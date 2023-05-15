Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Endeavour Silver: Inflationary Pressures Continue To Pressure Margins

Summary

  • Endeavour Silver released its Q1 2023 results last week, reporting quarterly production of ~1.62 million ounces of silver and ~9,300 ounces of gold, a 23% and 7% increase year-over-year, respectively.
  • Fortunately, all-in-sustaining costs declined 4% in Q1 to $20.16/oz, but they are tracking above guidance despite what should be catch-up in sustaining capital due to lower spending in Q1.
  • The good news is that Terronera construction has finally begun with a $120 million senior secured debt facility, and while capex is higher, it is relatively modest at ~$230 million.
  • That said, I still don't see nearly enough margin of safety in EXK, so I continue to favor other opportunities elsewhere in the market.

Mining work

DarioGaona

We're more than halfway through the Q1 Earnings Season for the precious metals sector and one of the most recent companies to report its results was Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSX:EDR:CA). While the company's production results were

Endeavour Silver - Quarterly Metals Production

Endeavour Silver - Quarterly Metals Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Endeavour Silver - Quarterly Revenue

Endeavour Silver - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Terronera - Mine Decline Portal #2

Terronera - Mine Decline Portal #2 (Company Presentation)

Endeavour Silver - All-in Sustaining Costs & AISC Margins

Endeavour Silver - All-in Sustaining Costs & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Guanacevi - P&P Reserve Grades

Guanacevi - P&P Reserve Grades (Company AIF)

Capri Holdings - Historical Earnings Multiple & Current Valuation

Capri Holdings - Historical Earnings Multiple & Current Valuation (FASTGraphs.com)

