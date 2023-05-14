Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.27K Followers

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Ries - Investor Relations

Jay Brown - Chief Executive Officer

Tom McGeehan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tom Kerr - Zacks Small-Cap Research

Jeff Bronchick - Cove Street Capital

Anthony Mottolese - Dowling & Partners

Operator

Hello. Thank you for standing by. My name is Jeremy, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the GBLI First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Stephen Ries. You may begin.

Stephen Ries

Thank you, Jeremy. Today’s conference call is being recorded. GBLI’s remarks may contain forward-looking statements. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words including about limitation, beliefs, expectations or estimates. We caution you that such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will, in fact, be achieved. Please refer to our annual report on Form 10-K and our other filings met with the SEC for a description of the business environment in which we operate, and the important factors that may materially affect our results. Global Indemnity Group LLC is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any such obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Jay Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Global Indemnity.

Jay Brown

Thank you, Steve. Good morning, and thank you, everyone, for taking the time this morning to join us for our quarterly results call.

Before I turn it over to

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.