KDDI Corporation (KDDIY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 10:03 PM ETKDDI Corporation (KDDIY), KDDIF
KDDI Corporation (OTCPK:KDDIY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ikuko Hongou - IR

Makoto Takahashi - President, CEO & Representative Director

Toshitake Amamiya - EVP, Executive Director of Personal & Global Consumer Business Sector and Director

Conference Call Participants

Daisaku Masuno - Nomura Securities

Hideaki Tanaka - Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

Yoshio Ando - Daiwa

Yusuke Okumura - Okasan Securities

Shinji Moriyuki - SBI Securities.

Yusuke Hori - Mizuho Securities

Operator

Thank you very much for the introduction. Let me explain about the Financial Results of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023. I will discuss those five items shown on the slide today, first, on the consolidated financial results of the fiscal year ending March 2023.

In fiscal year March 2023, we absorbed the impact of fuel price hikes, among others and posted record high profits. On the left, the consolidated operating revenue was JPY 5,671.8 billion, up 4.1% year-on-year. Operating income reached JPY 1,075.7 billion, up 1.4% year-on-year. On the right, focus areas, including Business Services segment and financial business showed steady growth.

Next, let me go over factors for change in operating income. From the left, Multi-Brand Communications ARPU revenues had a negative impact of JPY 85.3 billion, Group MVNO annual revenues plus roaming revenue, a negative impact of JPY 27.8 billion. Cost savings related to 3G closure had a positive impact of JPY 80.3 billion, DX/Financial Business, a positive impact of JPY 28.9 billion, Others, including cost efficiency and positive impact of JPY 64.1 billion, Energy Business, a negative impact of JPY 8.8 billion.

Impact of fuel price hikes had a negative impact of JPY 36.3 billion, which together bought us a full year increase of JPY 15.2 billion. Impacts of price reductions and fuel price hikes were more than offset

