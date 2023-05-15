Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AIER's Everyday Price Index Up 0.60 Percent In April 2023

American Institute For Economic Research
Summary

  • AIER’s Everyday Price Index rose 0.60 percent in April 2023 following being essentially unchanged in March and rising 1.6 percent in January and February.
  • Core CPI saw its largest price increases in shelter, used cars and trucks, motor vehicle insurance, and recreation while airline fares and new vehicles lead to declining prices.
  • It is likely that the disinflationary impact of tighter credit conditions driven by fears within the banking system has not yet shown up in the US economy.

stock market investment graph on financial numbers abstract background.3d illustration

By Peter C. Earle

AIER’s Everyday Price Index (EPI) rose 0.60 percent in April 2023 following being essentially unchanged in March and rising 1.6 percent in January and February. The index now stands at 284.4, up 3.61 percent on a year-over-year (April 2022

AIER Everyday Price Index vs. Consumer Price Index (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/NSA' title='National Storage Affiliates Trust'>NSA</a>), 1987 = 100

April 2023 US CPI headline and core, month-over-month (2013-present)

Source: Bloomberg Finance, LP

April 2023 US CPI headline and core, year-over-year (2013-present)

Source: Bloomberg Finance, LP

American Institute For Economic Research
