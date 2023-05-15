Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
McDonald's: Greatest Restaurant In America, Overpriced Stock

May 15, 2023 12:40 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)
Raul Shah
Summary

  • Management's new initiatives are paying off, especially their investments in digital enhancements.
  • Mcdonald's is relatively inflation-proof, but management has noticed some consumer changes, mainly reductions in units per order.
  • MCD stock is too expensive trading at 28 times earnings.
  • If the price falls to $220, that would signify a return to its normal P/E and would be an investment worth reevaluating then.

Close up of the US flag waving in the wind

Richard Stephen

Nothing quite captures American soul more than Freedom Fries and a Coca-Cola. America without McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is not America. And I would not want to live here.

Unfortunately, McDonald's stock price reflects the value it brings to our nation

McDonalds Earnings Plot

MCD Earnings (FastGraphs)

McDonalds cash flow from operations

MCD CFFO (FastGraphs)

Raul Shah is a current player for MLB in the World Baseball Classic and Minor League player who has been featured in Forbes as one of America's best stock pickers. He is ranked in the top 1% in TipRanks and is labeled "The Hardest Working Man in Professional Baseball." He graduated from The Johns Hopkins University with a degree in Economics and Finance. He is the son of a physician and computer programmer.

