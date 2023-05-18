Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 115: $11,500 Allocated, $963.21 In Projected Dividends

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

It's never a dull moment in investing, especially since more people are focused on economic data. We received another CPI report where inflation in the U.S. fell to 4.9%, which is the lowest it's been since April of 2021. A big component of CPI is shelter cost, accounting for over 30% of the CPI basket, which slowed for the first time in 2 years. The University of Michigan consumer sentiment report indicated a sharp decline of 57.7 in May of 2023 from 63.5 in April, putting concerns about the economy back on the table. The S&P 500 closed the week down -0.37%, while the Nasdaq gained 0.54%. While many are bullish for the 2nd half of 2023, nothing is written in stone, and until a recession occurs or is erased from the conversation, some sectors could experience further volatility.

I continue to see comments from people who misunderstand what I am doing in this account. I am not changing my investment methodology or style based on short-term economic conditions or market dynamics. I sleep just fine regardless of if this account is in the red or the black. REITs account for 17.96% of the portfolio, and rising rates have hurt most of the sector. I do not make investments for the day, week, or month. I am investing for the long-term, and if something doesn't fit my long-term objective, such as Intel (INTC), I will exit the position. Otherwise, I will dollar cost average into the long-term holdings as I am under no time obligations, and my main objective is to build a strong, reliable stream of income. If you look at things from that perspective, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has done this in spades throughout every aspect of the market's volatility.

After 115 weeks and $11,500 allocated, the balance of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is $11,290.88. The account is down -$209.12 or -1.82% on invested capital as it continued downward from last week. In the 2nd week of May, I generated $5.25 in dividend income, bringing 2023's total dividend income generated to $307.10. In week 115, I added a new position, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC). A friend had recommended that I look into them, and I believe it's an opportunity that I would have regretted passing on down the road. In addition to TFC, I added to my positions of Verizon (VZ), SL Green Realty (SLG), and Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM). At the end of week 115, my projected annual dividend income increased by $9.46 or 0.99% to $963.21, which is a forward yield of 8.53%.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

I allocate capital toward big tech, funds, dividends, and growth outside of my retirement accounts. These are not my only investments, but I did open a separate account, so I could easily track and document this series. I intentionally created broad diversification throughout the Dividend Harvesting portfolio so I could benefit from sector rotations and mitigate my downside risk. Investors who are too exposed to growth companies or large-cap tech have gotten crushed as the investment landscape changes. On the growth and tech side of my investments, I'm feeling the pain as some of my favorite companies, including Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta Platforms (META), have been taken to the woodshed.

I'm going to address a question that continues to surface. I'm not trying to beat the market with this portfolio. I love index funds and am invested in several index funds. I love dividend investing due to the stream of cash flow it generates. I don't want 100% of my assets outside of real estate tied to an S&P index fund. I have created a personal investment strategy that works to achieve my investment goals, and having a stream of income generated from dividends is part of my investment strategy. Low-cost index funds are one of the best investments anyone can make in my opinion, and the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is not meant to be a substitute for an index fund. I have read many questions about dividend investing and wanted to start a portfolio from the ground up and document its progress to disprove many misconceptions, including that you need a large amount of seed capital to make dividend investing work for you.

This series has never been about hitting a target yield, generating a certain amount of profit, or beating the market. I had two specific goals with this series. The first was to create a blueprint for constructing a dividend portfolio by documenting the journey starting from the beginning. The second goal was to illustrate how allocating capital each week toward investing, regardless of the amount, would be beneficial in the long run.

Too many people are under the illusion that you need tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands to benefit from investing. Instead of using my real dividend portfolio as an example, I decided to start a new account, fund it with $100, and add $100 weekly, providing a step-by-step guide to dividend investing. This methodology doesn't have to be used for dividend investing, and it could be as simple as an S&P index fund or a Total Market fund. Hopefully, this series is inspiring people to invest in their future to attain financial freedom.

A Historical recap of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's investment principles

Investment Objectives

Income generation

Downside mitigation through diversification

Capital appreciation

Below are the fundamental rules I have put in place for this Portfolio:

Allocate $100 weekly to this Portfolio

Only invest in dividend-producing investments

No position can exceed 5% of the Portfolio

No sector can exceed 20% of the Portfolio

All dividends and distributions are to be reinvested

Below is a chart that extends from week 1 through the current week to illustrate the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's Progression

Blue line is my initial investment $100 in week 1, $1,000 in week 10, etc.

Red line is the account value at the end of each week

Yellow line is the annual dividend income the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio was projected to generate after that week's investments and dividends reinvested

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio dividend section

Here's how much dividend income is generated per investment basket:

Equities $277.54 (28.81%)

ETFs $234.50 (24.35%)

REITs $203.15 (21.09%)

CEFs $170.85 (17.74%)

BDCs $77.17 (8.01%)

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Collecting dividends can serve many functions in a portfolio. Some investors utilize dividends to supplement their income and live off of them. I'm building a dividend portfolio for myself 30 years into the future. In 2022, I collected $490.76 in dividend income from 533 dividends. In week 19 of 2023, I collected $5.25 in dividends, and in 2023 I've generated $307.10 in dividend income. YTD I have generated 62.58% of my 2022 dividend income from 233 dividends which is 43.71% of the dividends generated throughout 2022.

These dividends allow me to gain additional equity in my investments while increasing my future cash flow in down markets. This style of investing isn't for everyone, but if you're looking to generate consistent cash flow while mitigating downside risk, this method has worked for me. I'm hoping to collect around $1,000 in dividends in 2023, which will be reinvested.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

April is over, and there is another month of data in my YoY comparison. My YoY stats are very encouraging as my dividend income in the month of April increased by $26.32 (886.2%) YoY in 2022, then by another 107% YoY in 2023. From a dollar perspective, my April dividend income grew by $26.32 in 2022 and another $31.34 in 2023. At this rate, April's dividend income in 2024 should be in the $90-$100 range.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

I found a tool that can track and visualize my monthly and weekly dividend income. I plan on showing this graph rather than the full year as it's a better visualization than what I had created. I really enjoy the payout calculator feature as this allows me to see my estimated monthly and weekly income and get a view of every dividend rolling in each week in one place. There are 13 dividends coming in this week.

The Dividend Tracker

I have gone 115 weeks without deviating from the $100 a week investment allocation. Just looking at this next chart makes me want to front-run a few months and move all of the positions from the 50-99% categories over the 100% line. I am not going to do that because it would mess up the series. I have gone back and forth on what to add in week 116, but no matter what, at least 1 position is crossing the line.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Comparison

Many of the readers have asked if I could break down the individual positions within these sectors. I created pie charts for each individual sector and have illustrated how much each position represents of that sector of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio. Since I only have one position in Food & Staple Retailing and Industrials, I did not make a chart for those. 3M (MMM) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) represent 100% of those sectors. The charts will follow the normal portfolio total I have constructed. Please keep the ideas coming, as I am happy to add as much detail to this series as I can.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

ETFs are starting to get closer to the 20% threshold, but in week 115, ETFs still remained the largest section of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's composition. Individual equities make up 41.40% of the portfolio and generate 28.81% of the dividend income, while exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), closed-end funds ("CEFs"), real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), business development companies ("BDCs"), and exchange-traded notes ("ETNs") represent 58.60% of the portfolio and generate 71.19% of the dividend income.

I have a 20% maximum sector weight, so when a singular sector gets close to that level, I make sure capital is allocated away from that area to balance things out. This is the first time I have exceeded 20% in a single sector of the portfolio. I will be allocating capital away from ETFs for a while to get this sector under 20%.

Industry Investment Portfolio Total % of Portfolio ETFs $2,307.09 $11,290.88 20.43% REIT $2,027.79 $11,290.88 17.96% Closed End Funds $1,584.84 $11,290.88 14.04% Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels $1,174.66 $11,290.88 10.40% Financials $794.35 $11,290.88 7.04% Communication Services $726.50 $11,290.88 6.43% Consumer Staples $717.80 $11,290.88 6.36% BDC $690.80 $11,290.88 6.12% Utility $309.26 $11,290.88 2.74% Technology $233.43 $11,290.88 2.07% Pharmaceuticals $225.55 $11,290.88 2.00% Industrials $206.56 $11,290.88 1.83% Food & Staple Retailing $189.74 $11,290.88 1.68% Independent Power & Renewable Electricity Producers $96.73 $11,290.88 0.86% Cash $5.77 $11,290.88 0.05% Click to enlarge

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

In week 115, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) remained the largest position in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. Enbridge (ENB) and Verizon remained above 4%, and MO fell under 4%. I think the top end will continue to flatten out over time. I need to pay attention to ENB more because I plan on adding 1-2 shares over the next couple of weeks.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Week 115 additions

In week 115, I made the following allocations:

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)

Verizon (VZ)

SL Green Realty (SLG)

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM)

Truist Financial Corporation

I wrote a dedicated article on TFC (can be read here) and found the company interesting. When I looked at them, TFC traded at a -31.4% discount to book value and had an equity-to-market cap ratio of 163.28%. With a yield that exceeds 7%, this is a regional bank I want to own because I feel it is guilty by association at this point. I could be wrong, but this could be a great buy.

SL Green Realty

I got SLG over the 100% line of generating an additional share each year. I am going to relax on adding to SLG for a bit, even though I still think it's a good deal.

Verizon

I think VZ is undervalued, and the yield being around 7% is very enticing. I am very close to getting VZ to the 100% goal of generating a share each year from its dividend, so I will be adding another share in the coming weeks.

Rithm Capital Corp

I had some cash left over, so I dollar cost averaged into this position. I will be adding more in the future as I think the long-term story looks good.

Week 116 Gameplan

There are 4 candidates for week 116 that I am going back and forth on. They include ENB, VZ, Altria Group (MO), and the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD). We will see what happens, as I can't add all of them.

Conclusion

I am getting closer and closer to the $1,000 mark for projected annual dividend income, which is crazy because, in week 1, this portfolio had a $7.44 projection. After adding TFC, there are 85 positions in the portfolio, generating an estimated $963.21 in annual dividend income for a portfolio yield of 8.53%. I fully expect the yield to decline in the future as many positions I am investing in are trading well off their highs. Week 120 is creeping up on me, so please leave all your suggestions below, as I will be adding a position from the reading suggestions. Thanks for reading, and I will try to respond to as many comments as I can.