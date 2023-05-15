Do Not Reach For Growth

Lemon_tm

For those who held traditional 60/40 portfolios, 1966 was the worst year to retire in the past century. Much of the period from then until 1982 was a lot like 2022.

The P/E ratio of the stock market dropped significantly between 1973 and 1982. Inflation and high interest rates hammered the real value of bond portfolios.

Retirees spending from their portfolios ended up with massive losses in portfolio value. Those on fixed incomes saw the real value of that income drop by half.

The best defense for those retiring within a decade of 1966 would have been to hold companies who paid sustainable dividends with yields as high as was consistent with sustainability. Such companies would have had sound business models, low payout ratios, and an ability to increase earnings with inflation. But they would have grown earnings at a modest rate.

Today this thinking leads one to REITs, energy investments, and perhaps other sectors. My examples below are from REITs, but the discussion has much broader applicability.

Today we are in an era when dividend growth is highly valued and many investors practice Dividend Growth Investing, or DGI. In his writings, Alex Pettee, who writes as Hoya Capital, often seems quite enthusiastic about firms with low dividend yields and high recent dividend growth rates. Here is what he wrote recently about industrial REITs.

Appreciated more for their dividend growth than their current yields, industrial REITs pay an average dividend yield of 2.9%, which is below the REIT average of roughly 4.0%. However, it's important to note that Industrial REITs have grown both dividend distributions and FFO by nearly 8% per year since 2014, significantly higher than the REIT sector average of roughly 5%. Industrial REITs pay out roughly 70% of their available free cash flow, leaving an ample cushion for development-fueled growth and future dividend increases.

Alex is not a fanatic about this. He also appreciates the desire of some investors for yield. His RIET ETF is structured to produce significant yield for its investors. Some other authors seem much more wedded to the high-dividend-growth approach.

The classic example of a high-growth REIT is Prologis (PLD). Examples of the moderate-growth group are many, and include Regency Centers (REG), NNN REIT (NNN), and Simon Property Group (SPG).

In contrast, one can go toward stocks that pay no dividends with the intent on growing their price more rapidly. These have a special appeal for those investing taxable funds in high-tax states. In the context of the present article, view these as extreme examples of the high growth approach.

My own view is that any approach will be more or less suitable for different investors. Today we will look at some history and some very simple calculations, seeking some perspective on tradeoffs for different individual situations.

One caveat: suppose you are rich enough to support all conceivable spending needs of yourself and your family, including exigencies, and to provide whatever legacy you desire. If so, the following all has little relevance to you.

Index Returns Impact Retirement

To my mind, how far you are from retirement is the single most important thing that should impact your investment tactics. One aspect of this is trends in market behavior.

While I am not a believer in market timing, I do believe in attending to the long-term trends. Here is the history of the real value of the S&P 500, from Lance Roberts.

Lance Roberts

The periods colored red are extended periods when the real value was declining. In most cases, this was because stock prices were not keeping up with earnings growth. But in the 1970s, they were also declining in nominal price after their initial drop.

You can infer from this plot why the late 1960s was a really bad time to retire. But the late 1990s were too, if the retiree was relying on index funds for income.

It is also worth noting that the overall increase in the index during the previous bond bear market, from 1940 to 1980, was much smaller than during the bond bull market, from 1980 to 2020. The reason for this is that higher interest rates make distant growth less valuable, reducing the present value of all securities but having a larger impact on higher growth ones. No matter how well the company you invest in performs economically, your gains will be less during periods of increasing interest rates.

Right now the S&P 500 has come off of a great decade. Perhaps another great decade will follow right away, but the odds seem to favor a loss of real value by index funds over the next decade from here. On top of that, we may be in the early phases of the next bond bear market, so slower growth overall could go on for the next 40 years.

Now consider an investor who is a decade or less from retirement. If the markets have had one of their good decades (a blue period on the graph), then the odds are good that the next decade will be flat or worse in changes in real market value.

That investor would clearly be smart to move their investments to more of a focus on dividends that could grow. Or to move some of them to other areas that the investor believes will sustain and grow value.

You can also see that it has often taken 20 years for the index to recover to previous highs in real value. So perhaps an investor 20 years from retirement should at least start reorienting their portfolio.

In contrast, for periods of 30 years or longer the broad market has always produced good real gains. My take is that an investor 25 years or more from retirement can ignore the state of the markets. What goes down will come up.

But from something like 25 years before and through retirement, thinking about the issues discussed above, and adjusting one’s portfolio in response, makes a lot of sense. This starts in your 40’s, folks.

The above motivates adjusting your portfolio in response to the macro context and when you will retire. But again, I don’t favor trying to time the peaks and valleys.

In addition, the optimum dividend investment also depends very much on how far you are from retirement. We look at that next.

Simple Calculations

Some simple calculations will show the main issues. We will compare three cases:

RP Drake

The first two are informed by the numbers in the quote above. The third is what you might get from Altria (MO), or some other stock with a high dividend that does not grow.

For that third column, I might choose EPR Properties (EPR) or certain energy firms. One can today get that high a yield from a firm that is likely to grow the dividend over time. But the more limited example is used here.

We first consider an individual who is spending all the dividends. This person is mostly likely in retirement. In not, they are fixing up the retirement house or otherwise spending extra money to prepare.

For an individual reinvesting dividends, the results shown next underestimate growth of both dividend income and position value. We discuss this a bit more below.

The first set of results to see is the dividend income.

RP Drake

What is striking here is that it takes nearly 15 years for the income, even from the average REIT, to catch up with the income from the non-growing, higher-yield investment. If you plot real income based on some model of inflation, these curves will be pushed downward but will remain in the same order. We can also see that, in terms of income produced, it takes nearly 25 years for high-growth approaches to pay off.

A second item worth looking at is cumulative income. I am finding that my early years of retirement are full of spending to prepare for the next years.

On a happy note, many early retirees travel a lot and need to pay for that. Or they buy that condo in Florida for a winter escape.

As a more mundane example, I am paying a ridiculous amount of money to get heating installed in some of my rain gutters. This will keep them flowing in the winter and remove the hazard of breaking a hip by slipping on the icy spots that now form underneath them.

As a result, front-loaded income has outsized value. Here is a plot of the cumulative income from our three cases.

RP Drake

We see that the no-growth, high-yield case gives you a lot more funds to spend during the first decade. And the cumulative spending from that case stays above the other two until year 25 to 30.

Assuming you have a variety of sources of funds and ways to store or borrow value, you are not living “paycheck to paycheck”. Supporting your spending involves more of a several-year average. In that context, cumulative payout matters a lot.

Of course, the flip side of the above is what goes on with the market value of your holdings. We plot these on the oversimplified assumption that earnings growth is directly and immediately reflected in market value (ignoring the changes in P/E ratios that will occur). Then we get this:

RP Drake

After ten years, the nominal position value for the 10.9% growth rate (red curve) is more than twice that for the position with no growth. The sum of position value and cumulative income is 33% higher than the same sum for the no-growth position. With dividends reinvested the 33% becomes 43%.

The risk for the investor is that the assumptions producing the red curve on the plot may not hold. The value of earnings in the market (e.g., P/E ratios) has varied a factor of 4 over the past 80 years.

If P/E ratios drop a factor of 2 over the first ten years here, then the sum of position value and cumulative income is flat across these three cases. But the higher the yield, the more income has accumulated.

In contrast, by year 30 and especially by year 40, the total returns from the high-growth investment far exceed those of the other cases. The difference is strong enough to overcome fluctuations in market valuations.

With dividends reinvested, these durations drop by about 10 years. It takes 20 years and 30 years for the high-growth and mid-growth cases, respectively, to move decisively ahead of the no-growth case in total return.

Those avoiding dividends in high-tax states should think about this. It is easy for changes over time in the value of distant earnings to cost you a factor of two over a decade near retirement. And the worst historical examples are worse than that.

To my mind such investors should do two things. First, look for stocks that pay substantial return of capital. This includes MLPs and some REITs.

Second, the worst case may be to own stocks expected to grow at 8% to 10% and paying no dividends. The late gains from these can easily get wiped out. But if there is a zero-yield stock for which you have a good thesis that growth at say 15% is sustainable, that may work for you.

The bottom line for this section is this. If what matters to you is income and portfolio value in 25 years or more, then emphasizing firms that retain a lot of earnings to drive growth and pay comparatively small dividends can be a better approach.

This coupling of high growth to low yields is not a tight one. There are quite a few REITs today with yields of 4% to 5% and payout ratios of 70% or less (of Funds From Operations per share).

But unless you are rich enough not to need to spend the returns, stocks with higher sustainable yields become better and better choices as you move toward and through retirement.

What About Value Investing

Of course, investors can make gains in any market via value investing. This is an important aspect of what I personally do. It is what Jussi Askola is seeking to do at High Yield Landlord.

Buying a dollar for 40 cents is a proven approach. But in periods of decreasing valuation, you might end up with only 70 cents by the time the relative price of your investment normalizes. At the moment, some of my positions have 100% upside to their 2021 highs but I expect to cash out when the gains reach 30% to 40%. One example is Alexandria Real Estate (ARE).

I agree with the sages that one should not buy a stock, one would not be willing to hold indefinitely. So even for pure value investors, it seems to me that the above considerations apply. As retirement approaches, investors should focus their value investments mainly on firms paying significant but sustainable dividends.

Now as to Sustainable Dividends

I’ve used that word “sustainable” a lot above. And in some ways it captures the trickiest part.

On the one hand, there is a lot of empirical evidence that yields above 10% are not safe. Boards hate paying them. And they may reflect real problems with the company.

But even at lower yields, it matters to know that no dividend is absolutely safe. If tenants stop paying rent, for example, REITs will not keep paying dividends.

We saw this in spades in certain sectors in 2020, when tenants were closed by government fiat. We also saw it in the collapse of the industrial sector in 2008, aided by a severe oversupply of new construction.

That said, there is a huge difference between the dividend security of a firm with low leverage, a low dividend payout ratio, and a stable business model and one without these features.

Also Plan for Inflation

The discussion above did not emphasize inflation but it does matter. Even low inflation adds up over time.

Many near and early retirees split their funds. They use some fraction to provide income for the next 20 to 30 years.

Another fraction is placed for higher growth (and reinvested earnings) with the idea that it can take over if needed later. I did that while killing another bird or two with my Cognitive Decline Portfolio, described here.

Never Say Forever

While it makes sense to me to never buy a stock one would not mind holding indefinitely, things change. The company may change. Its industry may change in unexpected ways. There may be good reasons to sell.

A classic example is the industrial REIT sector mentioned by Alex. The past decade has been great but personally I am worried about when the party will end.

Prologis today is a great company and has been a remarkable investment for the past decade and more. But investors who bought in 2007 have seen their investment only double (in 16 years) and the earnings (Funds From Operations per share) have yet to retake their pre-GFC high.

This makes me nervous about the highest-growth firms. REITs in particular naturally produce returns in the high single digits, even if they are paying low dividend yields. Firms with additional sources of income and growth (including Prologis) may do more; one has to look.

To get more than that, one needs to invest during or soon after a sector crash, as was the case with PLD a decade ago. But you want to be out long before the next one.

As a result, to achieve your goals you may have to switch horses midstream. You may want to find more horses too, as your portfolio appreciates.

Beyond that, every bullish article on any high growth company should cover this question: When will it be time to get out? My suggestion is that you start asking those authors that question.

Bottom Lines

The short summary is this. If you are 25 years or more from retirement, invest for growth. If you are less than 25 years from retirement, invest for income. Even if you are a value investor, it would make sense to let this perspective inform your specific investments.

For the first group, avoid reaching for growth. The odds for long-term success are likely better for moderate growers. Understand the business model.

For the second group, avoid reaching for yield. The odds for long-term success are likely better for yields below 10% (and lower for many sectors). Again, understand the business model.

So the admonition in the title applies to everybody. Younger investors should be concerned about the end of the party for any very high growers they own. Older investors will need income soon. The (notional) bigger total returns that would only produce relative benefits after three decades are not of much use for them.