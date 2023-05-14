Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Allison Transmission: Attractive Valuation With Possible Path To Continuously Beating Estimates

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
314 Followers

Summary

  • 1Q23 revenue, driven by successful pricing strategies, exceeded expectations, and its EBITDA margin was stronger than anticipated.
  • Allison Transmission increased its guidance for FY23, indicating continued momentum and margin expansion.
  • Valuation is attractive at 7.2x forward earnings which is near its all-time low.

Big rig day cab white semi truck with long box trailer making local commercial delivery at urban city with multilevel residential apartments buildings turning on the city street with crossroad

vitpho/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) is a company that produces fully automatic transmissions for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The business continues to outperform expectations, with 1Q23 results exceeding expectations yet again, and guidance was raised across the

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
314 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.