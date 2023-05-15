Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
T. Rowe Price: Recovery Underway

May 15, 2023 12:16 AM ETT. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)
UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
Summary

  • For their first quarter, T. Rowe Price reported another period of year-over-year decline in operating income.
  • Despite this decline in operating income, TROW reported an increase in AUM quarter over quarter.
  • This is good news because it shows that T. Rowe has begun to grow its AUM again, which is the most important metric to watch for asset management companies.

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

Thesis

After many quarters of declining AUM, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) is beginning to see a rebound in this metric. The stock appears to be attractively valued and could have significant upside depending on what path the market

T. Rowe Price AUM

T. Rowe Price Earnings Release Supplement

T. Rowe Price Financial Highlights

T. Rowe Price News Release

UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TROW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

UFD Capital Value Fund, LP owns shares of TROW.

