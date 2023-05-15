Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GameStop: Investor Overoptimism And Weak Fundamentals Threaten Stock

May 15, 2023 3:12 AM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)BBY
Summary

  • GameStop’s shares are still up 20-25% after it reported GAAP profitability in Q4 even though GAAP profitability should’ve been expected.
  • Consensus revenue estimates are too high given the current macro environment and upcoming store closures.
  • GameStop's sales, general, and administrative expenses are weighing on GameStop's profitability, so management will have to make tradeoffs between profitability and company culture as layoffs occur.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Daniel B. Wilson as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

Gamestop Stock Trading Halted During Day Due To Volatility

Justin Sullivan

GameStop historical gross margin

S&P Capital IQ

GameStop historical SG&A as a percent of revenue and historical SG&A amount

FactSet

GameStop operating lease expirations, GameStop store losses

GameStop 10-Ks

GameStop discounted cash flow model, optimistic case

S&P Capital IQ

GameStop expected share price

S&P Capital IQ

GameStop weighted-average cost of capital (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/WACC' title='WestAmerica Corporation'>OTC:WACC</a>)

S&P Capital IQ

GameStop bottom-up beta calculation

S&P Capital IQ

GameStop discounted cash flow, pessimistic case

S&P Capital IQ

GameStop price target

S&P Capital IQ

GameStop comparable company analysis, relative valuation

S&P Capital IQ

GameStop relative valuation, net margin and price/sales regression

S&P Capital IQ

GameStop expected valuation, GameStop net margin

The following chart is a linear regression of P/S (dependent variable) vs. net income margin (independent variable) (S&P Capital IQ)

I am currently studying finance at Indiana University, but my investing approach is heavily influenced by Professor Aswath Damodaran who teaches valuation at NYU. My view is that investors can outperform the market by buying stocks at a discount to their intrinsic value. Additionally, I am working as a private equity analyst for Berg Lake Ascension.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

