Investment Thesis

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) is a leading company holding a dominant share in the U.S. Plumbing & Heating markets. The company has demonstrated healthy top-line growth and strong margins in the past few years throughout varying market cycles. FERG offers a wide range of products and value-added solutions across multiple customer categories in residential, non-residential, and repair and remodel sectors. With its impressive track record of outperforming the market and maintaining stable margins, I believe FERG's current multiple, which is higher than most of its industrial distribution peers, remains justified.

Multi-Faceted Growth Strategy

I anticipate that FERG's core markets will continue to contribute to moderate to modest revenue growth through a combination of capturing market share through value-added services, expanding into new markets and product lines, and pursuing strategic acquisitions. FERG's long-term target involves achieving high-single-digit organic growth, surpassing the market's projected growth rate of 3-5%. Furthermore, FERG expects additional low-single-digit growth from its acquisitions, which provides further upside potential compared to current forecasts that only consider announced acquisitions.

Operating predominantly in the United States, I believe FERG benefits from favorable exposure to both residential and non-residential sectors. While its growth strategy primarily focuses on enhancing its supply chain capabilities for existing customers, it is worth noting that FERG operates in markets where there is ample opportunity to gain additional market share. FERG's success is evident as 75% of its revenue is derived from leading positions in the top one or two market segments, with operations significantly larger than those of smaller competitors.

Strong Share Position but Room to Grow

FERG's significant market presence is expected to drive further market share gains due to its large-scale operations, which provide customers with advantages such as extensive product availability, efficient sourcing, and reliable delivery. It is important to note that while FERG already holds a considerable share in various categories, there is still substantial potential for the company to expand its presence within each specific vertical. This is especially evident in the waterworks segment, where FERG currently holds only around 26% market share, indicating room for further growth.

While many public distributors have experienced share gains recently due to supply constraints favoring larger players, FERG has consistently gained market share over the past few years, attributed to both mergers and acquisitions as well as organic growth. Despite already operating in market-leading positions, FERG's share of its total addressable market suggests that there is a significant untapped opportunity for growth. Consequently, I expect that FERG will continue to achieve share gains, albeit at a pace more in line with its historical trend.

Robust Supply Chain Network Enhances FERG's Market Position

FERG has developed an extensive distribution network covering the United States and Canada. With a fleet of approximately 5,300 vehicles, the company can efficiently deliver to over 95% of the U.S. population within two days. Its operations encompass 11 distribution centers, over 1,600 branches, and nearly 250 showrooms. To support its operations, FERG relies on a large workforce of 31,000 associates.

As a crucial player within its vast network, FERG provides added value by delivering comprehensive solution packages in a minimal number of shipments. The company simplifies the supply chain for both customers and suppliers by managing millions of stock-keeping units (SKUs) through various delivery channels. This positions FERG as an indispensable presence in the supply chain, solidifying its role as a vital distribution partner for existing customers and establishing a strong foundation for future growth and increased market share.

FERG is actively investing capital to upgrade and enhance its distribution facilities. These new facilities, known as market distribution centers (MDCs), are highly automated warehouses capable of operating around the clock. Approximately 75% of the product selection operations in these MDCs are fully automated. The implementation of MDCs brings significant productivity gains with a relatively quick payback period. These MDCs, with reduced labor requirements and smaller footprints, contribute to lower operational overhead. This is particularly important given the recent labor challenges and the company's commitment to sustainable resource utilization. The advanced capabilities of these facilities enhance FERG's already sophisticated supply chain operations, enabling the company to accelerate its growth in the next phase. The automation-driven productivity of the MDCs is expected to drive both organic market share gains and improved profit margins.

Financials: Own-brand products leading to margin expansion

I believe FERG's focus on developing its own-brand opportunities will play a significant role in driving margin growth in the future. As the company expands its own-brand platform, I expect to see a notable increase in gross margin, as these offerings represent a larger portion of its revenue. It is worth noting that own-brand products typically yield approximately double the margin compared to branded items and are expected to experience faster growth. FERG achieves this by collaborating with select manufacturers to produce specific product lines under its own brands. As part of this partnership, FERG provides expertise in cost-reduction strategies, rationalization initiatives, and overall efficiency improvements to support the manufacturer's production process. Both parties benefit from the resulting lower cost structure without compromising pricing power, sharing in the profit gains.

Valuation

I believe FERG should trade in line with other industrial distribution peers. In my view, investors favor high-quality names in the uncertain macro, and FERG falls into this bucket with its balanced end markets and long track record of above-market growth. FERG's market-leading positions and programmatic M&A to drive additional growth should give comfort to investors, while a seemingly persistent tight supply chain backdrop brings further benefits to FERG in the form of inflationary tailwinds to top-line and margins and additional share gains as a scaled industry player. To calculate the fair value of $168, I have assumed a target multiple of 18x and applied it to the EPS estimate of $9.34 for the year 2024.

Risks

FERG's significant advantage over its competitors lies in its unparalleled scale, which sets it apart in the distribution industry. While smaller competitors engage in consolidation efforts to increase their market share, FERG maintains a dominant position in various categories, holding either the first or second market position. With a fully integrated system spanning over 1,600 branches and 11 distribution centers, FERG is well-equipped to mitigate the potential challenge from these consolidations. Although this could pose a longer-term risk, FERG has the resources, technological capabilities, access to capital, and current market position to prevent significant share loss.

Moreover, the housing market is susceptible to fluctuations in interest rates, which can impact demand and consequently affect related end markets. Around 20% of FERG's annual sales come from new residential projects. However, given FERG's balanced portfolio between residential and non-residential end markets, as well as its diversification between new construction and repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI) segments, the company is expected to effectively navigate through the current rising rate environment. Moreover, the majority of FERG's revenues are derived from non-residential end markets, which adds further stability to its business outlook.

Conclusion

FERG is a top-notch company that holds strong market positions in the U.S. Plumbing & Heating sector. The company has consistently gained market share and exhibited steady growth. FERG has a strong track record of both organic and acquisitive growth. The company's leading scale and value-add proficiency position them for above-market organic growth, supported by a regular M&A strategy and cost initiatives for long-term margin improvement. FERG maintains a balanced exposure to different markets, and I think the company's strong track record of above-market growth and stable margin profile would provide catalyst for upside growth. Hence, I recommend a buy rating on FERG stock at current levels.