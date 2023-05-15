Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba: Likely To Beat Earnings And Reward Investors

May 15, 2023 12:22 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)1 Comment
Summary

  • Alibaba, as the most dominant consumer company in China, is benefiting enormously from the country's re-opening.
  • The current valuation implies most of the business is worthless, providing a large upside and a margin of safety for investors.
  • Chinese leadership wants to stay in power. To do so, they need a strong economy, and Alibaba is at the center of it.
  • The valuation more than compensates investors for the risk of investing in China.

China"s Standing Committee Members Of The 20th CPC Central Committee Meet With Press

Kevin Frayer

Introduction

I last wrote about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in February, when the stock traded at around $100/share, Covid Zero policies had recently ended, delisting fears were assuaged, US-China tensions were diminishing, and the CCP was backing off tech regulation and stimulating

images

Visuals to aid the reader in understanding Alibaba's moat. (China Internet Watch, Mandarin School, Alibaba 2022 Annual report)

Table

Alibaba trades at 8x the last nine months free cash flow, or a 13% free cash flow yield. When earnings are released we'll see the true valuation. It will likely be cheaper. (FY Q3 Earnings Presentation)

Table

This table really says it all for me. Most of the company is being treated as worthless, and the part that is being valued is being undervalued. Full-year numbers will make the stock cheaper. (Author's Calculation, Company Financials)

Table

There will be lots of disagreement here, but the point is that it doesn't matter whether we think BABA is worth $150/share or $300, it's not worth $85. (Author's Calculation, Company Financials, Newspaper Articles on IPOs)

Graph

This is the effect of increasing sales by 15x while valuation declines below IPO prices (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

I am self-teaching investing through reading, studying, and practice. I have a long time horizon with a Canadian skew. My favourite investing books are "One Up on Wall Street," by Peter Lynch, "100 to 1 in the Stock Market," by Thomas Phelps and Chris Mayers' update to that book, "100 Baggers." I also appreciate Thomas Hayes from Hedgefundtips.com for modeling professional investing week by week.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

