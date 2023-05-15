audioundwerbung

Note:

I have covered Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, Plug Power reported another set of disappointing quarterly results. While revenues came in ahead of consensus expectations, the company's margin performance remained underwhelming.

Following a host of acquisitions over the past 18 months, Plug Power's financial reporting has become more nontransparent than ever before with the company now lumping together sales of fuel cell systems, hydrogen infrastructure, electrolyzers, engineered oil and gas equipment and cryogenic equipment under product sales without providing any sort of color on the individual margin performance of these offerings.

Company SEC-Filings

Moreover, while total revenues decreased just slightly on a quarter-over-quarter basis, sales of fuel cell systems decreased by more than 50% as the company's core material handling business continues to struggle with GenDrive unit shipments down both sequentially and year-over-year.

The decline in the material handling business was offset by a strong increase in electrolyzer sales as the company shipped 62 one megawatt equivalent units for aggregate revenues of $40.0 million with the average selling price per megawatt calculating to $645,000.

That said, the company continues to mislead investors regarding the size of its electrolyzer backlog in its investor letter:

Our backlog is in excess of 2GW across large-scale projects and 1-5MW containerized solutions, positioning Plug to deliver a breakout year in our electrolyzer business in 2023.

Even when cautiously assuming the average selling price per megawatt to be 30% lower than for the company's containerized one megawatt solution discussed above, this would still calculate to more than $900 million in electrolyzer backlog but Plug Power's quarterly report on form 10-Q only shows a disappointing $281.7 million which was actually down on a quarter-over-quarter basis:

Company SEC-Filings

Apparently, management's 2GW+ number includes projects that are still subject to final investment decision like the 1GW Esbjerg green hydrogen plant or have reportedly been lost altogether like the 100MW Fertiglobe project in Egypt.

Cryogenic equipment has become the company's largest segment in Q1 mostly due to the recognition of additional liquefier sales. That said, the company has recently been served with a lawsuit by the inventor of the technology seeking damages for “wilful and malicious” misappropriation of trade secrets:

The lawsuit states: “Joule was worth around $2 million to $5 million before JTurbo shared their trade secrets, know-how, process simulations, designs, and vendor lists. “The technology that Joule — a small engineering company of about 20 people, turning over a few million per year — was sold for several multiples of its topline to Plug. “The only technological asset Joule, and now Plug, had of import as US energy policy changes, is JTurbo’s trade secrets.” (...) The Texas company is seeking damages at the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas of $11.2m from Plug — the compensation it expected to receive from the four licensing contracts signed between itself, Joule and Plug.

Keep in mind that I already commented on the somewhat strange circumstances of the Joule Processing acquisition at the time of the announcement, so I am not really surprised by this latest development. Anyway, with only $11.2 million in damages being sought, I do not expect the lawsuit to have a material impact on Plug Power's operations going forward.

As usual, the company's margin performance leaves much to be desired:

Company SEC-Filings

According to the company's quarterly report on form 10-Q, weak product gross margins were primarily the result of ramp-up costs on new product offerings for high power stationary units and electrolyzers.

That said, both the leasing and hydrogen fueling segment were impacted by substantial warrant charges which require adjustment:

Company SEC-Filings

While still nothing to write home about, the adjustment clearly shows that things did not get worse. In fact, the company's service business showed some real progress even when adding back close to $6.7 million in releases from a previously established accrual for service contract losses:

Company SEC-Filings

On the flip side, service margins remain a far cry from break-even levels and won't come even close to management's 30% target for the time being.

In addition, there appears to have been no significant progress in service margins on leased equipment. Even when adjusted for warrant charges, segment gross margin deteriorated to a new 18-month low.

On the conference call, management tried to blame the weak segment performance solely on the above-discussed warrant charges which apparently are just part of the story.

Please note also that during the questions-and-answers session of the conference call, CFO Paul Middleton once again made misleading statements with regards to the company's restricted cash balances which have increased substantially in recent years:

Kashy Harrison

(...) And then maybe a question for Paul. Can you refresh us on what's the driver behind the high restricted cash balance on the balance sheet and whether you would expect a release to unrestricted cash in coming quarters or years?

Paul Middleton

Yes. So a lot of long-term -- I remember, but for a lot of the equipment deals that we do in the material island space, we monetize the benefits of the banks for those programs. And so a lot of times, we have to post cash to back those deals. (...)

And now that we don't have any debt, all of that cash releases to us. And we probably about 20%, 25% per year that released in to us, that we can use to fund our current operations as well as our near-term operations. (...)

Keep in mind that the company's massive restricted cash position is mostly related to sale-and-leaseback transactions for material handling equipment which are predominantly entered for revenue recognition purposes (as opposed to liquidity relief, which remains limited by the requirement to provide large amounts of cash collateral).

With the company having extended its lease offerings beyond core customer Walmart (WMT) in recent years, the amount of restricted cash on the balance sheet has grown exponentially and is likely to increase even further going forward, particularly given management's stated expectations for material handling customer site deployments to almost double year-over-year.

Company SEC-Filings

As long as the company's restricted cash position continues to increase on a net basis, Plug Power's liquidity will suffer.

Despite substantially reduced natural gas prices, hydrogen fueling margins remained under pressure but management reiterated expectations for improvement over the course of the year as third-party suppliers reduce prices and benefits from the company's own hydrogen generation efforts kick in.

Unfortunately, these efforts have continued to experience setbacks in recent months with the company's much-touted Georgia plant still not generating any liquid hydrogen and management remaining tight-lipped regarding the concrete issues behind the ongoing delays.

Investor Letters

Based on disclosures in the Q1/2023 investor letter, the company's Louisiana plant and a number of other projects have also seen delays.

In addition, I was flabbergasted by the clandestine removal of the Tennessee plant expansion project from the company's project schedule without management providing any sort of explanation.

Given these issues, it is hard to understand why management is claiming that the company's green hydrogen buildout remains on track, particularly as the language in the investor letter was tweaked once again to account for ongoing delays and project cancellations.

Investor Letters

Undoubtedly, the delays will have an impact on the company's fueling margin trajectory as third party hydrogen supply will be required longer than previously anticipated.

Despite somewhat lower-than-expected capital expenditures, elevated cash burn continued during the first quarter with negative free cash flow of close to $500 million.

As a result, the company's liquidity deteriorated to $1.64 billion at the end of Q1:

Company SEC-Filings

On the conference call, management reiterated expectations for approximately $1 billion in capital expenditures this year. In combination with losses from operations and required working capital investments, I would expect Plug Power to run out of funds by the end of the year, but the company still has a number of levers to pull as also stated in the Q1 investor letter:

Plug is evaluating multiple sources of low-cost and non-dilutive capital, as it continues to build out a global green hydrogen generation network. Currently, Plug is completing the second stage of due diligence with the DOE Loan Program Office. Concurrently, we are evaluating asset-backed loan (ABL) facilities from major banks. Finally, Plug continues to receive interest from strategic partners and infrastructure funds regarding interest to partner in our hydrogen plants, which could help accelerate our next generation of hydrogen plant development. Financing decisions around these opportunities will likely be made in the second half of this year. Plug has a strong unleveraged balance sheet and a profitable green hydrogen project pipeline which collectively create a strong liquidity position, giving us a significant runway to continue our plant buildout and scale our business. Longer-term capital needs are likely to be covered with operating cash flow and traditional project financing as the company and the green hydrogen industry continue to grow.

That said, management does not anticipate to receive any material short-term funding from the DoE loan program and I wouldn't bet on the company's ability to monetize its hydrogen plants either given the above-discussed delays and cancellations.

Instead, I would expect Plug Power to pursue a large green convertible bond offering very similar to competitor Bloom Energy (BE) last week as this would represent a rather quick and inexpensive way to replenish the company's dwindling cash reserves without extensive investor due diligence and collateral requirements.

Unfortunately, even a massive $1 billion convertible bond offering would only extend the company's runway by a mere two quarters so management should better start to get a handle on the company's ongoing execution issues to avoid a liquidity collapse next year.

But the most concerning part of last week's conference call was management's attempt to reduce investor expectations already early in the year:

Company Presentation

Remember, even after lowering 2022 expectations twice, the company actually missed its own projections from the business update call in late January by a wide margin, which is almost impossible given the fact that management already had preliminary sales numbers in front of them at the time of the call.

After more than a decade of overpromising and underdelivering and with management introducing a "Lower Case" scenario despite being just five months into 2023, I would expect further guidance reductions over the course of the year as the company's new business segments continue to underperform overly aggressive expectations.

As usual, management's projections aren't really backed by the company's backlog at the end of Q1:

Company SEC-Filings

While total backlog increased by more than 60% year-over-year to almost $1.1 billion, approximately 50% of this number relates to long-term leases, maintenance and hydrogen supply agreements with revenue being recognized over up to ten years.

Even the company's $282 million in electrolyzer backlog is unlikely to ship completely in 2023 despite management's stated expectation for electrolyzer sales exceeding $400 million this year.

Please note also that the company will be facing a major revenue headwind this year due to the discontinuation of sales of engineered oil and gas equipment by recent acquisition Frames Holding.

Considering these issues, I would estimate approximately $400 million to $500 million of the company's backlog to be recognized over the remainder of 2023, which leaves management with the Herculean task to secure up to $800 million in new business suited for revenue recognition this year.

Bottom Line

More of the same at Plug Power as the company doesn't seem to get a handle on its long-standing margin and execution issues.

Management trying to prepare investors for a guidance miss this early in the year might actually just be the prelude to further outlook revisions as 2023 progresses.

In addition, the company's remaining liquidity is depleting quickly. Without raising additional capital, Plug Power might be running out of funds by the end of the year, but the company still has a number of levers to pull.

Given ongoing execution issues, overly aggressive financial projections and deteriorating liquidity, investors should remain on the sidelines until management lines up new financing and finally starts delivering upon its ambitious targets.