Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal: Mr. Market Isn't Getting It

May 15, 2023 2:41 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)1 Comment
Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.7K Followers

Summary

  • PayPal declined extremely steeply last week following earnings, but it seems like Mr. Market might be a bit irrational again.
  • Not only could PayPal beat expectations, raise guidance and report solid first quarter results, the business model still seems to be intact.
  • But PayPal’s stock continues to decline and is trading now for very depressed valuation multiples, which is generating a real bargain for investors.
  • Of course, we saw a declining number of active accounts for the first time – and this should be watched closely as it could generate a long-term problem for PayPal.
Piggy Bank,3d Render

Sezeryadigar

At the beginning of last week, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) reported its first quarter results and although results seemed fine on the surface, the market reacted quite heavily to the results and PayPal lost about 15% in the following trading days and

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.7K Followers
Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.