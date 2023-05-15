Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Valero: Another Strong Quarter But Crack Spreads Less Favorable, Downgrading To Hold

May 15, 2023 2:38 AM ETValero Energy Corporation (VLO)
Summary

  • The Energy sector has been the worst-performing area of the stock market this year as oil prices have sagged.
  • With still-decent gasoline demand, crack spreads have wavered lower, hurting profitability of refiners.
  • I still see Valero's intrinsic value above the current stock price, but macro headwinds, weaker cracks, and a technical breakdown are concerning.

Is a recession on the horizon? Most economists think so. According to Goldman Sachs, a 65% majority of those surveyed see two quarters of negative real U.S. GDP growth happening before long. That would have negative implications for energy demand. And we have already

Recession In the On-Deck Circle?

Goldman Sachs

VLO: Strengthening Balance Sheet, Flexible Capex & Buybacks

Valero

U.S. Crack Spreads Trending Lower

MacroMicroMe

VLO: Relatively Durable FCF and Lower EPS Volatility Versus Competitors

Valero

Valero: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

VLO: Rising Dividend Yield Couples With A Strong Buyback Yield

Seeking Alpha

VLO's FCF Equates To 34% of Its Market Cap

YCharts

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

VLO: Uptrend Broken, Eyeing Mid-$80s Support

Stockcharts.com

