Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SmileDirectClub: Upbeat Earnings But No Change In Thesis

May 15, 2023 3:13 AM ETSmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC)
Sweet Minute Capital profile picture
Sweet Minute Capital
355 Followers

Summary

  • SmileDirectClub reported earnings announcement earlier this month.
  • The company's financial results at first glance may look positive, but when looking at YoY metrics, the company continues to endure negative trends in its financials.
  • Economic risk to the business continues to materialize and raises further uncertainty of the company's near-term prospects with the uncertainty in the economy.
  • We maintain our bearish outlook and believe the company's risk/reward proposition continues to skew to the downside.
Cropped shot of a young caucasian smiling woman before and after veneers installation

Marina Demeshko/iStock via Getty Images

Recap

We have covered SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) since October of last year, and we have maintained a negative sentiment on the stock through the initial coverage article and the earnings update in January of this year. Our pessimistic outlook

This article was written by

Sweet Minute Capital profile picture
Sweet Minute Capital
355 Followers
Sweet Minute Capital produces high-quality research on contrarian investment ideas, focusing on various industries with potential for high growth of shareholder value. We strive to uncover under-appreciated stocks that are priced well below their long-term fundamental value and can generate outsized shareholder returns for the long term. The firm also specializes in producing research that focuses on easy-to-understand concepts that are accessible to all readers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.