Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Power Shift: China's EV Market, Impact On Western Brands, And Some Trading Ideas

Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.44K Followers

Summary

  • China is the most important car market, about as big as the US and Europe combined. It is an essential market for several brands.
  • EVs have a 25% market share of new Chinese sales, and, except Tesla, Western manufacturers play almost no role here.
  • The more EVs are sold, the more market share Western companies will lose.
  • At the same time, China itself is trying to become one of the leading exporters of cars and is penetrating more and more into Europe, but also into all other countries of the world.
  • At the moment, the numbers indicate that it is going in this direction, and every investor in this area should be aware of these developments.

Geneva international Motor Show

VanderWolf-Images/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

This article investigates how dangerous it is for Western and Japanese car manufacturers that the Chinese are starting to buy electric cars from Chinese companies. I want to explore and prove with figures how

Estimated worldwide motor vehicle production from 2000 to 2021

statista

New passenger car registrations

acea.auto

Annual Worldwide Car Sales

best-selling-cars.com

worldwide car sales by region

iea.org

GM total sales

statista

Ford sales by region

stockdividendscreener.com

Tesla revenue by region

stockdividendscreener

stockdividendscreener.com

Global sales and sales market share of electric cars

iea.org

EV sales growth

virta.global

market share losses in China

weixin.qq.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

China EVs most sold cars

Counterpoint

iea.org

Passenger car sales, 2010-2022

China now car exporteur

Allianz research

CARZ sectors

Seeking Alpha

KARS sector breakdown

Seeking Alpha

KARS top ten positions

Seeking Alpha

IDRV sectors

Seeking Alpha

DRIV sectors

Seeking Alpha

DRIV top 10 posittions

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.44K Followers
My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.