CCL Industries, Inc. (CCDBF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

CCL Industries, Inc. (OTCPK:CCDBF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Geoffrey Martin - President and Chief Executive Officer

Sean Washchuk - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ahmed Abdullah - National Bank of Canada

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital Markets

Daryl Young - TD Cowen

Michael Glen - Raymond James

David McFadgen - Cormark

Ben Jekic - PI Financial

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the CCL Industries' First Quarter Investor Update. Please note that there will be a question-and-answer session after the call.

The moderator for today is Mr. Geoff Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer; and joining him is Mr. Sean Washchuk, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, gentlemen.

Sean Washchuk

Thank you, Holly, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us on our first quarter investor update. We will begin right away. I'll turn your attention to Slide #2, our disclaimer regarding forward-looking information.

I'll remind everyone that our business faces known and unknown risks and opportunities. For further details of these key risks, please take a look at our 2022 annual report, particularly the section Risks and Uncertainties. Our annual and quarterly reports can be found online on the company's website, cclind.com or sedar.com.

Moving to Slide 3, our summary of first quarter. For the first quarter of 2023, sales increased 8.6%, with 1.4% organic growth, 3% acquisition-related growth and 4.2% positive impact from currency translation, resulting in sales of $1.65 billion compared to $1.52 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Operating income was $257.7 million for the 2023 first quarter compared to $228.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, an 8% increase, excluding the impact of foreign currency translation. Geoff will expand on the segmented operating results of

