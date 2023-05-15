Navigating The Potential Debt Ceiling Mayhem

bauhaus1000

Introduction

It's time to talk about the debt ceiling. Once again, the world's most famous debt limit is making headlines as markets are increasingly nervous about the United States' solvency and what a short-term default could mean for the economy and markets.

As the graph below shows, these fears are nothing new. This time, debt ceiling fears are fueled by political games in Washington as we're headed into a major election year.

In this article, I will walk you through current debt ceiling talks and explain what these developments could mean for the market and potentially attractive investment ideas.

So, let's get to it!

Another Debt Ceiling Discussion

While most of you will know what a debt ceiling is, let's start this article by taking a step back to discuss what we're dealing with here.

The debt ceiling is a way to (somewhat) prevent reckless spending in the nation's capital.

As the chart below shows, the Federal government almost always spends more money than it generates through, i.e., taxes. In this case, we're looking at the Federal surplus/deficit as a percentage of the US GDP. As we can see, the government usually overspends by 3% to 4%. That number is wider during recessions when accelerated spending is often needed to support the economy. Moreover, as GDP declines during recessions, the US often deals with steep deficits when things go south. During the pandemic, the deficit was roughly 15% of GDP.

As even the most irrational consumer knows, when spending exceeds income, new debt is needed.

That's where the debt ceiling comes in.

To quote the US Department of the Treasury:

The debt limit is the total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations, including Social Security and Medicare benefits, military salaries, interest on the national debt, tax refunds, and other payments.

As the quote above shows, it's a very strict ceiling, as it will literally halt any spending, regardless of whether it is for office supplies, defense purposes, or Medicare benefits.

That's what makes this debate so serious. However, it's also a recurring event.

The red line in the chart below displays the debt ceiling. The green line displays the national debt, which now stands at more than $30 trillion.

Given consistent deficits, it is no surprise that the national debt is consistently rising. This also means that the debt limit needs to be adjusted on a rather consistent base.

More often than not - and as confirmed by the chart in the introduction - debt ceiling discussions come with a lot of volatility and commotion.

How Serious Is The Situation This Time?

Given that running out of money without raising the debt ceiling would result in a (short-term) default and a complete spending halt, it's fair to say that this situation is serious.

However, it's not as serious as one might expect. Not by a long shot, actually.

One of the things people keep mentioning is the development of one-year credit default swaps. Credit default swaps are contracts between two parties in which one party purchases insurance from another party against losses from the default of a borrower for a defined period of time.

In this case, we see that short-term credit default swaps are skyrocketing, indicating an elevated risk of default.

When looking at the 5-year CDS below, we see a similar development. The cost of protection (the implied probability of default) has skyrocketed this year. The implied default probability of the US is now exceeding the default probability of both Portugal and Spain, two Euro Area nations known for their debt struggles.

Almost needless to say, these numbers are useless. While credit default swaps are usually good tools to indicate the financial health of a country, it doesn't apply to the US. It's like buying insurance against a global nuclear war. If it happens, there's no way your insurance is going to be paid.

This is confirmed by the fact that market volatility remains subdued.

The CBOE Volatility Index is at one of its lowest levels since 2021, which indicates that stock market volatility is everything except for elevated. The same goes for bond market volatility. Bond market volatility is also down from its recent peaks. The only reason why bond market volatility has been elevated since early 2022 is elevated inflation.

TradingView (VIX, MOVE)

Looking at the chart above without knowing anything else about the market or geopolitics, one probably wouldn't guess that we're, once again, dealing with a debt ceiling situation.

With that in mind, as reported by Bloomberg, some market veterans warn that it could be the calm before the storm. They are comparing the situation to what happened in 2011 when the US government narrowly raised the debt ceiling resulting in the first-ever US credit-rating downgrade.

Back then, the aforementioned VIX jumped to almost 50, as several factors, including the European debt crisis and the US credit downgrade, turned the debt-ceiling impasse into a full-blown rout.

TradingView (VIX)

The next chart shows a comparison between the current VIX and the VIX in 2011.

Bloomberg

While the current situation is different, we're still dealing with a mix of headwinds, including (but not limited to):

Rapidly rising recession odds, boosted by a weak manufacturing sector and poor consumer health.

Sticky inflation, boosted by secular factors like labor shortages (high wage growth), keeps the Fed from easing to prevent further economic weakness.

A very weak banking system, pressured by high rates, provides an alternative to traditional bank deposits and CDs while pressuring the balance sheets of poorly managed banks like Silicon Valley Bank.

Based on this context, I want to show you a quote from the aforementioned Bloomberg article.

“The real risk here is not exactly the default in and of itself and the financial ramifications, it’s what it does further to strike at and erode, crack, or break ultimate consumer confidence and economic spirits,” said Matthew Benkendorf, CIO of Vontobel’s Quality Growth Boutique. “The uncertainty and anxiety leading up to it is going to further exacerbate what is going on in the banking system and unwillingness to lend credit.”

I believe this quote perfectly covers what we have discussed in this article so far.

The US is not going to default on its debt.

The debt ceiling is still an issue, which means politicians in Washington need to come to a solution.

Coming up with a solution is the tricky part, which is likely going to expose the market to increasing volatility until an agreement has been reached.

For now, we shouldn't expect any solutions.

The meeting scheduled for Friday (5/12) between President Joe Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and the top congressional leaders has been postponed to this week as staff discussions continue.

Despite the delay, both sides consider this a positive indication that the talks are progressing smoothly without encountering major obstacles. That's a good thing, as funds could run out as early as June 1st.

With that in mind, there are a few things to take into account. According to my source in Washington, we should not expect any deals over the next few days. The situation is worse than one might expect, as neither Democrats nor Republicans are likely to give in. We're headed into a major election year, and no party wants to create headlines that suggest they did something that benefited the other party.

Yellen and Biden want zero spending cuts and a clean deal with Republicans. That's obvious, as it would allow them to maintain high spending levels going into an election year.

Republicans want cuts. They need headlines benefitting them and more conservative spending. Now is the time to do it.

House of Representative Speaker Kevin McCarthy cannot give in to any Democrat requests, as it would cause him to lose support (he's already on thin ice). A situation without a House Speaker would amplify the political mess in Washington. This would come with economic and market risks, which both Democrats and Republicans want to avoid.

Biden could use the 14th Amendment to allow the US to keep servicing its debt. However, this would create a Constitutional crisis, which is a no-go for both parties.

Furthermore, the June 1st deadline isn't a hard deadline. Politicians are using this deadline to buy time. My sources tell me that even in the worst case, we could go until August. However, that would include cutting temporary spending. It's far from perfect, but it means June 1st isn't the make-or-break data people believe it is. That said, I still assume markets will use it as a soft deadline.

The most likely scenario is a short-term deal in early June, which hikes the spending limit. However, this would mean that new negotiations are necessary roughly 12 months from now. It's a kicking the can down the road approach, which would make next year's talks even trickier (election).

However, it would take tremendous pressure off the market.

Furthermore, as we already discussed, there's a high likelihood of elevated volatility until a short-term deal has been reached. The closer we get to the (soft) deadline, the more nervous markets will get.

This brings me to the next part.

A Potential Investment I'm Watching

I have close to 20% aerospace & defense exposure in my dividend growth portfolio. This is based on the sector's ability to deliver consistent dividend growth and (outperforming) capital gains.

However, the industry is currently struggling, despite war tension-related tailwinds and a rosy outlook for long-term global defense spending.

At the end of April, I wrote an article titled L3Harris: A Ridiculously Undervalued Dividend Stock. L3Harris Technologies (LHX) is one of the stocks suffering from increasing gravity, despite solid business foundations.

The reason is pressure on companies with high government exposure, as debt ceiling talks increase the odds that these companies could see slower (short-term) orders.

According to the Wall Street Journal, a stock index curated by Goldman Sachs (GS) comprising companies that rely extensively on government revenue has shown weaker performance compared to the overall market. The index has gained less than 4% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 7.4%.

Wall Street Journal

The chart below shows the year-to-date performance of the S&P 500, the three biggest defense ETFs, and some of the largest defense contractors.

In mid-April, the defense contractors started to weaken, which is when debt ceiling talks started to heat up.

According to the Wall Street Journal, House Republicans are proposing to limit discretionary federal spending to 2022 levels and restrict annual growth to 1% for the next ten years, including military spending, which accounted for 44% of the government's discretionary spending last year.

Although some Republicans support increasing the military budget, others seek a spending freeze that would result in cuts to other areas.

Defense-company executives have been reluctant to estimate the budget's impact.

However, KBR, which provides logistical support for the military and the US space program, believes these services are too vital to be curtailed.

I agree with this. My insiders confirm that Washington won't cut defense spending, which is something both parties will eventually agree on.

If we're indeed in for more uncertainty in the weeks ahead, I will buy more defense stocks, despite my already high exposure. I believe that the market is pricing in too much gloom & doom. Once a deal has been reached in Washington, I'm fairly sure that buyers will return.

Takeaway

The debt ceiling has once again become a hot topic in the news, sparking concerns about the US' solvency and the potential impact of a short-term default on the economy and markets.

Given that the federal government spends more money than it generates through taxes, the national debt consistently increases, leading to the need for regular adjustments to the debt ceiling.

Despite the gravity of the current debt ceiling situation, market volatility has remained relatively low, as a debt default is highly improbable.

However, the economy and markets are not out of the woods yet. It is unlikely that Democrats and Republicans will come to an agreement, meaning that a short-term solution is likely to be reached in early June or later. Consequently, we should expect to experience increasing tensions in the stock market, particularly in light of weakening economic growth and sticky inflation.

My approach to this situation is straightforward. I'm not selling anything and primarily seeking opportunities to buy. I anticipate that the defense industry, which is heavily dependent on the government, may offer promising opportunities, especially if we experience further weakness ahead of a (somewhat) forced short-term deal in one or two months.

In conclusion, it is probable that volatility will rise as we approach June, and sentiment may shift, posing a risk to the economy. However, the debt ceiling will ultimately be raised, and no major risks to the economy stemming from it. While the current situation may cause some turbulence in the market, there may be opportunities for savvy investors who remain vigilant and strategic.