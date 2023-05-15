Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Refiners: Earnings Review And Outlook

May 15, 2023 2:04 AM ETCVI, DINO, DK, MPC, PARR, PBF, PSX, VLO
Thomas Prescott
Summary

  • In the last few weeks,  U.S. refiners reported results with all beating earnings estimates and 75% beating revenue estimates.
  • Despite solid results, U.S. refiners declined about 15% over the last month.
  • Over three years, U.S. refinery capacity has trended down while utilization remains near historic highs.
  • Crack spreads are expanding as oil declines and gas prices remain high.

Oil Industry - refinery factory

TomasSereda/iStock via Getty Images

Recent Quarterly Results

Just before U.S. refiners began reporting earnings, I published a review of the sector entitled Refining Sector Earnings Trends And Expectations. Based on high refinery utilization rates, growing crack spreads, and low analyst expectations, I expected

US refiners earnings

Author, SA Data

US Refiners revenue

Author, SA Data

US refiners momentum

Author, SA Data

MPC momentum

Seeking Alpha

US refinery capacity

Author, U.S. EIA Data

Crack spread

U.S. EIA

refiner PE ratios

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Thomas Prescott
I most often base my analysis on company fundamentals, industry specific data, and broader economic trends. I read company quarterly presentations, but very rarely cut and paste presentation content and include it with my analysis. Those presentations are put together specifically to present company data and results in the most favorable way limited only by SEC regulations. I have not seen a single company presentation advising investors to sell.I sometimes work with fellow Seeking Alpha author Badsha Chowdhury.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

