Just_Super Resting bear and bull (Bing AI)

After a volatile beginning to May, this week's action slowed right back down and the S&P 500 (SPY) was stuck in a tight range. My previous article made the call, "...failure around 4160 could lead to a dip back to 4090-96," which is not bad given the high of the week was 4154 and the low was 4098. However, I did expect the S&P500 to at least threaten a breakout over 4195 later in the week - the door higher was open. Is the failure to rally a sign of weakness?

In an attempt to answer that, a variety of technical analysis techniques will be used to look at probable moves for the S&P 500 in the week ahead. The S&P 500 chart will be analyzed on monthly, weekly, and daily timeframes. I will then provide my own conclusions and make a call for the week ahead. My calls may not always be correct, but they will be based on solid evidence and made without bias.

S&P 500 Monthly

With so little movement over the week, there is little to add to last week's commentary. The May monthly bar is neutral having failed at both new highs over April's high and new lows below April's low.

There is, however, an interesting development as there is a new VPOC around the 4130 level. This is where the most volume has traded in the large 3491-4818 range and it comes right where it should, in the middle. A bell curve should develop around this point as volume drops off around the extremes of the range. The further away from the VPOC, or fair price, the less volume.

We can also see a distinct lack of volume has traded around 4300 level at the August 2022 high. This shows traders have not been comfortable executing at this price and it could well lead to a rejection again.

SPX Monthly (TradingView)

Resistance is at 4195, followed by 4325 at the high of August.

Support comes in at 4048-49 and at the March low of 3808, with the 50MA a distant 3725.

There are no exhaustion signals in either direction (using Demark methods). An upside exhaustion count is on bar 5 (of 9) in May.

S&P 500 Weekly

An inside bar is understandable given the previous weekly bar was larger than the entire range of April. This is again neutral for next week, especially with the lower close, but comes in the context of bullish consolidation below the 4187-95 resistance. In this sense it can be seen as a healthy rest / consolidation.

Breaking this week's 4154 high could create a bullish 'inside and up' pattern, with the opposite scenario created by a break of the 4098 low.

SPX Weekly (TradingView)

If 4195 is cleared, the 61% Fib retrace of the 2022 bear market is at 4311, with the August high of 4325 just above.

If 4048 breaks, 3960 is the next decent support.

The upside (Demark) exhaustion count aborted at bar 8 of 9 and there can be no exhaustion signals for at least another 8 weeks.

S&P 500 Daily

Price action has been messy this week but looks correctional and should be setting up continuation higher as long as 4048 holds.

As with any sustained sideways pattern, there are conflicting patterns reflecting the indecision. A potential bearish head and shoulders pattern is developing with 4048 as the neckline, but this is in the context of the active inverse head and shoulders pattern (with a 4280 target) and is not in play until triggered below 4048. A break of 4048 would target 3907, but 3960 is still the first level to watch.

SPX Daily (TradingView)

4090-98 is initial support, then 4048. The 50dma will rise to the 4050s next week, adding support there.

Initial resistance is 4054-60, then 4195.

No Demark exhaustion signals are possible next week.

Events Next Week

CPI and PPI this week were a positive for the S&P500 but failed to ignite a move higher. Too obvious? Too expected?

Next week there are no obvious catalysts for a large move so the contrarian would say there's a better chance it happens. Debt ceiling negotiations and headlines will continue. As for scheduled events, retail sales on Tuesday and unemployment claims (now rising) on Thursday are the main data releases. Powell and Lagarde are speaking on Friday.

Probable Moves Next Week

Friday's double bottom at 4098 and recovery into the close gives a slight bullish bias and I still think the probable move is higher based on the patterns in multiple timeframes. A strong close on Monday or Tuesday near 4050 should set up the break and trigger the 'inside and up' to then test 4187-95. In time, this area should also be broken for 4280-300.

4090-98 is key to the near-term and a break could lead to 4048, which is significant but also obvious and will be vulnerable on the third test. While 4048 could hold, returning to this level yet again would suggest something is not quite right and a flush to 3960 more probable.