Coeur Mining: More Share Dilution To Start The Year

May 14, 2023 11:51 PM ETCoeur Mining, Inc. (CDE)
Taylor Dart
Summary

  • Coeur Mining released its Q1 results last week, reporting quarterly production of ~69,100 ounces of gold and ~2.5 million ounces of silver,  a moderate decline in gold-equivalent ounce production year-over-year.
  • This was driven by lower production at Palmarejo, Kensington, and Wharf, partially offset by higher production at its Rochester Mine in Nevada.
  • While output will increase post-POA 11 Expansion, we continue to see steady share dilution, meaning that this production won't fix one of the sector's worst production per share trends.
  • Given Coeur's more marginal portfolio, significant hedging program, and continued downtrend in production per share, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid and an inferior way to buy the dip.

Strip Mining Operation

sframephoto

Just two months ago, I wrote on Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), noting that there was little reason to own the stock given that while Rochester POA 11 would translate to material growth, the avalanche of new shares dropped on shareholders

Coeur Mining - Quarterly Metals Production

Coeur Mining - Quarterly Metals Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Palmarejo - Operating Cash Flow & Free Cash Flow

Palmarejo - Operating Cash Flow & Free Cash Flow (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Rochester POA 11 Items - Expected Start Date/Target Completion Date

Rochester POA 11 Items - Expected Start Date/Target Completion Date (Company Filings)

Coeur Mining - Diesel, Cyanide, Labor & Power Costs

Coeur Mining - Diesel, Cyanide, Labor & Power Costs (Company Presentation)

Coeur Mining - Quarterly Capex & Free Cash Flow

Coeur Mining - Quarterly Capex & Free Cash Flow (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Mexico - Investment Attractiveness Rankings 2018 to 2022

Mexico - Investment Attractiveness Rankings 2018 to 2022 (2022 Fraser Institute Survey)

Coeur - Current 2023 Hedges

Coeur - Current 2023 Hedges (Company Filings)

Coeur Mining - GEOs Produced, 2023 Estimates & Shares Outstanding Per Ounce Produced (75 to 1 Gold/Silver Ratio)

Coeur Mining - GEOs Produced, 2023 Estimates & Shares Outstanding Per Ounce Produced (75 to 1 Gold/Silver Ratio) (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

CDE Historical Cash Flow Multiple

CDE Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

Taylor Dart
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

