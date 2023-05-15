Alibaba: Likely To Beat Earnings And Reward Investors
Summary
- Alibaba, as the most dominant consumer company in China, is benefiting enormously from the country's re-opening.
- The current valuation implies most of the business is worthless, providing a large upside and a margin of safety for investors.
- Chinese leadership wants to stay in power. To do so, they need a strong economy, and Alibaba is at the center of it.
- The valuation more than compensates investors for the risk of investing in China.
Introduction
I last wrote about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in February, when the stock traded at around $100/share, Covid Zero policies had recently ended, delisting fears were assuaged, US-China tensions were diminishing, and the CCP was backing off tech regulation and stimulating the consumer. I rated BABA a strong buy, as its moat in China is a sea, and its valuation was pricing in everything except an asteroid impact.
Now, the stock is even more discounted at ~$85/share, economic stimulation has had a few months to take hold, the Chinese government appears to have given BABA a much longer leash, and the business' moat is as large as ever. Additionally, BABA plans to IPO some of its business units to raise funds for growth and realize value for shareholders, as the market is currently doing a poor job of that.
Given the progress in the market environment and decrease in valuation, BABA is an even stronger buy now than a few months ago.
Earnings Expectations
First quarter Chinese GDP grew by 4.5%, significantly faster than western nations and far above the 4% anticipated by economists. Additionally, JD.com, another Chinese e-commerce player, reported last week and beat on both the top and bottom line. Given China's economic growth and JD's recent results, I'm expecting something similar for Alibaba on May 18th.
Cloud, however, may be disappointing. Alibaba announced that it was giving discounts up to 50% on cloud services to drive user growth. Long-term this is great to hear, as this means higher margins later with larger market-share, but the current market is hypersensitive to cloud numbers. We may see cloud dip into an operating loss, which would be disappointing for short-term investors.
Valuation
The valuation remains remarkably low for a company of this size, dominance, and quality. Without getting into individual business units, we can get the following bird's-eye view valuation going into earnings:
Investors can own the company with ~40% of the Chinese cloud market, ~60% of the Chinese e-commerce market, and over half the Chinese payments market at a minimum 13% free cash flow yield. Put another way, with nine months of Covid influenced free cash flow, and the current valuation, Alibaba could take the company private in eight years. Q4's numbers will likely decrease the time it would take, and if we look ahead to FY2024, these numbers get better. Alibaba's valuation is extremely compelling.
Because BABA management has decided to decentralize and allow business units to operate like individual businesses, Alibaba's sum of the parts valuation has become relevant. Unrealized value can be realized as these business units IPO and/or spin-off. Going into earnings, here is what is currently being priced in:
If we were to value BABA by the sum of its parts, we find that to reach the current valuation, we must ignore every business unit except China Commerce, to which we assign a low multiple to 9 months of EBITA, despite it being dominant, high margin, and a steady-grower. Alibaba is seriously undervalued.
It could be argued that some of these other segments are loss-making, meaning that the sum-of-the-parts analysis is misleading. International Commerce, for example, doesn't make a profit, while Cainiao and Cloud barely break even. IPO valuations for these segments are revealing that their value is not negative, but positive.
International Commerce is weighing an IPO at around ~$40B valuation, Cainiao at more than $20B, Alibaba's stake in Ant Financial is valued anywhere from $20B to $50B, and Freshippo, a break-even grocery chain included in China Commerce is said to be seeking an IPO at ~$10B valuation. In short, Alibaba's valuation implies most of its business units are worthless, but IPO valuations are demonstrating they are not, providing upside to BABA shares.
Moreover, cloud businesses, as Amazon and Microsoft have shown, are extremely valuable and profitable once they get to scale. Alibaba's Cloud is not yet at scale, but is dominant, with close to 40% market share. A couple of studies estimate the Chinese public cloud market will triple by the end of 2025. If Alibaba maintains market share, it will triple sales to around $33B. At this scale, the business will become profitable. Applying AWS's current operating margin of 25%, we get operating income of $8.4B. With a 20 multiple, the business could be worth $168B in 2025. Discounted back to the present by 15%, it would be worth $127B today. We can argue about the details, but when Alibaba's cloud business decides to IPO, it will be worth far more than zero.
If we were to include estimated valuations for those businesses in the sum-of-the-parts valuation, here is what we might get:
This is extremely rough and still conservative, as multiple segments continue to be worth nothing, the multiple applied to China Commerce remains low, and Ant Financial could easily be worth more (it has in the past). Nonetheless, we still arrive at a value almost triple the current price. Fair value is likely far higher.
It's clear Alibaba is not going out of business, but the current price suggests it is.
Risks
There are clearly risks involved with investing in China, most notably the communist authoritarian government. But I'll say again what I said last article: being an unpopular politician is about as much fun in an autocracy as it is in a democracy. CCP leadership may not be elected democratically, but they still can fear for their jobs. We saw this when they pivoted on Zero Covid as protests began to erupt. With Alibaba being an integral part of the Chinese economy, the probabilities are low that the government interferes again.
We could get quantitative about it. Valuation professor Aswath Damodran has collected country risk premia. China's current country risk premium is 1.22%, right on par with Japan, better than Poland, and slightly worse than South Korea. Investors could do worse.
Some investors may fear the CCP's foreign policy decisions, most obvious being territorial ambitions over Taiwan. For the same economic reasons, I doubt this happens, but some people think it will. Tom Hayes, of Hedgefundtips.com, pointed out in a recent note that if we think China will to go to war with Taiwan, then any company that does business in China, including Alibaba, Apple, and much of the S&P 500, will all be toast. In short, if you believe Taiwan gets invaded, then your investing universe is vanishingly small.
Tom likes to say, and I like to repeat, "Experts deal in probabilities and amateurs deal in absolutes." I'm not an expert, but I like the probabilities a disaster doesn't happen.
Conclusion
I've seen some commentators say that they want exposure to China's reopening but prefer non-Chinese businesses, like Nike or Starbucks. The issue with this is that these companies are much more richly valued, have limited exposure to China's re-opening but still have the risk. BABA's share price compensates us for the risk, and its position in China's economy provides much more upside.
To put the opportunity in perspective let's consider that in 2014, Alibaba IPO'd at $92.70 a share. We can buy BABA at near IPO prices except with 15x the revenue, 5x the EBITDA, 4.5x the free cash flow, and 3.5x the operating income.
I love the stock below $120. I like it up to $180-200 and would hold it past that. I'll consider selling some at $300 but will keep most of it for the next 3-5 years, waiting for $500-$600/share.
