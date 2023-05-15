Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Navigating The Potential Debt Ceiling Mayhem

Leo Nelissen
Summary

  • The debt ceiling debate is an increasingly important topic as the United States is getting closer to a debt default.
  • While a default scenario can be ignored, we're likely in for more volatility until a (likely) short-term solution is reached.
  • I remain on the lookout to buy government-dependent stocks like defense contractors on weakness.

Debt Ceiling Road Sign

bauhaus1000

Introduction

It's time to talk about the debt ceiling. Once again, the world's most famous debt limit is making headlines as markets are increasingly nervous about the United States' solvency and what a short-term default could mean for the economy and

Image

Google Trends (Search term: "debt ceiling")

Image

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Image

Wall Street Journal

Anxiety Mismatch | A jump in credit default swaps is nowhere to be seen in the VIX Index

Bloomberg

Image

World Government Bonds

Image

TradingView (VIX, MOVE)

Image

TradingView (VIX)

relates to Stock Traders Stay Calm About US Being on Cusp of Default

Bloomberg

Image

Wall Street Journal

Chart
Data by YCharts

Leo Nelissen
