Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

DHS: Experiencing The Bust Phase

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.95K Followers

Summary

  • The WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund ETF focuses on high dividend-paying stocks.
  • The DHS ETF's selection methodology creates large sector bets, which can lead to a 'boom/bust' returns profile.
  • With an impending recession, the DHS ETF is expected to underperform due to its heavy exposure to energy and financial companies.
The happy emotions of men and women having good time on a roller coaster in the park

anton5146

A few months ago, I reviewed the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:DHS) with the conclusion that the DHS ETF was outperforming at the time due to its elevated energy exposures. I warned:

DHS's complex index methodology produces these

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.95K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.