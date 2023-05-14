Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Sampo Oyj (SAXPF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 9:37 PM ETSampo Oyj (SAXPF), SAXPY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.27K Followers

Sampo Oyj (OTCPK:SAXPF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sami Taipalus - Investor Relations

Torbjorn Magnusson - Chief Executive Officer

Knut-Arne Alsaker - Chief Financial Officer

Morten Thorsrud - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Evans - Citi

Youdish Chicooree - Autonomous Research

Faizan Lakhani - HSBC

Tryfonas Spyrou - Darren Dirk

Stuart Blair - Bank of America

Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca

Michele Ballatore - KBW

Jan Erik Gjerland - ABG

Jaakko Tyrvainen - SEB

Jakob Brink - Nordea

Blair Stewart - Bank of America

Sami Taipalus

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Sampo Group First Quarter 2022 Conference Call. My name is Sami Taipalus, and I’m Head of Investor Relations at Sampo. I’m joined on the call by Group CEO, Torbjorn Magnusson; and Group CFO, Knut-Arne Alsaker; and CEO with Morten Thorsrud. The call will feature a short presentation from Torbjorn followed by Q&A. A recording of the call will later be available on sampo.com.

With that, I hand over to Torbjorn. Please go ahead.

Torbjorn Magnusson

Thanks, Sam, and welcome, everyone. We have enjoyed a very good start to 2023 in all important ways with solid value-creating results across all our operations. Profit before taxes increased by 30% to €359 million after adjusting for IFRS 9 in the comparison period. The very short summary of the quarter would be the one on this page, I guess, with the underwriting engine of our group in the Nordic region, creating a very positive backbone to our results, then with our digital skills, interacting with the underwriting to give satisfactory growth in premiums and underwriting profits, both in the Nordics and the UK then with good investment returns without excessive risk taking and low exposures to, for instance, commercial real estate.

Just

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.