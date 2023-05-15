HERD: Diversified Holdings, Cheap Valuation, Strong Performance Track Record

Gary Gray

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on April 29th.

Pacer ETFs has a suite of cash cow ETFs, investing in companies with strong free cash flow yields. These ETFs have tended to outperform, as strong cash flows underpin strong equity returns, and due to improved investor sentiment. The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) invests in five different cash cow ETFs, provides investors with diversified exposure to global cash cows, sports a discount valuation, and has outperformed since inception. HERD is a strong investment opportunity, and a buy. With a 2.4% yield, the fund is an ineffective income vehicle.

HERD - Quick Overview

HERD invests in the following five ETFs.

HERD

Each of the ETFs above invests in companies with strong FCF yields within a specific equity market segment. As an example, the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) invests in 100 U.S. companies with particularly strong FCF yields. COWZ's simplified investment methodology is as follows.

COWZ

The other four ETFs follow incredibly similar processes but targeting other equity market segments.

HERD's approach has several important benefits. Let's have a look at these.

HERD - Benefits and Positives

Diversified Holdings

HERD is an incredibly well-diversified fund, with exposure to most important equity market regions and segments, and with indirect exposure to 450 securities.

HERD focuses on companies with strong FCF yields, which rarely exhibit strong growth prospects (if they did, investors would bid up their prices, reducing their yields). There are, however, some exceptions, which are targeted by the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL). Due to this, HERD does have some exposure to growth stocks, although still less than average.

Considering the above, it seems that HERD provides investors with exposure to all important equity market segments, a significant amount of diversification. HERD's diversification is comparable to that of most broad-based global equity funds, including the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT), although obviously somewhat lower.

Diversification reduces portfolio risk and volatility, ensures smoother returns, and allows HERD to perform reasonably well during most market scenarios and conditions. As an example, HERD's more growth-oriented investments performed particularly well in 2020, during which investors bought growth and tech.

Data by YCharts

While some of its more value-oriented investments outperformed in 2022, during which investors pivoted towards value.

Data by YCharts

HERD has a bit of everything, which helped the fund performed well in both 2020 and 2022, and would help the fund perform adequately during any future market scenario.

Cheap Valuation

HERD's underlying holdings focus on companies with strong FCF yields, and so each of these boasts very cheap, significantly below-average valuations. Results for each fund and their respective benchmark are as follows.

Fund Filings - Chart by Author

HERD itself sports an incredibly cheap valuation too, and much lower than that of its benchmark / index average.

Fund Filings - Chart by Author

HERD's cheap valuation is a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders, for several important reasons.

Cash-flows underpin long-term returns, so strong FCF yields imply strong long-term returns. As an example, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) generates $12.5B in FCF. Occidental's investors are entitled to their fair share of these billions, equivalent to 20% per share.

Assuming cash-flows remain strong, returns should average around 21.7% per year. These would be quite strong on an absolute basis, and higher than the long-term equity average of 8.0% - 12.0%.

Data by YCharts

Strong FCF yields also allow companies to engage in significant share buyback programs and / or dividend payments, both of which boost returns. Occidental, for example, is buying back $3B worth of stock this year, and hiked its dividend by 38%. Investors should reward these initiatives with higher share prices, as has been the case since early 2021 for Occidental.

Data by YCharts

Cheap valuations could also lead to strong potential capital gains, contingent on valuations normalizing. Most value stocks and funds have outperformed since at least early 2022, although returns have been low to non-existent. Still, outperformance is outperformance, and returns should improve on an absolute level once economic conditions settle.

Data by YCharts

Although capital gains are contingent on investor sentiment, dividends or buybacks are not, and companies with strong cash-flows can engage in these initiatives at scale. Doing so makes returns less dependent on fickle investor sentiment, a benefit for shareholders.

Cheap valuations also serve to somewhat reduce potential capital losses, as cheap stocks can only fall so much until they are attractive merger or acquisition targets. Occidental can only drop so much before Berkshire decides to acquire the entire company, and the same is true, or truer, for most cheap stocks. Investors know this is the case, so Occidental is incredibly unlikely to experience significant declines in its share prices, at least under current economic and industry conditions.

HERD's cheap valuation provides investors with many important benefits, including boosting potential capital gains and total returns. The fund's cheap valuation has led to outperformance in the recent past and will, I believe, lead to further outperformance in the future.

Strong Performance Track-Record

HERD's overall performance track-record is quite strong. Each of the fund's underlying holdings tends to outperform its benchmark, although with some inconsistency. HERD itself tends to outperform too, with a bit more consistency, due to its diversification. Performance is as follows.

Fund Filings - Chart by Author

In my opinion, HERD's strong performance track-record is evidence of the fund's successful, effective investment strategy. Focusing on companies with strong FCF yields works, hence HERD's outperformance.

HERD - Negatives

HERD is a strong fund and investment opportunity, but it is not one without negatives. Two stand out.

First, is the fact that the fund focuses on values stocks, which tend to be riskier than average: safe investments rarely trade at a discount. Expect greater volatility, and the potential for greater losses during downturns. As an example, HERD underperformed during 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Data by YCharts

On a more positive note, HERD's diversification reduces the risk of outsized underperformance, as the fund is simply not overly exposed to any country or equity market segment. At the same time, HERD's cheaply valued holdings could maintain their value a bit better than average during certain market scenarios. Occidental can only drop so much before Berkshire swoops in, but it would take massive losses before someone decides to acquire Tesla (TSLA).

Second issue with HERD is the fact that it is a fund of funds, which means investors must pay two sets of fees, increasing expenses and lower returns. HERD itself charges investors a 0.15% management fee, its underlying holdings charge 0.59%, so the fund's investors must pay 0.74% in total. Although these figures are reasonable, and are not outside the norm for niche equity index ETFs, some investors might prefer to focus on cheaper funds, or to create their own portfolio of value funds. HERD itself is a very simple fund, so investors should have no issue replicating its portfolio.

HERD

HERD - Other Considerations

As a final point, I did not discuss any of HERD's underlying holdings or funds in any real depth due to length. I have covered some of these in the past, including COWZ, CALF, and GCOW. Each of these articles covers their respective fund in a bit more length, and might be of interest to readers. Do bear in mind, the investment strategy and thesis for each of these funds is quite similar.

Conclusion - Buy

HERD's diversified holdings, cheap valuation, and strong performance track-record make the fund a buy.