has any difficulties hearing the currents, please press Tan for operator assistance at any time. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Please note that comments made on today’s call may contain forward-looking information, and this information, by its nature, is subject to risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially from the views expressed today. For further information on these risks and uncertainties, please consult the company’s relevant filings on SEDAR. These documents are also available in the Investor Relations section of Stella-Jones website at www.stella-jones.com. We have also prepared a corresponding presentation which we encourage you to follow along with during this call.

I now pass the call over to Eric Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stella-Jones. Eric?

Eric Vachon

Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us today. I’m here with Silvana Travaglini, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Stella-Jones. Earlier this morning, we issued our press release reporting the results of our first quarter of 2023. Along with our MD&A, it can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.stella-jones.com as well as on SEDAR.

