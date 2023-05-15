Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Plug Power: New Multi-Year Lows Following Cautious Outlook And Ongoing Execution Issues

May 15, 2023 12:45 AM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG)BE1 Comment
Summary

  • Last week, Plug Power reported another set of disappointing quarterly results. While the company managed to beat top-line expectations, the company's margin performance remained underwhelming.
  • Elevated cash burn continued during the quarter with negative free cash flow of close to $500 million.
  • Without raising additional capital, the company might run out of funds by the end of the year.
  • Management's attempt to reduce investor expectations early in the year might only be the prelude to a series of guidance reductions over the remainder of 2023, particularly given the fact that the outlook is not backed by the backlog disclosed in the company's regulatory filings.
  • Considering ongoing execution issues, overly aggressive financial projections, and deteriorating liquidity, investors should remain on the sidelines until management lines up new financing and finally starts delivering upon its ambitious targets.

Green Hydrogen renewable energy production facility - green hydrogen gas for clean electricity solar and windturbine facility

audioundwerbung

Note:

I have covered Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, Plug Power reported another set of disappointing quarterly results. While revenues came in

Segment Revenue

Company SEC-Filings

Backlog

Company SEC-Filings

Gross Margins

Company SEC-Filings

Adjusted Gross Margin

Company SEC-Filings

Adjusted Service Margins

Company SEC-Filings

Restricted Cash

Company SEC-Filings

Hydrogen Plants

Investor Letters

Hydrogen Plants

Investor Letters

Liquidity

Company SEC-Filings

Lower Case Scenario

Company Presentation

Backlog

Company SEC-Filings

