Introduction

This article investigates how dangerous it is for Western and Japanese car manufacturers that the Chinese are starting to buy electric cars from Chinese companies. I want to explore and prove with figures how big this effect is or how significant this danger is. Of course, we know that China is the most important market for many car companies, but I would like to go into more detail and show the developments with concrete figures so that we can better assess the situation and what we, as investors, can deduce from it.

If possible, I tried to get figures from 2022 or at least 2021. Even older numbers would be almost irrelevant. From my point of view, 2020 will go down in automotive history as a turning point; from here on, EV sales have taken off.

First, there are general production and sales overviews for all vehicles combined, and then I highlight the EV share extra. All developments are backed up with numerous graphs. Finally, there are some trade ideas or principles to follow. It is a complex topic where I cannot cover everything, but I hope the interested reader will like my little report anyway.

Overview of the global automobile production

In the following chart, we can see how much global automotive production is affected by recessions. In 2022 the number is expected to be around 85M, according to oica.net. In general, however, we can see that despite the recession, the number of vehicles produced has increased by more than a third since 2000, although the peak year of 2018 has not been reached again.

Production by region

On oica.net, there is a very detailed presentation of automotive production broken down by country region and comparing 2022 vs. 2019. As seen on the chart above, output in 2022 is generally circa 7M cars less than in 2019, or about 8% (~92M vs. ~85M). Where was this production capacity cut?

2019 2022 % change America 20M 17.7M - 12% Europe 21.5M 16M - 25% Asia / Pacific 49.3M 50M + 1% Click to enlarge

Since the three large regions are roughly broken down here, for the sake of completeness, I would like to mention that in America, the USA is the largest producer, about 10M of this 17M, and has lost only 8%. In contrast, Canada has lost 36% of its production. Germany is the largest producer in Europe, with 3.6M of this 16 M, and has lost 26% production. China is the largest in Asia, producing 27M of that 50M and gaining 5%. Japan produces the third most cars in the world, losing 19% to 7.8M in 2022.

In summary, we can say that the lower global production since 2019 has hit mainly Western countries and Japan. The winners are found almost exclusively in Asia: China, India, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, and Vietnam. There are two reasons for this shift in production: Production shifts from Western companies to Asia and emerging new Asian manufacturers. More about this later. First of all, it should be noted that the relocation of production does shift jobs. However, since almost all companies already produce partly in Asia, this is not unusual and not yet a warning signal for Western manufacturers. They have also produced abroad in the past, but the profits returned to the home country. So let's first examine how the sales markets have changed over time.

Overview of the global automobile sales

The regional distribution of car sales is also surprisingly high for many in favor of Asia.

acea.auto

Here is another representation broken down in more detail by country and over time since 2016.

best-selling-cars.com

Sales figures by region are pretty much in line with the production figures by region. It seems that manufacturers generally want to produce where they sell, as seen in Tesla's expansion of a few Gigafactories that supply the entire region. Transporting hundreds of thousands or millions of cars over long distances would probably not pay off. In addition, there are import duties. These factors would put any manufacturer at a serious disadvantage compared with its locally producing competitors.

Here is another representation of iea.org. Although the numbers show only up to 2019, I like the clear presentation.

iea.org

I would note the following as relatively constant long-term trends:

the importance of the U.S., European, and Japanese markets is becoming less and less important. Both in absolute numbers and in relative percentages.

China accounted for just 10% of the car market in 2006 but about 30% in 2019.

India is still relatively small but one of the fastest-growing markets

the so-called "rest of the world" is also becoming increasingly important and accounts for about 25% of the market. These are the many emerging and often underestimated countries: Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, South Korea, etc.

The importance of China for Western brands

Here I want to examine how important the world's largest market, China, is for Western manufacturers. I will pick a few examples, as it would be beyond this article's scope to examine each manufacturer.

General Motors

According to Statista, General Motors (GM) sales figures have generally been on a downward trend for years and accounted for about 6.3M in 2021. According to GM, they sold 2.9M in China in 2021, almost 50%.

statista

Ford

The situation at Ford (F) is different, as we can see in the following chart on revenue generation by region. The majority is generated in North America, with Europe a distant second. China plays almost no role.

stockdividendscreener.com

Tesla

Tesla (TSLA) has strongly increasing sales in all regions. In Q4 2022, China accounted for about 20% of total revenue. A bit ahead of the curve, I would like to say that Tesla is virtually the only Western manufacturer that plays a role in the EV sector in China.

stockdividendscreener stockdividendscreener.com

Volkswagen

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY, OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VWAPY) is one of the world's largest car manufacturers and unites numerous brands under its umbrella: including Porsche, Audi, and Lamborghini. China is the company's largest market, accounting for 40%; 3.3M cars were sold in 2022 (-4% YoY).

Overall, export-oriented German automakers sell every third car in China, so this market is of enormous importance to manufacturers such as Mercedes (OTCPK:MBGAF, OTCPK:MBGYY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY, OTCPK:POAHF).

So far, so good. Now let´s talk about EVs to understand what is really the problem for these manufacturers.

EVs are a game-changer

The chain of reasoning is relatively simple:

China is the biggest car market

the share of EVs in total sales is rising rapidly

Western manufacturers have much smaller market shares for EVs than for internal combustion cars

which could mean that many of the manufacturers mentioned will lose double-digit percentages of their total sales in the next few years

With EVs, the cards are reshuffled, and all the technical achievements of the combustion engine, which has been researched and improved for 100 years, no longer play a role. It's a complete reset of the global car market. However, traditional car manufacturers benefit from their built-up distribution structure and branding. Building a globally known, high-reputation brand like Ferrari (RACE) takes decades. This branding helps companies like Mercedes, but even this has an expiration date.

Although the old manufacturers benefit from their sales structure, they have to invest in research and the construction of new production facilities like pure EV manufacturers. And this is where many manufacturers are lagging because they did not recognize the trend early enough, did not take it seriously enough, or did not want any technological change not to put their cash cows at risk.

Having recognized the potential of electric vehicles 15 years ago, China has since invested vast resources in building a competitive electric vehicle ecosystem. As a result, it now leads the global EV landscape, selling over double the number of BEVs in 2022 compared to Europe and the US combined, while also holding a competitive edge in nearly all aspects of the BEV value chain. Because they account for more than 80% of EV sales in their country, Chinese brands have seen their market shares climb from less than 40% in 2020 to close to 50% in 2022, while the country’s automotive trade balance went from a -USD31bn deficit to a +USD7bn surplus over the same period. Allianz Research

Global market share of EVs

In 2019, electric vehicles accounted for only 2.5% of sales. In 2021, it was already 8.6%.

iea.org

According to Virta.global´s detailed report, in 2022, over 10M EVs were sold for the first time, and the market share increased to 14%. Over 6M of these 10M were sold in China.

virta.global

Overall, I would like to point out that total Chinese sales are not exploding as it looks. Further above, I showed the Chinese total sales, and these remained since 2016 rather constant at about 23M per year. China is simply making the EV transition earlier and selling fewer internal combustion engines. Still, even in China, EVs only have a 25% market share of new sales. Europe and especially North America will probably catch up, and possibly by 2030, the Chinese market will be pretty saturated while the US will still see increasing sales. That is quite likely, but it will then no longer help Western companies regain their lost market share in China.

weixin.qq.com

More reasons why EVs are a tough market

Another reason why Western manufacturers have such a hard time with EVs is that they have enormous dependencies on the most crucial component of the car, the battery. For example, CATL is the world's largest battery manufacturer. BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) produces cars and batteries, and they are a battery supplier to Tesla and Stellantis (STLA), among others. That means BYD is competing with Tesla, but if Tesla sells equivalent models, BYD still makes money.

Producing batteries instead of buying them is one of the reasons why Chinese manufacturers can sell so much cheaper than Western manufacturers. Accordingly, a kind of price war has been raging for several months where manufacturers continue to lower prices to pressure the competition and secure market share. According to Reuters, Chinese manufacturers have a $10,000 cost advantage over foreign competitors. These cost advantages are now being passed on to consumers, possibly until competitors have left the market altogether or caught up sufficiently. Tesla has joined in and made several price reductions, which they can afford because of their excellent efficiency and, thus, margins.

Data by YCharts

One more point: I recently wrote an article about the first car manufacturer to use a sodium-based battery instead of a lithium-based battery, which means a loss in range but also cost savings. Chery is one of the cheapest Chinese manufacturers, selling small new cars for under $10,000. These are prices that Western companies that are just setting up their EV production lines simply cannot compete with.

The change in market share

Almost unnoticed, a large number of new Chinese companies have emerged that are now all fighting for market share, and they are very successful at it. At least, I have never heard of many of these companies.

Commenting on the market dynamics, Senior Analyst Soumen Mandal said, “China’s EV market is the most vibrant globally. More than 94 brands cumulatively offer over 300 models ranging from just $5,000 to over $90,000. Local brands command 81% of the EV market, among which BYD, Wuling, Chery, Changan and GAC are a few of the top players. China also has a wide range of EV start-ups, like Nio, Xpeng, Neta, AITO, IM Motors, Zeeker, Aiways and Livan, which are performing well and are giving strong competition to established foreign brands. counterpointresearch.com

Only Chinese vehicles, except for two Teslas, were among the ten most popular EV models in 2022.

Counterpoint

EVs are globally just starting

There is a lot to see in the following chart, but summarized, EV sales worldwide only account for this upper blue-green area. Otherwise, as already shown earlier, we see again that the importance of "Advanced Economies" is decreasing.

Passenger car sales, 2010-2022

The danger from two sides: in China and at home

So, as we saw, EVs are becoming increasingly important in the world's largest market, and domestic brands are becoming more and more popular, or rather dominating the market. There is no reason to believe that this will reverse any time soon. On the contrary, the percentage share of EVs is increasing. Therefore one can assume that the overall market share of Western companies will continue to decrease.

But this is only one side of the danger. In addition, another aspect is that China is entering other markets of Western companies: the domestic markets in Europe, for example, but also regions such as Latin America or the Middle East. At this point, I would like to expand on a quote from above that shows an astonishing development that also came suddenly: China is now not a net exporter of cars.

...while the country’s automotive trade balance went from a -USD31bn deficit to a +USD7bn surplus over the same period. At the same time, already in 2022, three of Europe’s best selling BEVs were Chinese imports. As BEVs eventually grow to account for all new car sales in Europe, Europe-made cars are likely to be substituted by those made in China – irrespective of whether they are manufactured by a Chinese, American or European company. Allianz Research

Allianz research

Here is another very interesting quote about the German market. This is even more remarkable as Germans love to buy their own brands, and they enjoy an excellent reputation. I can say from experience that a few years ago, nobody ever saw a single Chinese vehicle in Germany. From 0 to 3.7% market share is not so little. And things are also going well in other European markets.

Only one China-branded BEV made it to Germany’s top 50 best-selling models in 2022: Most Chinese carmakers are still at an exploratory stage in Europe’s largest automotive market. Looking more closely at data for Q1 2023, however, we find that progress is clear, with six Chinese companies now selling BEVs in Germany compared to only two one year ago, and the market share of those companies now accounting for 3.7% of all BEV sales in Germany, vs 1.2% one year ago. With Chinese players accounting for 15 out the 90 BEVs available in the German market, sales are poised to grow at a fast pace in 2023 and in coming years Allianz Research

As far as their own countries are concerned, the USA and the European Union may be able to counter this with tariffs or other restrictions. However, they do not have this power in third countries. As shown above, the rest of the world accounts for 25% of car sales, and the more saturated North America, Europe, and China become, the more important exports to these countries will be.

Concrete trading ideas

Finally, I would like to give some possible trading ideas. I don't want to go into detail here because I haven't analyzed the individual companies sufficiently. It is more like a short brainstorming, some principles that result from the trends I have shown in this article.

Avoid car manufacturers with high China exposure, such as GM or Volkswagen. These companies will have a hard time in the next few years and will most likely lose market share in China, losing double-digit percentages of their total sales. In addition, they are not well-positioned to participate in the current price war. One way to play the risk of the China exposer is a pair trade: long the company with little China risk and short the one with a lot. For example, long Ford, short General Motors. Tesla is the only company with a relatively positive outlook for electric vehicles in China and has the margin potential to participate in a price war. Tesla could therefore emerge as the big winner, even in Western countries. They have the opportunity to conquer market share in the West quickly, but would not be affected in the case of import duties or sanctions against Chinese companies. I personally stay far away from smaller companies like Lucid (LCID) or Rivian (RIVN) and have shorted them repeatedly over the last year. These companies are still highly unprofitable and have numerous financially stronger competitors. How should these companies react when the competition lowers prices? A big problem not only from a corporate perspective but also from a geopolitical perspective is that China is much further ahead in securing essential raw materials and battery technology. Therefore, catching up in this area will probably be politically forced, which could result in exciting investment opportunities. Spontaneously, Lithium Americas (LAC) as a lithium miner and NeoGenomics (NEO) as a reprocessor of rare earth minerals come to mind. In the future, battery recycling will also be crucial to use the raw materials once purchased repeatedly; see, for example, my article on Li-Cycle. A relatively simple way would be to cover the entire sector with an ETF because I believe that the automotive industry is not in a crisis but in a transition. The situation is such that in the following decades, most cars will likely be replaced at the latest when combustion engines will be banned entirely, as will happen in the EU from 2035. In addition, middle-class people in various countries will be added as possible buyers. And as a last argument, I would like to mention that battery research is essential for EVs, the general power grid, and virtually every other technical device. So overall, significant potential in the industry. Four possible ETFs exist, CARZ, KARS, IDRV, and DRIV. I would like to analyze them briefly and discuss their advantages and disadvantages.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Expense ratio: 0.70%

AUM: $38M

Holdings: 119

This ETF focuses mainly on the technological aspects of EVs. Tech companies are much more heavily weighted than the car manufacturers themselves and industrial or mining companies hardly play a role.

Seeking Alpha

Therefore, the top 10 positions here also read more like a mix of the Nasdaq and a Semiconductor ETF. The top 5 positions are Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Taiwan Semiconductor. Tesla is the only vehicle manufacturer in the top 10 positions. Of course, semiconductors for vehicles play a role, but that is an entirely different area. In my opinion, the ETF does not have much to do with the EV market and even less with batteries. For most investors, there would probably be a lot of overlap with stocks they already own anyway. Also, the expense ratio for these standard stocks is very high, and assets under management indicate that there is not much liquidity.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

Expense ratio: 0.70%

AUM: $173M

Holdings: 73

With this ETF, we can already see in the sector overview that it is composed quite differently. Technology is weighted much less, while consumer cyclical, materials, and industrials are relatively equally weighted.

Seeking Alpha

In the top ten holdings, we see that Asia is weighted much higher than the US, which also reflects the realities of the e-car market. I like the fact that battery manufacturers and lithium miners are given a lot of weight. Overall, you have several heavyweights from different industries already in the top 10: BYD, Tesla, CATL (largest battery manufacturer in the world), and Albemarle (largest lithium miner in the world). For investors focused primarily on the US, this would be a real diversification. The assets under management are a bit higher as well.

Seeking Alpha

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF

Expense ratio: 0.47%

AUM: $407M

Holdings: 77

I think it's nice that all ETFs so far are structured quite differently and don't all consist of the same top 10. In this ETF, the real car manufacturers play a larger role, but mining operators and industry less.

Seeking Alpha

Within the automakers, this ETF also tends to focus on the Chinese ones. BYD and Li Auto are the two largest positions. Otherwise, there are 3 European car manufacturers in the top 10 with Volkswagen, Porsche, and Renault. Positive is also that the assets under management are higher, and the expense ratio is lower.

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF

Expense ratio: 0.68%

AUM: $796M

Holdings: 82

This ETF is again less about industry and mining companies but more about car manufacturers and tech. This ETF is most similar to the first discussed CARZ but with more car manufacturers.

Seeking Alpha

When looking at the top 10 positions, however, you still have to ask yourself what this has to do with electric vehicles. Nvidia makes sense to me, but overall the list is much too tech and USA heavy. If the world's largest battery manufacturer and lithium miner are not in the top 10 of an electric vehicle ETF, I think something is wrong. And even if you want to focus on Western companies for electric vehicles because you don't trust China, I would still like to see a completely different composition.

Seeking Alpha

My favorite ETF

My favorite is KARS, because it emphasizes the pick and shovel companies: Battery manufacturers and Lithium miners. In addition, it is much more Asia-heavy, which is also appropriate for an electric vehicle ETF. In second place for me would be iShares' IDRV, as it is also very internationally focused and still includes enough mining and industry. The other two ETFs are too close to US tech ETFs. I have nothing against US Tech, but you don't have to pay a 0.7% expense ratio just because it masquerades as an EV or future mobility ETF.

As I said, these are ideas on which much more detailed research should be done. So, if you have more thoughts on this topic, let's help each other and write them in the comments.

Conclusion

I hope I was able to shed a little more light on the subject with this article. It's a complex topic that could be covered in a 100-page report, so I apologize if I've forgotten anything essential. Nevertheless, I've tried to point out the significant developments.

Overall, Western automakers are facing some significant challenges. The transition to EVs put the individual players back at the starting position, and as China and Tesla were ahead of the rest of the world, they rushed right forward.

The situation is like this: China is by far the biggest car sales market, about as big as the US and Europe combined. EVs have a 25% market share of new Chinese sales, and, except for Tesla, Western manufacturers play almost no role here. This development is not yet reflected so much in the figures due to the remaining 75%, in which many sales can still be generated. But the more EVs are sold, the more market share Western companies will lose. At the same time, China itself is trying to become one of the leading exporters of cars and is penetrating more and more into Europe and all other countries of the world. So Western manufacturers could lose not only the Chinese market but also a part of all other countries. The numbers indicate that it is going in this direction, and every investor in this area should know about these developments. Companies not yet mentioned for which this article is relevant:

Toyota (TM), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Li Auto (LI), Honda (HMC), Porsche Automobil Holding (OTCPK:POAHY), Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), XPeng (XPEV), NIO (NIO), Workhorse (WKHS), Lordstown Motors (RIDE).

