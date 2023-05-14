Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Amcor: Margin Expansion Through Strategic Acquisitions

May 14, 2023 10:40 PM ETAmcor plc (AMCR)
Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
38 Followers

Summary

  • Amcor recently missed on earnings and decreased guidance.
  • The recent acquisition of Moda Systems will expand margins through more exposure to the protein segment as well as differentiate them from competitors.
  • Assuming my DCF figures, Amcor is currently slightly overvalued, resulting in a hold rating for the time being.

Amcor - Corporate Headquarters

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has been able to achieve strong growth over the years in regard to sales but has lagged in its share price performance. With a strong dividend, expansion of margins through acquisitions, and overvaluation assuming my DCF figures, I

Amcor Overview

Amcor P/E Compared to Peers

Share price performance

Amcor Compared to the S&P 500 10Y

Amcor shareholder value creation

Amcor priority categories

Analyst consensus

Cost of Equity Calculation

WACC Calculation

5Y DCF Model Using FCFF Without CapEX

Capital Structure

I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

