S&P/ASX Small- And Mid-Cap Indices: Differentiators In A Large-Cap Dominated Market

May 15, 2023 1:27 AM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Summary

  • Large-cap, Australian-listed companies have continued their robust 2022, outperforming the small- and mid-cap segments YTD as of April 30, 2023.
  • Financials make up over 30% of the S&P/ASX 50 and 5 of its top 10 companies by index weight.
  • S&P DJI’s SPIVA® Australia Year-End 2022 Scorecard shows just 23.4% of Australian Equity Mid- and Small-Cap active funds beat the S&P/ASX Mid-Small in 2022, while over 80% underperformed on a risk-adjusted basis.

By Sean Freer

Large-cap, Australian-listed companies have continued their robust 2022, outperforming the small- and mid-cap segments YTD as of April 30, 2023. However, a fast-changing economic environment may support considering small and mid-cap indices in Australia.

The

Performance difference of S&P/ASX 50 versus S&P/ASX MidCap 50 and S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries

Sector Exposure for Large, Mid and Small Cap Indices

Annualized Return of Large-, Mid- and Small-Cap Segments

Trailing P/E of Large-, Mid- and Small-Cap Segments

